Guerin Emig mailbag: Some give and take about Caleb Williams, OU karma, OSU's Fiesta afterglow and the Big 12's bowl flex

Time to put on the wool socks, take a long draw of Bigelow Green with Mint and dive into the first mailbag of 2022...

On OU and Lincoln Riley/SEC aftershocks

From Jason: “I don’t know Lincoln Riley obviously, but I know without a shadow of a doubt he checked out of OU the day they decided to move to the SEC. I would love to slip Joe Castiglione some truth serum and ask him, ‘So Joe, knowing what you know today, would you still decide that a few extra mill in TV money is worth all this?’

“I do agree with your premise back in July when you said it was in the interest of all parties for OU and Texas to move to the SEC as soon as possible. I think the Big 12 should do OU and Texas a big favor now and cut a deal to get them to the SEC for next season.

“That all being said, OU did make the right move in hiring Brent Venables. It’s who I would hire, because OU is definitely going to need some semblance of a defense in order to compete in the SEC.

“I will leave you with this: Karma is a coldhearted woman. It’s almost as if Texas and OU might be reaping what they sowed back in July.”