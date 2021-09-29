Guerin Emig mailbag: Readers speak out on Spencer Rattler's rough night at Owen Field

No surprise, but my inbox is packed with comments about Spencer Rattler and my Monday column on his treatment at Owen Field last Saturday night. I appreciate your feedback as always.
Here's a sample...
From Paul: “You are spot on with your column this morning. I was at the Steve Davis game and thought to myself, ‘Welcome to OU football, Steve. It’s not ‘What have you done for us in the past? What are you going to do for us today?’ So sad.”
In 2002 I was covering OU for the Norman Transcript. Starting quarterback Nate Hybl was playing pretty well and the Sooners were winning just about all of their games.
The problem was Hybl wasn’t playing as well as predecessor Josh Heupel. He wasn’t as flashy as Jason White, the quarterback whose two torn ACLs at the time kept him from starting.
Hybl wasn’t getting booed at Owen Field, at least that I recall, but you could feel tension in the crowd just the same.
The situation prompted me to call a few OU quarterbacks of the past and write about the expectations/demands they encountered. I called Davis.
He told me the thing he always tried to remember about his one college defeat against Kansas in 1975 was “A small minority of people chose to boo me.” That helped Davis put that moment, and his career, in perspective.
That reminds me of something Lincoln Riley said at Tuesday’s press conference: “It’s always important to remember, for all for all of us, 90 percent of the people in there (the stadium) are diehard Sooners and they’re just like us. They’re gonna fight and be with us no matter what’s happening.”
I wonder if Riley has felt the need to point that out to Rattler since Saturday’s game. Could be Rattler really has shaken it off and there’s no need.
But the dude is human. He’s still young, having just turned 21 Tuesday.
I tend to think a little positive reinforcement, and a dose of perspective, would be helpful as Rattler prepares for Kansas State.
---
From Kenneth: “I was present at Saturday evening’s OU game and found the fan reaction quite disappointing. And it wasn’t just the college kids who were expressing their displeasure. I was also present in 1975 when fans booed Steve Davis and the rest of the team for what turned out to be an unexpectedly bad day for the Sooners. They also booed the team for barely surviving a game against a good Colorado team earlier that same year.
“I simply cannot criticize great athletes when they come up short. After all, I can only dream of what it must be like to be able to do the kinds of things these superior athletes do. And even if their failings come as a result of some lack of effort or attention to detail, which of us hasn’t met with the same failing in our own life endeavors? We are not machines after all, but rather we are all human beings. Thank you for providing a moment of sober reflection.”
Thank you, Kenneth, for your reflection.
---
From Shaun: “I don’t agree with fans shouting for Caleb Williams the other night, but I also think players shouldn’t be calling out fans like Nik Bonitto did.
“Not sure I’m too crazy about what college football is mophing into. Money has not been a positive influence.”
Thanks, Shaun. A couple things...
I’m fine with the Sunday morning reactions of Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey and any other Sooners who came to Rattler’s defense. I would be much more alarmed if Rattler’s teammates went quiet in response.
A starting quarterback who doesn’t know if his mates have his back isn’t going to be starting much longer. If social media is any indication, Rattler’s mates have his back.
Shaun’s “money” line references Rattler’s NIL income, something I think contributed to the backlash Saturday night.
I stand by my belief that college athletes’ NIL opportunities are not only fair, they are just. They should have been available the moment a coach, athletic director or conference commissioner cashed his first million-dollar check.
At the same time, there is no doubt we are seeing real-time NIL fallout. And I get it.
Rattler is right to take full advantage of his revenue opportunities. But he’s got to understand that doing so cranks up the intensity of the spotlight on him, and absolutely cranks up the heat that comes with that, especially when things go wrong on the field.
---
From Anita: “I think you make a valid (albeit disgusting) point. If the student-athletes are going to be paid for their autographs, photos, etc. then they are open to public contempt for weak performance. This is not what I thought college football was all about.”
Look, everyone is going to have to get comfortable with NIL. It isn’t going to trigger the end of college sports like doomsayers predicted.
It is, however, going to be felt. It is going to seep into more layers of college athletics than many of us imagined.
This is going to take a few (several?) years to figure out. That doesn’t just go for players, coaches and compliance officers. It goes for sportswriters. It goes for fans.
---
From JW: “This morning’s column on the heckling of Spencer Rattler was terrific. You made that sad situation a symbol for so much of what’s wrong with our culture right now, including our eagerness to see others as two-dimensional collections of memes and emojis, not flesh-and-blood people sharing the same roads and schools and churches and oxygen.”
Speaking of memes and emojis...
I left the onslaught of social media bull(crap) out of Monday’s column. It’s gotten to the point that Facebook and Twitter are hardly worth referencing when writing about the ills of society. Such is their perverse omnipresence.
They are there all right. They do contribute to folks’ all-to-easy willingness to shout others down.
Facebook and Twitter weren’t around in ’75 when Davis was jeered. So we can’t blame Rattler’s treatment squarely on social media.
But if Saturday was an example of mob mentality – one part of the student section got cute with a chant and in an instant it sounded like thousands had joined in – there are few places that promote the mob mentality like social media.
---
From David: “I was at the game. I heard the chants. Most OU games are at 11 am. This game was at 6:30 pm. You can tell ‘a certain beverage’ had a lot to do with these chants and criticisms.”
I’m sure it did, David.
And before anyone comes with “Well this is what OU gets for selling booze at the stadium…” Fans have been day-drinking before night games in dorms and Greek houses, and at tailgates and house parties, since Bennie Owen coached the Sooners to victory over Kansas City Medical in 1905.
---
From Philip: “I enjoyed your column this morning. I hoped you were going to talk a little more about OU fans’ feeling of entitlement – something that has always irked me.”
Thanks, Philip.
I don’t know if the entitlement in Norman is any different than the entitlement in Tuscaloosa, Columbus or Clemson. Or the entitlement in Lawrence, Lexington or Durham during basketball season.
College sports royalty comes with a price. Usually coaches are the ones who pay it. It happens when they lose their jobs.
Occasionally it’s the athletes who pay. That’s unfortunate.
---
From Jack: “It was never made clear to me exactly what the fans’ reaction should have been after OU lost its sixth fumble of the ’75 game (out of a total of nine overall) and lost to a Kansas team coached be the ‘legendary’ Bud Moore and had one player (Nolan Cromwell) who would even gotten playing time had they been at OU.
“OU had one of its greatest teams and maybe one of the best teams ever. It was the worst OU performance of any OU team of my lifetime (which includes watching teams coached by Gomer Jones, John Blake and Howard Schnellenberger).
“While no one likes to get booed and it is not a reaction I condone, there are some performances where it is difficult to see what other reaction there can be to the performance. Spencer Rattler did not deserve the treatment he got. I don’t think the same can be said about the 1975 team and/or Steve Davis.”
Again, college sports royalty comes with a price.
---
From John: “Your message about Rattler was right on. It reminded me of a sound byte I saw on a Kansas City station once. The future hall of fame quarterback Len Dawson was being asked about several incompletions he had thrown. His reply was, ‘Well I can’t catch it for them too!’ He was blamed, as Rattler is, for things he cannot control.”
There are things, honestly, Rattler can control. Things we can all see, like his getting skittish in a clean pass pocket, or his throwing off his back foot too often, or his throwing into heavy coverage too often.
To John’s point, though, Rattler does need more help. He needs his linemen and receivers to play better. As I suggested in Wednesday’s column, he needs Riley to coach better.
---
From Larry: “The irony of Saturday night is the guilty party is the OU offensive line. They couldn't run block. They couldn't pass block. I am not a big Spencer Rattler fan, but he played remarkably, and consistently, well. His line didn’t.”
Here was Riley’s assessment Tuesday: “Other than two penalties down in the red zone, we played a lot better on the offensive line in the second half. They gave us some opportunities in the run game. Did a better job protecting Spencer. Kind of like the whole offense, they were much better in the second half. We’ve gotta play a little bit cleaner.”