Guerin Emig mailbag: Playoff expansion is good, the softball Sooners were great, and is it time for a Maggie Nichols statue?

You have reached out. The least I can do is reach back.

To the mailbag we go...

From Bob: “Thank you for your column on the expansion of the playoff being good for college football rather than harmful. I would have been happy if it went from four to eight participants, but 12 gets us even closer to what many of us have been clamoring for all along when it comes to the playoff: objectivity.

“Remember a few years ago when Baylor and TCU were effectively shut out from the CFP? Even though Baylor beat TCU to ice TCU’s exclusion, I felt that TCU’s defensive dominance would have served them well that year and that they would have had a legitimate chance of taking home the crown.

“I’m really curious what the expansion naysayers are truly upset about? My beef has always been with the several-week lull between the end of the regular season and bowl/playoff games, where certain teams’ timing gets totally thrown off and we sometimes witness less-than-desirable versions of them.”