Guerin Emig mailbag: Passing judgment on Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley and the OU-USC soap opera

It looks like Anchorage, Alaska, outside. Might as well stay in, throw on another layer of flannel and check the mailbag...
On Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables and the OU/USC soap opera
From Anonymous: “I liked your analogy of what Caleb Williams has done for the past couple of months to the knee gash and the Band Aid being ripped slowly off. However, I would have taken it further to say that Williams was the one slowly, irritatingly, ripping the Band Aid off.
“I think his character, and perhaps that of his father, needs to be called into question. Why flirt with Wisconsin when you have most likely completed your commitment to USC last week as has been reported? Why post a highlight reel of your half season at Oklahoma on Instagram on Monday knowing you have signed the paperwork with the Trojans? Does he just enjoy the adulation of being asked repeatedly, ‘Please stay at OU, Caleb’ or ‘Please come to Wisconsin, we need you!’
“The graphics of his USC announcement attired in a USC uniform and all the Hollywood attractions in the background had to have been done several days before his OU highlights teaser was posted. I, along, with many others, am glad to see him go.
“It has been reported that Brent Venables closed the door to the possibility of him returning a few weeks ago. Possibly, Venables was tired of the incessant courting of an athlete with an oversized ego. Let’s hope Venables can put some salve on the wound, give it some fresh air, and let it begin to heal.”
Thanks for the note.
I’m not getting into Carl Williams’ character. I never even got to know Caleb, so there’s no way I’m going to comment on his dad.
Since I never got to know Caleb, any observations I make about him are just those. Impersonal. An outsider’s perspective gathered almost completely from his (few) comments while at OU and from those of his coaches and teammates.
From them, I view Williams as a sharp, reflective and extremely confident young man. He’s had eyes on him for a number of years. He thrives in that setting. Most big-time college quarterbacks do, or they aren’t going to be big-time college quarterbacks much longer.
Do big-time college quarterbacks enjoy the attention? Yep. Wouldn’t you if that’s what made you tick?
Venables and OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby both confirmed the “closing the door a few weeks ago” part Wednesday. They didn’t come across as exasperated by Williams’ drawn-out process, but they might have been. They probably were at various stages of that process.
Anyway, they are both handling the transition from Williams to new starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel like pros. That’s a terrific sign for the program moving forward.
As for the “glad to see him go” crowd... I have a feeling that will be determined by how Williams quarterbacks USC the next two years, and how Gabriel, Lebby and the Sooners’ offense proceed without him.
---
From Lowell: “NIL have anything to do with it?”
Sure NIL had something to do with Willams’ decision. He referenced opportunities in the Los Angeles market in Pete Thamel’s ESPN.com story.
Just remember none of this happens if Lincoln Riley stays at OU. The first thing I thought of when Riley left for USC wasn’t NIL gold in those Hollywood Hills for a quarterback like Williams, it was Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray going No. 1 in back-to-back NFL drafts, both with a Heisman Trophy in tow.
Williams was going to make plenty of money off his name, image and likeness wherever he quarterbacked in college. Riley was his most trustworthy ticket to even more money in that first NFL contract.
---
From Marilyn: “I had a very low opinion of Lincoln Riley’s character until I found out from someone very close to the coaching world that he was not told that OU was going to the SEC until it was a done deal. It seems almost unbelievable that the AD would not consult with him during the process. My source also said that the school really did not want to go but that they needed the money. I don’t think he wanted to compete in the SEC either.
“I was shocked by Riley’s departure and the way it was done. Still think he was a jerk for not saying goodbye to his team.”
OU AD is Joe Castiglione, one of the nation’s most respected athletic administrators. Not consulting with the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma during a decision as impactful as an SEC relocation amounts to administrative malpractice. Putting 2 + 2 together, I assure you Riley was consulted. He may not have shared Castilgione’s enthusiasm for the relocation, but he was apprised it was happening.
Riley clearly preferred dominating the Big 12 over competing in the SEC. Taking the USC job, where he can dominate the Pac-12, makes that so.
And while Riley fell way short of acing his OU exit, he did tell the team he was leaving.
---
From someone who emailed with their phone number: “So the transfer of Williams is a soap opera at OU, but portal transfers at OSU is just what’s going on in college football.”
I infer that Phone Man is inferring that I’m overplaying the Williams story and underplaying the fact that Gundy has lost 12 players to the portal this offseason.
Nope.
I presented the OSU transfers column as a case in point for what’s happening across college football currently. Players everywhere are stuffing the portal. Some of them are Cowboys. End of story.
Williams’ transfer is merely part of the story that dates back to Riley’s decision to leave OU for USC. The aftershocks from that earthquake are still being felt.
There isn’t anything to compare it to in college football. Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU was massive, but that decision didn’t affect any franchise quarterbacks.
What Riley did affected Williams, Dillon Gabriel, Jaxson Dart, a handful of five-star recruits and a room full of coaches, Venables, Alex Grinch and Jeff Lebby included. It affected a roster of players. It affected Bob Stoops.
That’s a soap opera, man.
On Dillon Gabriel and the 2022 Heisman
From Will: “This would make me laugh: And the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy – Dillon Gabriel.”
Here are the Heisman odds according to VegasInsider.com as of Jan. 31:
Bryce Young +200
C.J. Stroud +400
Caleb Williams +900
Bijan Robinson +1500
D.J. Uiagalelei +2000
J.T. Daniels +3000
Jaxson Dart +3000
Will Anderson +3000
Treyvon Henderson +3000
Spencer Rattler +3000
Tyler Van Dyke +3000
Dillon Gabriel +3000
Right now give me Gabriel over running backs Robinson and Henderson, and over Anderson, Alabama’s monstrous linebacker/rush end. This is a quarterback’s award with few exceptions. That isn’t likely to change next season.
On Mike Gundy and the Cowboys
From Rich: “What is the best guess as to why Mike Gundy did not promote from within (with his defensive coordinator hire)? To me it would mean keeping the same D and giving a loyal assistant a chance to move up?”
It’s a worthy question and one I can’t answer, since we haven’t had a chance to talk to Gundy about hiring Derek Mason to succeed Jim Knowles.
My feeling is if you can get a defensive coordinator as accomplished as Mason, a coach who has fought SEC battles the past eight years, an SEC head coach for seven of those years, you hire him. If it feels like a slight at long-serving defensive lieutenants Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt, tough. This is big-boy football coached by multimillionaires paid to win, not to keep from hurting everyone’s feelings.
Having said that, I assume Gundy had long talks with his three lieutenants throughout the process of replacing Knowles. I assume he was professional about the process, in other words, and kept everyone in the loop.
These are assumptions until we get answers. We’ll take this as a good sign until we get those answers: Clements, Duffie, Hammerschmidt and fourth defensive assistant Greg Richmond are all still on the job. Seems they’re as poised to work with Mason as they were with Knowles.
---
From Richard: “Thanks for putting the recent dismal news about OSU transfers in perspective. Gundy has made his mistakes but overall we could not have had a better head coach during his tenure.”
Agreed on both counts.
On the Razorbacks
From Mark: “My wife and I enjoy college football and basketball, but find the often conspicuous absence of any mention of Arkansas’ teams quite odd and somewhat annoying... Neither of us want to U of A and while my wife has post-graduate degrees from both OSU and OU, I didn’t go to either, so this is not a question of school loyalty. Rather we enjoy watching college athletes compete with passion and talent. Since Arkansas, OU and OSU have passion and talent in abundance, we’d like to see them all reported in our local paper.”
Thanks for reading, Mark. I appreciate and understand the question.
Time was the World had an Arkansas beat writer and we covered the Razorbacks regularly. I wish that was still the case, but the realities of smaller staffs and budgets have come crashing down the past several years. We’ve had to make hard decisions. Our Arkansas coverage has suffered, obviously, as a result. I apologize for that.
Bill Haisten just wrote a terrific column on Sam Pittman’s recruiting efforts in the Tulsa area. So we aren’t completely ignoring Fayetteville.
I’m just shooting you straight: We do great work here, but the glory days of the World (and so many other traditional newspapers) being all places all the time are gone forever.
On the Super Bowl
From Bob: “When I wrote you a few weeks ago and said the NFL playoffs would be wide-open and fun I had no idea what the last two weeks would be like. Unbelievable. Zac Taylor from Norman going against the team he coached just four years ago. Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon playing for Cincy. I am sure you will have fun writing about the Norman/OU angle. Should be a great Super Bowl.”
I hope so, Bob. I sort of like the Bengals to win it all because of Joe Burrow. How do you bet against that dude right now?
You’re right. I do need to visit the OU angle to all sorts of Super Bowl storylines, Perine, Mixon, Jordan Evans and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo included.
And yes, I am rooting hard for Taylor. He was the last high school quarterback I covered before switching to the OU beat at the Norman Transcript 20 years ago. A wonderful kid then and a heck of a story now.