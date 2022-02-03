Guerin Emig mailbag: Passing judgment on Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley and the OU-USC soap opera

---

From Marilyn: “I had a very low opinion of Lincoln Riley’s character until I found out from someone very close to the coaching world that he was not told that OU was going to the SEC until it was a done deal. It seems almost unbelievable that the AD would not consult with him during the process. My source also said that the school really did not want to go but that they needed the money. I don’t think he wanted to compete in the SEC either.

“I was shocked by Riley’s departure and the way it was done. Still think he was a jerk for not saying goodbye to his team.”

OU AD is Joe Castiglione, one of the nation’s most respected athletic administrators. Not consulting with the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma during a decision as impactful as an SEC relocation amounts to administrative malpractice. Putting 2 + 2 together, I assure you Riley was consulted. He may not have shared Castilgione’s enthusiasm for the relocation, but he was apprised it was happening.

Riley clearly preferred dominating the Big 12 over competing in the SEC. Taking the USC job, where he can dominate the Pac-12, makes that so.