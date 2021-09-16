Guerin Emig mailbag: OU should 'embrace the suck,' Rich Glover was a monster and it's better to be outside at Boone Pickens Stadium

You guys were chatty this week. Love that. Keep the feedback coming...
On OU leaving the Big 12 for the SEC before the 2025 grant of rights expiration, something I strongly advised in Wednesday’s column...
From Jason: “OU choose to leave on the coat tails of Texas, which is comical given just how lousy their football program has become in terms of on-field results over the last 10 years. If they want out sooner than 2025, just get their sugar momma Texas to pony up the money. Otherwise sit and suffer and embrace the suck they created.
“Stop trying to sell us on it’s good for the Big 12 to cut them loose now. All they need to do is pay up. I suggest they hit Bob Stoops up first to whip out his checkbook and give till it hurts.”
This is a fantastic email. “Embrace the suck” is the piece de resistance. Reminds me of that line in “Boyhood” (God what a great freaking movie) where Mason sits down in class at his new school and a little dude tells him, “Welcome to the suck.”
I don’t know who’s going to pony up OU’s exit fee. I don’t know how much it’ll end up costing. I just know someone had better pony up something by 2023 when BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati show up to play Big 12 football.
---
From Kirk: “The sooner Texas and Zero U leave the Big 12 the better for everyone. Pay the price for your betrayal and leave. It’s not like you won’t be able to afford it.”
Who started Zero U? How far back does that go? I’ve never heard a definitive answer.
---
From Dean: “I hold no animosity in Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC. We know this has been coming... Frankly, I hope they stick around a couple years at least, if not honor the contracts. I promise, them being around will only be awkward to two schools.
“Ironically, highly thought-of Lincoln Riley has no comment on the Big 12 adding 4 schools? Seriously, the first time ever he has not commented on something. It was an opportunity to say something positive. He couldn’t. It shows some of his real character. He missed a huge opportunity.”
I don’t know about that. Riley said what was expected. His whole athletic department is sitting this one out. I didn’t hear a peep on OU’s social media channels last Friday when expansion officially happened.
Bob Bowlsby has confirmed that OU and Texas were not involved in the expansion process. Why comment on something you had no part of, or something that has no bearing on your future?
Riley’s and Mike Gundy’s divergent comments were predictable. That doesn’t take away from the discomfort the Big 12 must manage until OU and Texas leave.
---
From Michael: “Pay the exit fee and be gone. If they want to leave that bad it is that simple. hey will want a discount, because they are so special in their minds and this is where the hold-up will be. I’m sure it will be worked out but it is the two that caused the issue not the other members of the Big 12.
“A very big FU to your special school and the one you loved to make fun of. I hope they cap the playoffs at eight and make it where only two schools from one conference can get in.”
Michael reminds me I really need to circle back around to the College Football Playoff and how the 12-team proposal is suddenly being scoffed at.
Just so we’re clear: OU needs a 12-team field in the revised SEC, OSU needs a 12-team field in the revised Big 12, and college football needs a 12-team field so we aren’t banging our heads against the wall with boredom every December/January.
---
On realignment in general...
From Carl: “Does it make any sense for the Big 12 and AAC to merge?”
I suppose that sort of happened, though the Big 12 sees it more as an absorption.
Now it probably makes sense for the AAC to “merge” with the Mountain West Conference or Conference USA.
---
On the 1971 Game of the Century and Tuesday’s Rich Glover column...
From Larry: “Thanks for reminding me of Johnny Rodgers triple-clip TD punt return. I was there. Drove 750 miles from Ft. Harrison, Ind. Still the greatest game I have ever witnessed live.
“A tip of the hat to my favorite all time sportswriter, Bill Connors. You mentioned OU’s three fumbles. I will never forget Mr. Connors’ columns that week in 1971. He made two predictions. If OU could control Rodgers’ kick returns, they would win. If they fumbled three times, they would lose. You can look it up. Was he prescient or what!
“And finally, Glover was good. Probably a better nose guard than Granville Liggins. But no one was more fun to watch at that position than Granny. Lightning in a bottle.”
This, too, is a tremendous email. For different, more sentimental reasons of course.
Beautiful stuff, Larry. Thank you.
---
From LaMar: “What a great column about Brahaney and Glover. My idol when I played for Booker T. was Tom Brahaney. My teammates even called me ‘Brahaney.’ Which was an honor.
“I watched that game, even got the playback from Husker Bookstore. Glover was a monster. I met both of them over the years. Took photos with both, Brahaney at an Oklahoma Coaches Clinic and Glover as a college coach, when he came to Tulsa.
“When we played Tulsa Central for the conference championship in 1972, I sprained my ankle during practice. To cheer me up during pregame, coach Lacy called out the starting lineup. ‘At center, we have BRAHANEY!’. Guerin, I almost tore that Skelly Stadium door off as I led the team onto the field that night.”
Can OU play Nebraska every week? Thanks so much for the memory, Coach. Love hearing from you.
---
From John: “Loved your column on Rich Glover and will watch the game again on YouTube, focusing on the defense this time. Most of the commentary in the past has been on Johnny ‘The Jet’ Rodgers’ return.
“Oklahoma, based on recent performances of both teams, ought to win Saturday. However, hope springs eternal for us ‘Cornlievers.’
“Cheers and thanks for the memory refresher on Glover’s amazing performance. Hope he has an opportunity to fire up the Huskers prior to the game.”
So do I, John. Mr. Glover says he’s going to be in Norman for the first time since ’71. A pregame speech would seem in order. Maybe he and Rodgers can both spread a little inspiration.
---
On the OU-Nebraska 2010 Big 12 championship game, the topic of Thursday’s column...
From Pete: “I remember exactly where I was and who was in attendance at my nephew's home. Also remember sweating bullets till the final outcome. Within days, many of us were wearing black T-shirts commemorating the event. On the back of the shirt, in rather prominent lettering, was the following: ‘Enough Said’ with the score.”
Here’s my T-shirt story...
I became buddies with a massive Nebraska fan when I lived in Wichita years ago. Mark. Really sweet guy. I let slip once that I’d never been to a Huskers game. He wasn’t having that.
We piled into his car at 4 in the morning one 1994 Saturday, drove up to Lincoln and watched the Huskers play Kansas. One-sided game. 45-17. But still pretty cool to be in that stadium with Nebraska cooking like they were.
After the game we had a couple Nebraska steaks and returned home. The last thing Mark did before dropping me off was toss me a bright red T-shirt with a white “NEBRASKA” printed across the front. He said I had to have a keepsake from the day.
I still have it. Christy has made me toss a hundred T-shirts over the years. Some remind me too much of good days to let go, that one included.
---
On OU-Nebraska hijinks...
From Don: “On the deck of my fraternity house Friday before the 1955 Nebraska game, we were frantic because the Ruf-Neks weren’t going to Lincoln. One thing led to another and the Ruf-Neks left Norman about midnight. Maybe three cars of us.
“Sunrise in Lincoln revealed a literal sea of red. The Huskers were determined to stop OU. The only ‘stop’ that day? The Cornhusker cheer squad stole the Ruf-Nek shotguns. The game was missing the usual booms and 41 points occurred quietly.
“Nebraska officials recovered our guns and gave them to us after the game.”
This really has been a wonderful week. Thanks for the contribution, Don.
---
On OU-Nebraska and conference realignment...
From Keith: “I recall OU’s down years. Respect between OU and Nebraska has persisted long after the annual series was terminated.
“Speaking of which, only time and $$$ will tell if the SEC move was advisable. I suspect long-term, it will unfold to become a logistical, contractual nightmare. ESPN is no one’s ‘friend.’”
I gotta level with ya, Keith. ESPN has been my friend while in COVID isolation all week. Netflix, YouTube and AppleTV as well. All close pals.
---
On OSU-Boise State and blue turf...
From Philip: “Mike Gundy said this week that a football field is 52 and a half wide and I can’t figure out what he means.”
Gundy is referencing the yardage width of a field. He and the Cowboys have gotten deluged with questions about Boise State’s blue turf all week.
“I feel like Gene Hackman in ‘Hoosiers,’” Gundy said Monday. “I feel like taking a tape measure and making sure they know it’s 52½ wide and 120 long.”
---
On the Boone Pickens Stadium experience...
From Kaye: “Where were the paddle people at OSU on Saturday?”
I don’t know. Were they absent? I watched OSU-TU from my COVID room and didn’t pick up on stadium noise as closely. Surely they’ll be out in force for the Cowboys’ Big 12 opener against Kansas State Sept. 25.
---
From Bill: “We’re in section 207 usually, but were given club tickets for the first game. Walking around all the people, all I could see was millions of dollars with half visiting and the other half watching the game. It’s so high up the best view is on the big screen, and the acoustics under the overhang really muffle the announcer.
“Glad to be back at 207, even with $11 BBQ sandwiches!!”
Football was meant to be watched live outdoors. Always has been, always will be.
---
On coming clean about my positive COVID test in Monday’s column...
From Lowell: “I thought your column was nothing short of brilliant. You did not come across as angry or using shame to manipulate people, but as a person who has now been there and genuinely interested in keeping that fate from others, especially the most vulnerable among us.”
Thank you, sir. That was the idea.
---
From Jan: “You must be out for another week but will do a great job as an armchair sports writer.”
Yes, Jan, I will miss the OU-Nebraska game Saturday. Stuck home again. That one’s really gonna hurt. Also, armchair quarterbacking >>>>>> armchair sportswriting.
---
From another Philip: “My conflict comes from watching the games with full stadiums of cheering and yelling fans and few masks. Certainly, the fans were missed last year and it is good to hear them this year, but at times I feel like I’m living an alternate reality. We are still in a pandemic arguably as bad or worse than last year. I find it difficult to fully enjoy the game knowing that, surely, the virus is being spread, especially among the unvaccinated.
“I have not heard any of the broadcasters address this issue and I understand why they wouldn’t. I’m sure money and the desire to a return of normalcy will keep the stadiums full and there will be no going back, so I’m left with the hope that our hospitals and health care workers survive our need to be entertained.”
I’m conflicted a little, too, sir. Especially after catching the virus.
You might Google Mike Freeman’s USA Today column this week in which he consulted Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, one of the developers of the Moderna vaccine.
“If you have a stadium full of people and many of them are vaccinated, they will be protected, and others will be protected, from serious illness," Corbett told Freeman. “There are some concerns. People who study what we do worry about things like people screaming at the top of their lungs in stadiums.
“But overall I'm not as concerned about stadiums as I am about things like young people who fail to take vaccination seriously."
I thought it was a very interesting piece. Everyone should check it out.
---
From Scott: “Stick to sports.”
Not sure you’ve noticed, Scott, but we haven’t quite been able to box out COVID from the players, coaches, fans and games the past 18 months. So thanks and no.
---
From Rob: “Last week I had a short conversation on an elevator ride in a hospital with a nurse who told me that they currently had 19 patients on ventilators and none of those had been vaccinated. When I hear stories like that I wonder how people can continue to ignore what's going on around them and continue to play a game of Craps with their lives?”
Good one to finish with.