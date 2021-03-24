Guerin Emig mailbag: OSU's NCAA exit, OU-Nebraska drama and an assessment of Sherri Coale

You reached out. Allow me to reach back...
On OSU basketball’s NCAA exit
From Stephan: “Your analysis of Oklahoma State’s last basketball game was spot on. As is so often the case in the NCAAs, a lower seed can get hot at the right time, leading to upsets like we saw on Sunday night. We lacked defensive intensity during the first half and seemed a step slower than Oregon State.”
Lower seeds are are scorching through this NCAA Tournament. Oral Roberts is a 15, Oregon State a 12 and UCLA and Syracuse 11s. All in the Sweet Sixteen, all proving Stephan correct that often what matters in college basketball is catching fire for three weeks, not three months.
Oregon State was 14-12 going into the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers trailed UCLA by 16 in their quarterfinal game.
This was at the very same time Oklahoma State was motoring forward and gaining national attention as a “team to watch” in March Madness.
It’s Madness all right. Nothing about Oregon State’s 80-70 upset of the Cowboys makes sense.
As for OSU’s first-half intensity?
“We played on our heels a lot,” coach Mike Boynton said in postgame. “That’s just not who we are. It’s not how we’ve had success. That was the most shocking part to me. We were kind of slow to the ball on rebounding. We didn’t really get out in transition. We played reactionary basketball. In this event, you’ve got to go get it. It’s win or go home.”
---
On Sherri Coale’s retirement
From Lowell: “It is impossible not to be impressed by the monolith that is Geno Auriemma and UConn. But personally I am much more impressed by the accomplishments of Pat Summitt and Sherri Coale. They accomplished much more than just winning games. And nobody admired Pat Summitt more than Geno. Farewell, Sherri, we look forward to what is next.”
I urged Coale to get back in the classroom on her media Zoom the day she retired. I wasn’t teasing. We need teachers right now like we need water.
She taught English at Norman High School when she wasn’t winning state championships. Her biggest influence growing up in Healdton was Mary Patton, a basketball coach who also taught English.
Coale might take a few months to enjoy her garden, maybe start her memoirs. Or she might wind up in ESPN’s studio. She is astute and quick-witted. I’d prefer she teach but we’ll see.
From Chuck: “My wife and I are huge Sherri Coale fans. But I must admit when I heard that Sherri retired I just figured that Joe Castiglione had given that option to gracefully leave. I have been asking for a year, ‘How is she keeping her job?’ As highly regarded as Bob Stoops or Barry Switzer were, they would not have survived three straight disastrous years like Sherri has had.
“Let me be clear: I didn’t want her fired. I was concerned. How had the program dropped so far so fast? What was going on?”
That’s a complicated question. I touched on it after the 2018-19 season when OU had just gone 20-40 the past two years and scraped the bottom of the Big 12 Conference.
Coale was suffering from flimsy rosters because of injuries and transfers. That didn’t make her any different than other coaches, except she didn’t seem to be patching the holes. She was slow to accept the transfer era and lost a lot more talent than she gained.
Her staff, always a stabilizer for her, jumbled as well.
The conference didn’t cooperate. Baylor only got stronger. OSU and West Virginia rose to prominence.
That’s the sum total of my knowledge. The rest would be conjecture.
But Chuck is right. Coale was fortunate not to face earlier scrutiny for the program’s nosedive. She was a transformative OU figure for so long that it bought her time to turn things back around. It’s a shame it didn’t happen. She deserved to go out better.
---
On OU softball as the ’27 Yankees
From Larry: “We have the unanimous No. 1 softball team in the country in Norman, leading Div. I in nearly every category, 22-0 plus 3-0 against the Mexico Olympic Team, and very fine teams in Stillwater and Tulsa as well. I realize you guys are dreadfully understaffed, but it certainly would be nice to see more than an occasional line score.”
Larry is a frequent emailer. A good dude. And I love that he cares enough about softball to make a point.
It’s a fair one. Softball is booming. It replaced basketball as the premium women’s sport on OU’s campus four or five years ago. Now Kenny Gajewski has OSU playing the Sooners in the 2019 WCWS, and primed to challenge them again this spring.
We’ll try to give it some attention, Larry. It just might take a little longer than you hope.
---
On the coaching carousel
From Bob: “The Cyclones did not waste any time hiring former ISU assistant T.J. Otzelberger to be the head coach. He recruited many of their star players including Georges Niang and Matt Thomas, both of whom think he is a great hire. That’s good enough for me.”
Bob is an ISU diehard as you can tell. I hope Otzelberger is a great hire because the Big 12 needs Cyclone basketball strong again. Great program, fantastic arena, rabid fan base, attractive style of play.
Man if Fred Hoiberg had to it over again in the summer of 2015... The Bulls? Seriously, Mayor?
Anyway, did you see who replaced Otzelberger at UNLV? Fella named Kruger.
Kevin Kruger, Lon’s 37-year-old son. He played for Lon at Vegas and led the Rebels to the 2007 Sweet Sixteen.
From Jerry: “Testing your memory. Did John Ontjes play both of his years at OU for Billy Tubbs or one for Billy and one for Kelvin Sampson? Reason I ask is he may be a candidate to replace Sherri Coale. John has done a masterful job with the Hutchinson Community College women.”
First the answer: Ontjes played guard in Tubbs’ final year coaching the Sooners and Sampon’s first one. That’s 1993-95.
I didn’t remember he was a women’s coach until Jerry’s email. I should have. Ontjes has been at Hutch since 2007. He’s closing in on 400 wins there.
I bopped around Google after Jerry connected. Apparently Ontjes was a candidate for the Kansas job in 2015. That was also when the NJCAA slapped Hutch with sanctions over excessive player benefits.
---
On March Weirdness
From Will: “What would have been the odds of this happening before the college basketball season started: The state of Kentucky would have one entry into the Big Dance – Morehead State!”
The same odds as ORU being the one Oklahoma team still dancing in the Sweet Sixteen.
---
On the OU-Nebraska football series
From Tom: “Great work on calling out Nebraska for trying to weasel out of their Sept. 18 game with OU. The Huskers have traditionally scheduled patsy non-conference games to pad their records, stats. Their formula is to invite some school to basically be the scout team for them to beat up on. In return their guest gets the biggest payday of their season.
“Though not a Notre Dame fan, I greatly respect their willingness to take on tough opponents. Well-matched non-conference games enhance interest in the sport.”
Agreed, Tom. What’s more, well-matched non-conference games enhance fans’ interest to keep shelling out for season tickets plus parking and concession costs at the stadium. That’s a tougher battle for athletic directors to fight every year the “home studio” experience gets more convenient for would-be ticket purchasers.
That’s why I think you’ll see more, not less, marquee September football games scheduled.
As for Nebraska specifically, the Huskers getting caught trying to “weasel out” of the Sooners game is more coach Scott Frost being desperate for wins that can save his job than a blotch on the program. That’s my hope anyhow. I have too much respect for Big Red North to believe otherwise.
And in fairness, everybody schedules some cupcakes. “Guarantee games” to Tom’s point about the payday. Bluebloods just have to make sure they squeeze in a featured attraction as well, for the sake of both their tradition and their fan base.
From Craig: “OU refused to play Nebraska every year when the Big 12 was formed (because OU was down and Nebraska had just won 3 of the last 4 national championships). I believe that helped pave the way for Nebraska joining the Big Ten (huge mistake and the biggest mistake Tom Osborne ever made). Why would Nebraska stay in the Big 12 if OU no longer wants the rivalry and Texas is being Texas? You should have put that in your column.
“Nebraska was looking to back out of one game for legitimate financial reasons. OU backed out of an almost decade-long rivalry permanently.”
As I understand it, Nebraska bolting the Big 12 for the Big Ten was a lot more about “Texas being Texas” than OU disrespecting the rivalry. I remember a lot more talk about the OU-Texas rivalry being affected by the Big 12’s formation than OU-Nebraska.
Also, I know Nebraska AD Bill Moos cited the pandemic’s financial impact for reasons to opt out of next September’s road game in Norman and play another home game instead.
Considering the Huskers already had seven home games scheduled, and considering Frost’s future hangs in the balance, I can’t buy that. Pun intended.