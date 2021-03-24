Guerin Emig mailbag: OSU's NCAA exit, OU-Nebraska drama and an assessment of Sherri Coale

And in fairness, everybody schedules some cupcakes. “Guarantee games” to Tom’s point about the payday. Bluebloods just have to make sure they squeeze in a featured attraction as well, for the sake of both their tradition and their fan base.

From Craig: “OU refused to play Nebraska every year when the Big 12 was formed (because OU was down and Nebraska had just won 3 of the last 4 national championships). I believe that helped pave the way for Nebraska joining the Big Ten (huge mistake and the biggest mistake Tom Osborne ever made). Why would Nebraska stay in the Big 12 if OU no longer wants the rivalry and Texas is being Texas? You should have put that in your column.

“Nebraska was looking to back out of one game for legitimate financial reasons. OU backed out of an almost decade-long rivalry permanently.”

As I understand it, Nebraska bolting the Big 12 for the Big Ten was a lot more about “Texas being Texas” than OU disrespecting the rivalry. I remember a lot more talk about the OU-Texas rivalry being affected by the Big 12’s formation than OU-Nebraska.

Also, I know Nebraska AD Bill Moos cited the pandemic’s financial impact for reasons to opt out of next September’s road game in Norman and play another home game instead.