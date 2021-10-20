Guerin Emig mailbag: On the OU QB saga, OSU's feel-great season and OU football vs. the OU Daily

Mailbag’s full. Let’s empty some of it...
On the OU quarterbacks saga
From Larry: “Caleb Williams is the reincarnation of Kyler Murray, only taller, heavier, and stronger. Fun to watch! Amazing how much more effective he is with OU’s somewhat deficient line than Spencer Rattler is. Two steps faster, one receiver quicker on progressions, and maybe a more accurate arm.”
There is a lot of truth in Larry’s email. Williams is certainly faster than Rattler. He is reading the field very well, as Lincoln Riley confirmed Tuesday.
Riley also said the offensive line played its best game of the season in Williams’ first start against TCU. That allowed Williams to set his feet and survey his options.
A question: Does OU’s O-line happen to be gelling as Williams takes over as QB1? Or is Williams making that line look a little better by trusting his pocket more than the jittery Rattler was? The answer is somewhere in between.
Also... Williams has drawn Murray comparisons since the touchdown bomb he threw to Marvin Mims against Texas, a play he seemed to ad-lib off one foot as Murray did in launching a TD strike to Charleston Rambo in the 2018 Orange Bowl against Alabama.
The kid has been dynamic since replacing Rattler, there’s no doubt. He has traces of Murray’s athleticism.
But I might wait a few more games before attaching the “reincarnation” label. Riley would prefer you wait as well.
He has been much lower key in his Williams praise than OU fans so as to prevent a scenario of “too much too soon” for his 18-year-old starter. Even as the 18-year-old starter might just be a prodigy.
---
From Alan: “Several things come to mind explaining Rattler’s performances. Eight months hearing how great he is. Becoming a millionaire through NIL. Two vehicles. Because of all the above, not getting the love from the team. Didn’t see him rushing to congratulate Caleb or anybody when OU started making plays.
“Can’t remember the name of the young man a few years ago ‘raised from birth by Dad to be a college and pro QB.’ He self-destructed when it didn't come as easily as expected.”
You're referencing Todd Marinovich, Alan. He remains a sort of case study for five-star expectations and entitlement blowing up in a young quarterback’s face, along with some factors no fault of the quarterback’s own.
I’d be careful not to overanalyze what’s happening here. We tend to fish for answers in a mystery like this one, and land on convenient explanations. Gotta be NIL. Gotta be the locker room. Gotta be a diva complex. Gotta be this and that.
It could be this and that, but no one knows anything other than the fact that Rattler wasn’t quarterbacking as well as we all figured he would be.
I don’t blame Alan for wondering why that is. I wonder why that is. I wonder about Rattler. I’ve fished around some but haven’t unearthed anything to lead me to any firm conclusions.
The truth is there is some drama around every big-time college football player. We just don’t notice it, or obsess about it at least, until something goes wrong with that player and we latch onto the “gotta bes.”
Rattler is a long way from arriving at Marinovich’s 30-year-old cautionary tale. Let’s not pass judgment too quickly.
---
From David: “Best case for Rattler: Finish strong, late 1st round. Worst case, stay as the backup. Positive mop up duty. Dak Prescott route (3/4 round).”
It’s one of the trickle-down storylines from this wild episode – how does Rattler’s demotion affect his NFL draft position?
Do pro scouts fall in love with his right arm all over again at private workouts this winter, assuming Rattler turns pro?
Or do they advise Rattler’s camp that he transfer for one more season of college ball to regain his old first-round draft stock?
Or is there a Door No. 3? Could Rattler replace a hobbled Williams between now and the end of this season and regain that stock at OU?
If you’re asking me now, I suggest Rattler transfer to a high Power 5 team that needs a starting quarterback right after this season – he’ll have his pick of destinations – and reset himself. But then that’s without fully considering the depth of this year’s quarterback class (seems light), or the depth of pro scouts’ belief in Rattler’s arm.
---
On the feel-great Oklahoma State Cowboys
From Michael: “I don’t have a good feeling about OSU playing Iowa State in Ames. Always a dangerous proposition. Iowa State appears to be rounding into form. If not Iowa State, I think OSU will sustain another loss before playing OU. However, the Cowboys should still be a feel good story.”
The Cowboys should be a feel GREAT story, Michael.
My pal Sam Mayes put it well on OKC’s The Franchise Tuesday afternoon: This OSU team isn’t as talented as last year’s, and so full credit to Mike Gundy, his staff and the players for squeezing every last drop out of their potential so far.
Think about it. OSU isn’t any better at quarterback. It’s barely better on the offensive line. It’s worse at receiver. Jaylen Warren has been a revelation in place of Chuba Hubbard at running back, but where else has the offense upgraded from 2020?
The defense is playing without the drafted Rodarius Williams and Amen Ogbongbemiga and the injured Trace Ford and Tre Sterling. In order: the best cornerback, the best playmaker, the best pass rusher and a heart-and-soul safety from the 2020 team.
All of that lost and somehow the Cowboys are playing meaner, more inspired defense.
I’m still unsure who to pick Saturday, Michael. I’m leaning OSU because I think the Cowboys can scratch out the 20 points it’s going to take to win a little easier than ISU. I don’t know, though.
Ames is a snake pit, you’re right. The Pokes got a break with the afternoon kickoff, but it’s still going to be a chore.
If OSU wins, I’d still be leery of November road trips to West Virginia and Texas Tech in the buildup to Bedlam.
---
From Chris: “Give me more Malcolm Rodriguez.”
Chris attached a tweet from Saturday’s OSU-Texas game showing a replay of Rodriguez’s takedown of Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson for no gain. It was two plays before Jason Taylor’s game-turning 85-yard pick-6, so it got lost in the buzz. It shouldn’t have.
Rodriguez had to go through Cade Brewer, Texas’ 243-pound tight end, to get to Robinson. He bulldozed Brewer and, in practically the same motion, drove Robinson into the turf.
It was the first big play OSU made in Austin, and it set up the third-and-10 pass that Casey Thompson threw to Taylor instead of his intended receiver.
At one point during OSU’s come-from-behind win, former OU center Gabe Ikard tweeted that Rodriguez should be the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner. You can’t argue that assertion watching OSU’s linebacker make tackles like the one vs. Robinson every single Saturday.
---
From Bill: “I gotta disagree with you about whether the OU Daily should not have revealed the fact they observed OU’s practice from a campus window. If the administration did not know where the info came from they’d be taking a rubber hose to the water boy trying to find the leak. Start with him and work your way up. I also find OU’s need to keep the starting quarterback a secret laughable.”
If OU wanted to argue that some trust between media and the football program had been violated by practice-watching, fine. But to push back along the lines of “competitive disadvantage” as some at OU did to me? C’mon.
The Sooners were playing TCU the week Riley switched quarterbacks. This isn’t Gary Patterson’s first rodeo, it’s his 22nd.
Also, don’t coaches always publicly insist that their offense doesn’t change just because the quarterbacks do? If that’s really more than a cliche, then live by the statement. Come clean about who’s starting. Then reporters won’t have to dig so hard for the scoop.
---
From James: “What you see as brilliant journalism, the rest of us see as deceitful. The fact you are stealing the competitive advantage from our favorite football team just makes us despise you even more. Prior to your underlings’ dirty accomplishments, TCU had to prepare for both quarterbacks due to not knowing which would start. But these two overzealous traitors to the University of Oklahoma Football Team somehow feel proud.”
Yeah, the overzealous traitors really fouled things up. OU totaled 525 yards and 52 points Saturday night.
Had it not been for those meddling OU Daily kids, the Sooners surely would have cracked 1,000 and 100.
---
On OU basketball
Email from Carleton: “I was surprised and disappointed that so many of OU’s good basketball players jumped into the transfer portal almost immediately after Lon Kruger retired, mainly due to the fact that Porter Moser has a pretty impressive record. As a result, even though Coach Moser has successfully recruited players from the transfer portal, the Big 12 preseason rankings place OU seventh. What am I missing? Is there a story there?”
Let’s see...
De’Vion Harmon entered his name into the NBA draft before withdrawing and transferring to Oregon. Harmon was very close to Kruger and made his decision to declare after Kruger’s retirement.
Brady Manek transferred to North Carolina. That’s an upgrade in terms of programs. We’ll see about playing time, but I can’t blame a dude for seeking a fresh start, something I sense Manek needed regardless of who coached the Sooners.
Alondes Williams transferred to Wake Forest after Moser’s arrival. Victor Iwuakor entered the transfer portal right before Moser’s hiring and wound up at UNLV. Kur Kuath transferred to Marquette over the summer after saying during last season that he would be leaving OU to turn pro.
The only story I detect is that college basketball players use the transfer portal like pit crews go through tires.
---
On Thunder basketball
Email from Rodger: “I went to the OKC Thunder game in Tulsa. Fun times. Didn’t know exactly what to expect, OKC with so many losses. However, it turned out to be pretty competitive until the OT.”
That’s how I hope this Thunder season turns out. Pretty competitive until the OT, or the fourth quarter of games. Or until the point of the season Sam Presti white flags and the team starts tanking a la last year.
I just hope they wait a lot longer to surrender. The last quarter of last season was both miserable and embarrassing, regardless of Presti's long-term strategy.
---
On Fox failure
From Barbara: “Can you pull some strings at Fox Sports to do something about the sound problem? Too much crowd/background noise and too much muffling of the announcers. I tried listening on the radio while muting the TV, but the radio was ahead of the action on TV. The games on ESPN and the 3 major networks had none of those issues.”
I wish I could help you, Barbara, but I don’t have any pull at Fox Sports.
In fact, let me state unequivocally that I have nothing to do with anything that goes out over Fox’s airwaves, sports, news, business, cartoons or otherwise.