Guerin Emig mailbag: On the OU QB saga, OSU's feel-great season and OU football vs. the OU Daily

Do pro scouts fall in love with his right arm all over again at private workouts this winter, assuming Rattler turns pro?

Or do they advise Rattler’s camp that he transfer for one more season of college ball to regain his old first-round draft stock?

Or is there a Door No. 3? Could Rattler replace a hobbled Williams between now and the end of this season and regain that stock at OU?

If you’re asking me now, I suggest Rattler transfer to a high Power 5 team that needs a starting quarterback right after this season – he’ll have his pick of destinations – and reset himself. But then that’s without fully considering the depth of this year’s quarterback class (seems light), or the depth of pro scouts’ belief in Rattler’s arm.

---

On the feel-great Oklahoma State Cowboys

From Michael: “I don’t have a good feeling about OSU playing Iowa State in Ames. Always a dangerous proposition. Iowa State appears to be rounding into form. If not Iowa State, I think OSU will sustain another loss before playing OU. However, the Cowboys should still be a feel good story.”

The Cowboys should be a feel GREAT story, Michael.