Guerin Emig mailbag: On football coaches' tampering, the Big 12's draft problem and Gary Patterson's witchcraft

George, after reading my column on the topic: “The comparison should be made among teams and coaching staffs (which can develop my talents), not among conferences.

“Though skills are honed by playing against better competition, one should play sooner and more often, have better statistics and highlight reels if one plays in a less competitive environment.

“Unless you are a truly superlative player, wouldn’t you be better off at a team with a very respectable reputation and outstanding coaching staff, playing against weaker competition than playing at Alabama where you might not even become a starter, or somewhere else in the SEC where you might have to play against Alabama (and that year’s challengers) and optimize your chances through your conditioning, mental game and interview responses?

“Would Zaven Collins have ever been discovered at Alabama despite his talent? Would Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray have been the first drafted coming out of Alabama or their original schools? Would Murray have been banged up in the SEC and drafted later because he was too small and injury prone?