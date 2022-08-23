Guerin Emig mailbag: On Brent Venables, Cale Gundy and the emptiness of the term "woke"

I appreciate the email that has poured in the past several weeks and apologize for being so lax in responding. I blame summer vacation. Hope you understand.

Let me make it up to you now that I’m back on the clock and fully charged for football season...

On Cale Gundy

From Brent: “I enjoyed reading your column this morning. I have a question. It is my understanding that coach Gundy was reading from a player’s tablet when he spoke a derogatory word. From what I have read, the word came from the player had written.

“I have no desire to know who the player was, but I find it strange that it appears nothing has happened to the player who used the word in his writing, but a coach resigned because he spoke what he was reading. Am I missing something? Coach Gundy has been held accountable, but what about the player?”

Appreciate the question, Brent, and thanks for reading.

This has been a common theme in the response to the story – what’s the deal with the player? The problem with that is it detracts from the main idea, that a white figure of influence, major influence when you consider Gundy’s 23-year coaching run at Oklahoma, within a multiracial football team read aloud a slur word during a film session. He did so “not once but multiple times” according to Brent Venables’ second statement on the matter.

Players’ attention spans in team gatherings drift all the time. There is nothing unusual about that. Typically the punishment for such transgressions is the coach embarrassing him by catching him in the act and shaming him.

In this case, it isn’t that Gundy shamed the player, or what the player was doing to prompt the shaming. It’s how Gundy shamed him. That, along with Venables’/OU’s reaction, is the building block here.

Well, that and Gundy’s own reaction to what happened, which was a big idea in my column.

We can all learn from what happened here, Gundy included. His appearance at Millwood High School is enormously important in that respect.

---

From Bob Z: “Do you honestly believe that Darwin Franklin (Millwood’s coach) who personally knows Cale would have invited him to speak to his nearly all Black team if he had one iota of a feeling that Cale is a racist? You always go along with the woke agenda of the day!”

Some points here.

1 – I believe Franklin invited Gundy to speak to the Falcons out of hope there is something vital to be gleaned from the whole episode. That makes Franklin an exemplary coach and, more important, an honorable man.

2 – I have no inclination whatsoever that Gundy is racist. Just that he enunciated a racist term in a team meeting and paid a steep price for that.

3 – Reiterating a theme from the column... I’m done with those who use the term “woke.”

It’s bad enough that the word has been co-opted from something worthy. There are folks in this world awake to issues involving racial and social injustice, or specific acts ranging from police brutality to book banning. That should be lauded.

Instead, people have fallen into the habit of attaching lazy, ignorant code words to ideas that don’t fit their political agendas. Those words become instant dog whistles signaling their mob. The world is a more dangerous, less cultivated place as a result.

---

From Mickey: “Please comment on Jason Whitlock’s review of the Cale Gundy matter.”

Thanks, Mickey, but the fifth word in Whitlock’s piece was “woke.” He lost me right there.

I am perfectly fine reading opposing viewpoints on this topic and others, I just don’t have the time or interest to fall for tired tropes that drag down the conversation.

---

From Kristy: “Thank you for your kindness and belief that all people deserve respect/dignity.”

I suggest we all tape the last five words of Kristy’s statement to our bathroom mirrors.

---

From Susan: “I don’t follow any sport closely, but I’ve certainly been aware of this mess, and when I saw the kids’ (Millwood players’) faces on the photo with Eli Lederman’s Millwood article, I thought, ‘What the heck was their coach thinking?’ Then I read the article and gained a new perspective.”

That’s what it’s all about. Thank you so much, Susan.

On Brent Venables

From Lowell: “I begrudgingly but indisputably admit that Lincoln Riley was a great coach with a very enviable 5-year record. But I can’t say that I ever did just plain like him. I always had a sense that his commitment was never as much to OU as it was to himself. To some degree that is going to be true of virtually any person in any profession. An interest in advancing one’s own career is not a vice, within limits. Post-Bedlam, Riley violated those limits.

“Venables, on the other hand, presents as passionately loyal to the program. And, with his inclination toward defense, he brings a new vibe. I haven’t been this excited about the advent of an OU football season since Bud Wilkinson. (Remember, I am an old guy and Bud is still the best, notwithstanding Switzer and Stoops).”

Thank you, Lowell.

As it pertains to Venables’ management of the Gundy episode – and for the record Lowell emailed before it occurred – I don’t detect that Soonerland support of Venables has waned much at all. If anything, the fan base ought to recognize the head coach’s hard line as proof of the value he puts in behavior and accountability within his program.

My concern is that Gundy’s resignation becomes a crutch for fans should the Sooners look disjointed out of the chute, or lose at Nebraska Sept. 17.

Those fans should put their faith in Venables, not to mention Gundy replacement L’Damian Washington. They should believe receivers Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Drake Stoops have the resolve to carry on just fine through the transition.

If something does go wrong next month, it’s 98 percent likely it would have gone wrong had Gundy not resigned. Maybe we should file that away just in case.

On road tripping

From Oliver: “I think you should sneak off to Laramie in a couple of weeks for the TU game. You’ll love it.”

I know I’d love it, Oliver. I’m among the millions whose only Wyoming experience has been Yellowstone. There is more to the state I have no doubt, Laramie included.

Football wise, I am very intrigued by Tulsa’s potential here. Wyoming went 7-6 and won the Potato Bowl last year, but I don't get the feeling all was well up there.

A passage from Ryan Thorburn’s recent story in the Caspar Star Tribune: “Craig Bohl (Wyoming’s head coach) is still Tom Burman’s guy, but the AD said finishing near the bottom of the standings after the senior-laden team talked about kicking in the championship door was unacceptable.”

Read that and it starts to make sense that TU is a 2-point favorite Sept. 3 in Laramie.

By the way, Hurricane fans will want to watch Wyoming’s 3 p.m. opener Saturday at Illinois (Big Ten Network).

I’ll watch TU-Wyoming, and here’s where I finally get around to Oliver’s suggestion, but it’ll be a replay. Venables’ debut in Norman is at 2:30 p.m. that day. I’m writing from it.

On Hurricane pros

From Robert: “I believe it would be great to have articles written by the Tulsa World about the two NFL high draft choices from the University of Tulsa over the past two seasons. Both appear to be doing very well and a compliment to TU.”

It’s a worthy idea, Robert. Thanks for the suggestion.

I’ll be honest, we strike a careful balance with these stories every year because of the demand for stories on current TU, OU and OSU players and teams.

Zaven Collins and Tyler Smith catching some fire with the Cardinals and Cowboys is a very big deal, don’t get me wrong, but right now beat writer John Tranchina is busting his tail keeping up with Justin Wright, Davis Brin and the ’22 Hurricane.

It’s why we typically don’t get around to NFL alumni stories until the playoffs or Super Bowl. News around OU, OSU and TU has quieted by then since their seasons are over.

That's when we can pivot more easily to the former Cowboys, Sooners and Hurricane doing big things in the NFL.

On the business

From Carleton: “Just wondering: How do you see your job changing after OU joins the SEC, resulting in three different conferences for you to follow and report on?”

A great question, Carleton, that hopefully interests folks besides you and me.

The short answer is: I have no idea.

OU and Texas merging into the SEC has already been a fascinating story. Imagine the interest when they actually join. I assume we’ll do our best to tap into that interest and cover the merger as thoroughly as possible.

The trick is what becomes of the Big 12 without OU and Texas is just as fascinating. If OSU seizes football control there, and I think that’s a very real possibility, all the more reason for us to load up on that redesigned league.

How that affects me directly is best answered this way...

Right now I generally choose the more compelling football game to cover between OU and OSU on fall Saturdays. That’s a pretty easy call 80-90 percent of the time.

The year OU joins the SEC, I’ll bet I lower that percentage to 50. Do I go see OSU-Cincinnati or OU-Florida? OSU-BYU in Provo or OU-LSU in Baton Rouge? And on and on and on.

I can’t wait to have to make those decisions both on game days and during game weeks. I’d rather have more to write about than less.

But dang, man. This will be an adjustment for the programs affected, and their fan bases, and even the media who cover them.

---

On Deshaun Watson

From Mike: “Can the Watson situation be any more unseemly?”

I’m sadly conditioned to expect the NFL to take awful behavior by players, coaches and organizations and make it worse. This is typically done by Roger Goodell rolling out ribbons as a performative response to said behavior, or simply standing aside and counting money instead.

What I’ve been thinking about lately is the number of reasonably human Browns fans now put in a rotten position.

They can either disavow the Browns because of the degenerates running the team who figured it a good idea to acquire him last March, or they can raise shields against decency and pull for a team quarterbacked by a sexual predator.

My father is one of those fans. He has chosen wisely, but I still terrible for him.

On the circus that has become professional golf

From Philip: “The PGA Tour is perhaps the most charitable of all sports leagues. The communities where the events are held (i.e. Tulsa) are beneficiaries. To the extent that LIV is successful it will do harm to American communities and charities, some more than others. Have the LIV golfers been asked about this?

“Except for the most recent LIV event I have not heard or read anything about the charity aspect. The former president said the word ‘charity’ in passing, but call me a skeptic. I would like to see more questioning from a reputable source of information.”

I’m afraid I fall well short of “reputable source of information” when it comes to the PGA or LIV. What I can do is share links to two stories about the topic Philip raises.

You’ll have to decide how to read between the lines, assuming you do so…

On Bill Russell

From Joe: “I enjoyed your column about the great Bill Russell. It reminded me of another Oklahoma connection to him.

“I was riding my bike home from school in Bartlesville and I couldn’t get through downtown because of a parade celebrating the Phillips 66ers winning the 1956 Olympic basketball trials. Five players from the 66ers were on the Olympic team. Also on the team were Bill Russell and KC Jones.

“I read somewhere that the 66ers had snapped the San Francisco Dons’ long winning streak. Whether or not that is true I don’t know. I also heard a rumor the team prepared in Bartlesville for Australia. Again, I don’t know if that is true or not.

“Thanks for the memories.”

Thank you for sharing them, Joe. Brilliant.

For what it's worth, records indicate the Dons’ 60-win run ended at Illinois Dec. 17, 1956. They regrouped and made the Final Four that season before losing to Wilt Chamberlain’s Kansas Jayhawks in the national semifinals.

The Stilt took advantage of Russell being a Boston Celtics rookie by going for 32 points and 11 rebounds.