Guerin Emig mailbag: Is a Big 12 without OU, Texas really the Mountain West?

Got an email from David the other day: “Mr. Emig, have you stopped writing your Monday column? I haven’t noticed it in several weeks.”

Nope. Just unplugged from the job for a while is all. Everyone needs summer vacation, sportswriters included.

I owe you guys some laughing, thinking and crying. Expect some this Monday.

I really owe you guys some answers to your letters, as David’s reminds me.

Let’s get to it...

On OSU football in the Big 12

From Robert: “Jamie Pollard (Iowa State’s AD) was spot on in 2016 when he said that without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is the Mountain West. Still true.

“To me the Big 12 will, at least in football, be only a half-ass Power 5 Conference going forward. Oklahoma State has done really well, but will need to aggressively schedule multiple high quality non-conference opponents, and win, if they want to be properly respected in the years they have a seriously good team. My opinion.

“My message: The Big 12 has a seriously diminished future no matter the enthusiasm for Oklahoma State and no matter what Oklahoma State does. It is what it is. However if Oklahoma State continues to play its cards wisely and has decent luck, they should have a great athletics future, despite the reduction in stature of the Big 12.”

Thanks, Robert.

My opinion/message: The Big 12 without OU and Texas can still be a full-ass Power 5 league, it just won’t be as full as the SEC and Big Ten will be. Meaning, it won’t be as full of money.

Competitively, Big 12 football will be just fine provided BYU plays up to its tradition, and Cincinnati, Houston and UCF build on their trajectory.

OSU will thrive provided Mike Gundy has another four or five years of coaching in him, and that the Cowboys keep Chad Weiberg as AD as long as the Sooners have kept Joe Castiglione.

Also, Pollard’s six-year-old comments (made in the aftermath of the Big 12’s expand-or-not-to-expand fiasco) are still somewhat relevant.

“You don’t just move on without any impact from losing Oklahoma and Texas,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said at his league’s recent spring meetings. “But I think we’ve done exceedingly well with four new members, and I think the stakeholder interviews and the listening groups validated that.”

There is optimism around the Big 12 that it won’t plunge to Mountain West depths when it comes time to negotiate to its next media rights contract, which was Pollard’s reference point six years. It won’t take the 50-percent cut that Bowlsby inferred could happen in the immediate aftermath of OU’s and Texas’ exit-to-SEC decision last summer.

“I’m not prepared to say we’re going to have 50 percent of our value undermined,” Bowlsby said at spring meetings. “I don’t think that’s going to be the case.”

We’ll see how those media negotiations turn out with Bowlsby successor Brett Yormark. We’ll see how much higher Gundy and Weiberg can take the Cowboys. We’ll see how fast or how much the four 2023 newcomers pay dividends.

But no, the Big 12 is no Mountain West moving forward.

The reality it must accept is it’s no SEC or Big Ten either.

---

From Bill: “OSU is in a good place now with the new Big 12. There is parity across the board. am thrilled with the idea of games that anyone can win. OSU vs. Kansas State is rarely important on a national stage, but my gosh have there been some hard fought, tight games between the schools. What could be better on a crisp fall afternoon?”

There is a lot of appeal to Bill’s point. The post-Red River Big 12 should be the most balanced conference, and could even rival the SEC as the competitively deepest league, in the Power 5.

But it’s going to be a tougher haul without a kingpin.

The SEC has Alabama, the Big Ten Ohio State, the ACC Clemson and the Pac-12 USC . These are crown jewels when it comes to viewership and recognition.

I don’t know who shines in the new-look Big 12, but it benefit the league if someone does. I’m looking Stillwater’s way right now. We’ll see about 2025 when the Sooners and Longhorns scram.

On cynicism and criticism within the Bedlam fan bases

From Joyce: “All sports fans want to win, but it seems to me as though the typical Sooner fan becomes extremely cynical, critical and even cruel of coaches AND players if a big victory isn’t achieved.

“My OSU mantra after a disappointing season has always been to think ‘wait til next year.’ Unfortunately, younger generations of OSU fans and the administration are not so forgiving.”

Thanks, Joyce.

It’s the hidden agenda that takes form after every 11- or 12-win football season: Your fan base doesn’t accept 9- or 10-win seasons so easily moving forward. Every OU football coach since Bud Wilkinson has encountered this. Now Gundy is encountering it.

The key will be OSU's fans not completely losing their minds like their Bedlam rivals’ so often do.

On You Know Who

From Steve: “How smart was Lincoln Riley to take the head coaching position at a school adjacent to Hollywood and a world of available NIL opportunities where he can recruit high school athletes and proven players from other schools to all the promises of Tinsel Town?”

Very smart, Steve, although the word OU fans would use is “cunning.”

On the Big 12’s new leader

From Rich: “Good column but who picks the commissioner? You said ‘a committee.’ Who is on that?”

That’s a worthy question, Rich, and I’m sorry I didn’t specify in the column.

Straight from the Big 12’s release on Yormark’s official hiring Tuesday:

“The Big 12 commissioner search was led by the conference’s Executive Committee, which includes Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod, with the assistance of national search firm TurnkeyZRG.

”The Big 12’s Board of Directors, comprised of the presidents and chancellors of the ten current Big 12 members, participated in the commissioner interview process, along with the four new members of the conference who will enter the Big 12 in 2023. The Big 12’s current membership made the final selection.”

On OU baseball

From Greg: “Just read your piece on OU baseball. I went to high school with the couple who donated $5 million (to L. Dale Mitchell Park renovations). Brian Kimrey is an oilfield pipe salesman who made it big and has always loved college sports, OU, memorabilia.”

Thanks for the note, Greg.

The Kimreys’ generosity takes OU past the $10 million mark in the $30 million Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project. There are still some backs to slap and checks to write, but you can at least envision a long-awaited, much-needed renovation of the Sooners’ home field.

Near as I can tell, the last time any serious work was done at LDM was in 2012 when OU installed new seats.

Considering Oklahoma State’s sparkling O’Brate Stadium just opened up I-35, and considering LDM is going to resemble a band box compared to some of the lavish ballparks in the SEC in a few years, the Kimreys’ gift is as welcome to OU’s athletic department as the Loves’ gifts have been toward the Sooners’ new softball stadium.

The timing of the gift – announced as OU opened its Men’s College World Series championship series against Ole Miss – underscores that this has to be Sooner baseball’s most important postseason run since the program’s national title-winning season of 1994.

OU entered the Big 12 Tournament 33-20. Not bad, but nothing to make fans feel much better about the fact the Sooners had finished under .500 in the Big 12 Conference four times over the past eight seasons. Also nothing to change the perception that, compared to Patty Gasso’s softball monster, baseball had become a second-class sport on OU’s campus.

Well, Skip Johnson managed the Sooners to a Big 12 tourney championship, then stuck it to the selection committee for underseeding his club by winning Florida’s regional and Virginia Tech’s super regional, and then tore through the MCWS before falling to Ole Miss.

One remarkable month has everyone thinking very differently about the direction of OU baseball.

On OU softball

From Michael: “It would have been 43 run rules had they had run rules in the WCWS finals. OU led Texas 10-2 after five innings.”

A reference to the Sooners’ 41 run-rule victories over their historic 2022 season. Michael is right on. WCWS championship games go the full seven innings regardless of score, meaning Texas had to play out its 16-1 and 10-5 losses.

Had mercy been in play in Oklahoma City, OU would have finished the season with 43 run-rule victories in 62 games.

I stand by what I wrote a couple weeks ago – this softball team goes down with the 1974 football team as the two best in Sooners history regardless of sport.

---

From Pete: “Sooner softball fills me with such great joy. After me suffering through the initial defeat by UCLA that prompted the immediate ‘if necessary’ game, I was reminded of Yamamoto’s quote after the attack on Pearl Harbor. I paraphrase: ‘I fear all we may have done is awake a sleeping giant and fill him with great resolve...’ or something to that effect.

“I should never have doubted the resolve of those incredible women.”

“Joy and resolve” would make a decent title to the Sooners’ 2022 highlight video.

So would “You’ve Got to Be Kidding Me.”

On a lost program

From Dean: “Gary Ward has always been my favorite college baseball coach, and I enjoyed the OSU-Wichita State rivalry more than any other during the Ward and Gene Stephenson eras.”

Dean also referenced the Ward-Stephenson column I wrote three years ago to commemorate the end of OSU’s Allie P. Reynolds Stadium era, but I include this part of his letter as an excuse to ask a question:

What in the name of Joe Carter has happened to Wichita State baseball?

They just staged another college postseason with the Shockers stuck home watching, which makes sense since they sank to a 21-36 record this season. They didn’t even scratch at the American Athletic Conference Tournament, losing to UCF and Houston by a combined score of 22-11.

WSU at least won a game at the 2021 AAC but still didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers haven’t made the NCAA field since 2013. They haven’t won an NCAA tourney game since 2008. They haven’t been to the MCWS since 1996.

I worked in Wichita in ’96. Shocker baseball was THE sport on that town then. Stephenson was THE man.

I haven’t thought much about that program since leaving the Air Capital, mostly because there has been no reason to unless it’s been to ponder the plunge.

Twenty-five years later, it’s too much to ask this once-proud program to have a winning season, much less make Omaha? Wow.

On Golden times at TU

From Jim: “When it was announced that TU would change from ‘Golden Hurricane’ to ??? they sort of solicited input. My idea is University of Tulsa Storm.”

TU hasn’t announced a nickname change, Jim, at least that I’m aware of. They did announce the retirement of the Captain Cane mascot, which prompted our Bill Haisten to wonder if the university should consider retiring the nickname as well.

Should that day come, and should TU feel the need to keep “Golden” but dump “Hurricane,” I nominate “Golden Slumbers” as a nod to the Beatles’ heavenly lead to their “Abbey Road” medley.

RIP “Jackrabbit”

From Leo: “I read the death notice of Robert J. Stuart in the Tulsa World recently. I believe that Mr. Stuart was one of Tulsa’s most illustrious athletes and his contemporaries might like to be reminded of his sports accomplishments.

“I read of him in the sports pages in the mid-40s while he was a quarterback/safety for Will Rogers High, nicknamed ‘Jackrabbit.’ As a resident of Sand Springs I saw him play there and star on offense and defense. Subsequently he played at the University of Tulsa before transferring to West Point, where he made several All-American teams.

“Several years later when I became interested in Hardy Brown, I spoke with as many of Brown’s associates as I could find, including Mr. Stuart. Since they had not been at TU at the same time, Mr. Stuart had no personal recollections, but I remember him as polite and interested.

“Perhaps his contemporaries would like to be reminded of Bobby “Jackrabbit” Stuart.”

Thank you so much for the letter, Leo. I, too, found Mr. Stuart to be polite and interested the 2020 evening I sat in his living room with his three children for a conversation about his spectacular career.

What resulted was one of my favorite columns: “Spaghetti with Lombardi, a honeymoon with Wilkinson and immortality as The Jackrabbit… Tulsan Bobby Jack Stuart authors an all-time story.”

I invite readers who missed The Jackrabbit’s story then to Google it now in honor of his recent passing.

On college athletes coming to grips

From Bob: “I really enjoyed your mental health column. I am glad schools are addressing the issue. It reminds me of Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly’s daughter-in-law (a former star) who has gone public with her struggles.”

Please, folks, Google “Lyndsey Fennelly mental health” and read about her story. The more athletes open up about their issues, the easier it should be for us to confront ours. At least that’s my hope.

Thank you, Bob, for the reference.

On Uvalde and Saint Francis

I was amazed at the response to my columns on the Uvalde children killed at Robb Elementary and on the shooting in our city one week later. Some samples follow...

Saint Francis

From Cynthia: “I live in Texas now but any visit back to Tulsa always has me driving by the ‘Pink Palace’ as we called it in my younger days…61st & Yale was in my personal GPS. I am a graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Nursing and started my clinicals at SFH. I was always proud to say where I went to school and worked…and that will never change.”

From Nancy: “I lived in Tulsa for 39 years after enrolling at TU, graduating, getting married, raising three sons, and driving past the ‘Pink Palace’ every day. I was blessed to have the care of many physicians affiliated with the Saint Francis system/Warren Clinic for my entire family.”

From Martha: “Your columns have a humanness about them that makes us all care about what you’ve written. Today’s column about your experiences at and fondness for Saint Francis may be your best. Thank you for sharing.”

From Carol: “Dr. Beck also healed my shattered knee. Docs, PAs and other med staff watched from the gallery. They told me later that all staff involved followed him in prayer. He and other Saint Francis staff made home visits daily. The ENTIRE staff supported him and me. So last week I cried. I prayed.”

From Karla: “Your column hit home with me regarding your young soccer knee woes. I, too, have had experiences of fine medical help when we needed it most from Saint Francis Hospital.

“My experience happened at age 13 when Dr. George Mauerman put my hip back in the socket after I slid at high speed taking a turn bicycling downhill on a rainy summer afternoon. Visited by a nun and a pastor, so many nurses, Dr. Mauerman and my parents daily, fed generously, I was able to rest and recuperate, and slowly made my way back to walking. That fall I began high school and eventually even ran miles.”

From Cameron: “Our world moves fast. The tragedy at Saint Francis was four days ago and yet we are now all but forced to look ahead. We have the WCWS, CWS, NBA Finals, and more ready to distract us. Many have already shifted their attention to these, allowing themselves to be swept away by time.

“It’s because of this that I felt I needed to thank you and the staff at the Tulsa World for placing your words at the top of the Sports section. Even only shortly removed from the events of June 2nd, we needed to have our attention re-centered.”

Uvalde

From Gary: “I spent 40 years in elementary education, four years as a teacher, 16 years as a counselor, and the last 20 years as an administrator before retiring. I am tired of people playing politics with the lives of students. I am tired of people saying guns are not the problem but evil people or people with mental health issues are the problem.”

From Jerry: “I have been an educator for 36 years and these types of tragedies bother me greatly. I am also tired of our politicians doing nothing on guns. We obviously have a problem but they CHOOSE not to address it.”

From Lynn: “You had the guts to write about where the problem lies. We need to elect politicians who don’t bow down to the NRA. I have a neighbor, a retired school superintendent, who just cancelled his NRA membership.”

From Ann: “I was so happy to read your column. Maybe it will reach people who blindly support the Second Amendment and the politicians who support it. Keep up the fight.”

From Jim: “Your message was delivered powerfully, and I hope people rally to it. This insanity has gone on generations too long.”

From Richard: “As was the case with your piece on trans athletes, today’s on the tragedy in Uvalde is one of the best things I have read or heard anywhere. It could have only been written by a good family man and loving father, both of which I know you are.

“Your call to action at the ballot box is the only remedy to our national disgrace.”

---

Again, this was but a sample of the outpouring from the two columns. I was both moved and encouraged. Thanks to everyone who reached out.

In fairness, here are passages from the two negative emails I received on the subjects, which like the positive ones I have edited for length...

From Eddie: “You and your ilk think nothing of using the blood of children to further your own misguided ideologies. There are so many more things to have avoided this tragedy and future ones than your ultimate goal of gun control.

“Your ideas would unleash untold carnage but you could never understand that, so I will work extra hard to see your way never wins.”

From B.Z.: “I am politely suggesting that you stay in your lane (sports) regarding the articles you write for the Tulsa World. It is so obnoxious to pick up the TW sports page and read your moralizing dribble. We don’t need your opinion regarding gun laws, genderizing, racism, identity politics, or politics in general. Your lectures are insulting and most often completely irrelevant to sports....

“Having to be morally lectured repeatedly by a ‘sports writer” is obnoxious enough. However, being lectured on non-sports related issues by you is beyond the pale. After having to tolerate your articles for years, I politely suggest you either move to the editorial page or actually limit your submissions to actual sports related topics.”

