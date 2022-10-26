Guerin Emig mailbag: Eight years later, Josh Heupel/OU tale has happy ending all around

Let’s see what’s on your mind...

On our old pal Josh Heupel

From Max: “Most always read your comments but don’t recall having read anything on Josh Heupel being let go by Coach Stoops, if that in fact is what happened?”

Yes, Max, that is in fact what happened.

Heupel is back in our news cycle because his Tennessee Volunteers are 7-0 and in some pundits’ College Football Playoff projections. He’ll be fighting TCU’s Sonny Dykes for national coach of the year honors in six weeks or so.

That’s pleasing to Oklahoma fans who cherish Heupel as the quarterback on OU’s 2000 national champions, and who wish the best for an old offensive coordinator sacrificed after OU’s 8-5 2014 season.

Stoops’ sacking of Heupel was a low point for both coaches – “It killed me,” Stoops wrote in his book “No Excuses.” But it also represented an important turning point for both.

Stoops hired Lincoln Riley as Heupel’s replacement. That prompted a program reboot fueled by Riley’s envy-of-college football offense over the next seven years.

Heupel got an even bigger kick in the tail. He needed to get out of his OU-centric comfort zone, it turns out, as badly as Brent Venables did in 2012 when he split for Clemson.

Heupel joined Matt Wells’ Utah State staff as offensive coordinator roughly three weeks after his OU pink slip. Then it was on to Missouri in the same capacity for two years. Then on to his first head coaching job at UCF in 2018.

The 2019 night he brought UCF to Tulsa, I spoke with Heupel for the first time since his OU dismissal. He had his program trending upward and wanted to focus on that, understandably, not hard feelings about Stoops.

Now Heupel has Tennessee trending upward. He’s putting more distance between current events and whatever went wrong in the past.

As a sucker for happy endings, I feel pretty good about that.

On our old pal Alex Grinch

From Alan: “This made me laugh: Seeing Riley and Alex Grinch (after moving their traveling circus west) on the sidelines watching their team try to outscore the other team while playing sloppy defense. Poor tackling, blown coverage, lineup errors... Looked like OU last year. Can’t believe Riley will keep Grinch after this season.”

Alan emailed after USC lost a 43-42 shootout at Utah Oct. 15. I imagine the sight of that game will keep jilted Sooner fans as warm as a blanket until the Trojans’ next defeat.

While on the subject of Grinch, I thought it might be interesting to compare how his defense stacks up in the Pac-12 Conference versus how Venables’ is doing in the Big 12. That metric seems fairer than comparing USC’s and OU’s FBS rankings.

Scoring: USC 3rd, OU 9th

Rushing: USC 8th, OU 10th

Passing: OU 5th, USC 5th

Total: USC 7th, OU 9th

Takeaways: USC 1st, OU T7th

Sacks: USC 1st, OU 6th

Third down: USC 6th, OU 9th

Red zone: USC 2nd, OU 5th

Not that any of those numbers matter as long as USC goes down again against Arizona, Cal, Colorado, UCLA and/or Notre Dame the rest of this season. Right?

On Brent Venables and rivalry games

From Michael: “Brent Venables can still bank on a ‘honeymoon’ for the first season. However, this grace period will dissipate if he keeps losing to Texas and/or OSU. I’m not sure many OU football coaches could lose to Texas and OSU in the same season and keep their jobs for long.”

I know Venables’ first Texas game was a disaster, but let’s see what happens at Bedlam Nov. 18 before we start wondering about his long-term shortcomings in OU’s rivalry games.

For the record, per Michael’s email, John Blake is the last Sooners coach to lose to the Longhorns and Cowboys in the same season. Not exactly breaking news there.

Also well known: Blake lost his job at the end of ’98 over much broader football issues than losing 34-3 to Texas and 41-26 to OSU that season.

Let’s say OU beats Iowa State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas Tech but loses Bedlam to close out the regular season. Venables takes his 3-3 midseason record and turns it into 8-4.

I’ll bet 90 percent of his fan base is thrilled with 8-4 and generally positive vibes around the Sooners than hacked over losses to Texas and OSU.

Let’s say OU beats OSU and loses to Iowa State, Baylor, West Virginia and Tech. In that case 3-3 becomes 5-7.

I’ll bet 90 percent of Venables’ base is hacked over that losing record and worried about generally negative vibes, as opposed to getting all giddy about winning Bedlam and spoiling something for OSU.

There’s a much bigger picture here with Venables than two games, important as Red River and Bedlam are.

On Brendon Evers and perspective

From Richard: “Thanks for your piece on Brendon Evers. The human struggles of big time athletes are too often overlooked in other spaces. You often find and connect your readers to things more important than mere facts about the sports we like to follow.”

Appreciate that very much, Richard. I’m glad to shine a light on Evers’ career, though other writers have done brighter work. I mentioned three in my column – our own Dean Ruhl, the Oklahoman’s Jacob Unruh and Ryan Novozinsky, who recently wrote for the O’Colly.

Everyone should take time to read their more expansive stories, plus the Evers column by Kyle Boone for Pistols Firing.

---

From Bill: “As I’m sitting/standing in my seat at Boone Pickens Stadium, perhaps having a Pepsi or beer with popcorn or nachos, these guys on both teams are giving it their all and beating up their bodies, my thoughts went to your comments for all their work. Thinking that way puts missing a pass or block or a dropped ball more in perspective. Thanks for that.”

Thank you in return, Bill, for keeping such a clear mind while watching the Cowboys play.

---

From Judy: “I love sports and I love your writing and today, you hit a home run. Brendon Evers will keep this article forever.”

Thank you, Judy. I just hope Brendon keeps his health forever. I wish that for all college football players, who endure a lot more than we imagine.

On a potential OSU-TCU rematch

From Larry: “I have thought about it some and decided this is the best balance we have ever seen in Big 12 football, at least in this century... There are probably seven teams that could be anywhere from 1 to 9. We may go to about the fifth level of tiebreaker to see who actually plays at Jerry’s World.”

Larry is looking ahead to the Big 12 Championship Dec. 3. He’s right about the balance. I had a feeling it would be this kind of season when I threw darts at a board in ranking the Big 12 last summer.

Having said that, if OSU wins at Kansas State and TCU prevails at West Virginia this Saturday, the Cowboys and Horned Frogs both put one foot in Jerry Jones’ gold-plated door. The Frogs because they will remain unbeaten with just four games remaining, and the Pokes because they will have just one loss while owning head-to-head tiebreaker advantages over closest pursuers K-State, Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech.

Here is OSU’s November schedule by the way: at Kansas, vs. Iowa State, at OU, vs. West Virginia.

Here is TCU’s: vs. Tech, at Texas, at Baylor, vs. Iowa State.

I think both teams have another loss coming. I also think both will still play for a Big 12 title Dec. 3.

On bleeding KU blue

From Gary: “So you actually predicted OU would do something it hasn’t done since 1998, lose four in a row? Perhaps there is a little too much Jayhawk blue running through your veins:)”

Gary is gigging me for picking Kansas over the Sooners before their Oct. 15 game in Norman.

It wasn’t so much love of the ol’ alma mater as spite toward OU. I had picked the Sooners to beat TCU and make a game of it against Texas the previous two weeks... and look what that got me.

---

From Mike: “After reading that you graduated from KU and like the Steelers, it was no wonder I liked your columns. Although I didn’t graduate from KU, my mom and dad and two pairs of aunts and uncles did graduate from there (one played on the 1952 KU national championship team). And the Steelers have been my favorite NFL team since 1964.”

Note to self: Call Mike and ask to hear stories he’s heard about Phog Allen, Clyde Lovellette, Dean Smith and that ’52 Jayhawk basketball team.

Second note to self: Call Mike and ask how tough it must have been to root for the Steelers in ’64, the first of their eight straight losing seasons.

On compliments and Cronley

From Jim: “I want you to know how much I enjoy your columns. I struggled somewhat after Jay Cronley left the Tulsa World, but you have certainly picked up the slack.”

Appreciate the sentiment, Jim, although I should tell you there is no picking up the slack when it comes to Cronley, among the most talented, least predictable writers the World has ever featured.

---

From Steve: “Because I used to do what you do, I know what is required to produce your ‘Program Wins’ column that I just finished reading. It is more proof that the World wins and fans of Oklahoma sports win because they are afforded you, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis and so many others. (Same can be said for Berry Tramel and Jenni Carlson at The Oklahoman.)

“I may have a television that brings me more games than I can watch, but it doesn’t offer the dyed-in-red-dirt Oklahoman’s perspective that you and the others do. You are my reality check, because you offer: Insight gleaned from experience and writing honed on by critical thinking and thorough reporting.

“Stuck in Ohio, you and your colleagues are my lifelines to what I once knew and loved best. Thank you.”

That’s so kind of you, Steve. I know Bill, Barry, Berry and Jenni would say the same.

Also... With your permission I’ll work “dyed in red dirt” into a future column.