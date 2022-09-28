Guerin Emig mailbag: Easy on the Brent Venables slander after one lousy night

Let’s dive into reader mail like Kansas is diving into college football history...

On OU-KState fallout

From Tom: “Murphy’s Law… really? Is that the best we can do to explain the Sooners shortcomings against the Wildcats? Thought sure you would mention arm tackling that comes from being out of position, lack of energy/enthusiasm from previous weeks, an overhyped Husker game against a team that was not very good even before losing its head coach the week before. All of which points back to coaching. To Brent Venables, who constantly spins in circles turning his back on his players and the field of play, scribbling in his little notebook.

“Murphy’s Law? Call it like it is.”

Thanks for the letter, Tom.

I drew on Murphy’s Law for my game column Saturday night because:

1, OU players and coaches had referenced it since last spring, really, as a warning shot that adversity would eventually strike the program; and

2, If Murphy’s Law reflects everything going wrong at once, that’s what Saturday night felt like for the Sooners.

It wasn’t just that OU was a different team than the one that started the season 3-0, it’s that K-State was different, too. Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez looked more like Michael Vick than, well, Adrian Martinez. Also a stark change from the previous Saturday.

As to Tom’s specific’s diagnoses...

There all sorts of poor tackling, arm included. I’ll have more on that in a second.

I detected no change in energy or enthusiasm Saturday night in Norman. That’s a cop-out. The Sooners lost because they didn’t play well on a night their opponent thrived.

Tom is absolutely right, on the other hand, about OU’s conquest at Nebraska being “overhyped.” The Sooners played very well that day, no question. But the K-State outcome only fuels the notion that the Huskers were historically awful against OU Sept. 17.

Finally, let’s not overreact to Venables’ coaching or sideline demeanor because of one lousy night. Everything leading up to the K-State game suggested he had done admirable work out of the gate of his first head coaching job.

If the Sooners drop off a 6-6 season, we can reevaluate everything we originally thought about the Venables hire. But let’s not go there at 3-1.

---

From Larry: “My note to you last week concerned the greatly improved tackling we have seen this year. Didn’t happen Saturday night. Miss after miss. Granted, two hard-to-tackle guys, but...”

To Larry’s point, K-State’s Deuce Vaughn is the most elusive running back in the Big 12 Conference. OU’s defense isn’t the first he has zapped for 100 yards.

Martinez would just as soon beat you with his legs than his arm. He can also be a handful running at defenses.

Here, though, is what makes OU’s issues against both last Saturday night so baffling: It isn’t just that they had tackled generally well over their 3-0 start to this season. It’s that they tackled Vaughn and Martinez generally well when Alex Grinch was their defensive coordinator.

Check this out...

Martinez burned the Sooners through the air, not on the ground, last year while with Nebraska. He rushed 17 times for 34 yards.

Vaughn carried 15 times for 51 yards against OU last year in Manhattan. He carried 8 times for 35 yards against the Sooners in 2020.

That’s 3 yards a carry for Martinez and Vaughn over their three previous games against OU. Contrast that with Saturday night, when they combined for 264 yards (plus Martinez’s 4 touchdowns) on 46 rushes.

Average yards per carry in this instance: 5.7.

That’s an unacceptable dropoff when you consider OU has traded Grinch for Venables.

“It was just atrocious tackling, missed fits from the very beginning,” Venables said late Saturday night. “We just looked very ill-prepared.”

The opposite, in other words, of how OU looked the previous week at Nebraska.

A stunning turnaround.

On Bedlam fallout

From Marianne: “Your column about restoring the Bedlam game is timely, eloquent, and hopefully a piece that will be read by the people who can effect that change. I thought Texas A&M should have stayed where it was, conference-wise, and was disappointed that OU decided to follow suit and jump ship as well.”

Thank you, Marianne.

I feel about Bedlam now the same as I did when it first got out that OU was SEC-bound. Hard feelings are going to interrupt the series but fans won’t have to wait 10 years (Texas-Texas A&M and Kansas-Missouri for instance) for a resumption.

Competitively speaking, I don’t know if A&M should have stayed in the Big 12 a decade ago. The Aggies are who they are (all hat and little cattle) regardless of conference affiliation.

Nebraska and Missouri clearly should have stayed. I don’t have a feeling about Colorado one way or another.

It just felt like A&M would have crawled over lava to get away from Texas.

OU isn’t running from anyone or anything, but rather running toward something. Mainly, obscene amounts of money.

---

From Bill: “Thank you for providing some alternatives to how Bedlam could still happen. The deciding people about this somewhat appear to be burying their heads in the sand to say it is truly gone forever. Nothing in football is gone forever if there is enough money involved, and your observation that there are sufficient viewers for Bedlam would bring those dollars.

“Big question – will OU/Texas pay that $80 million Gundy talked about to bolt early from the Big 12? Time will tell. I say good riddance – the earlier both of them can be smacked down by the SEC power teams, the better.”

Thanks, Bill.

You know what fascinating? The changing tenor about OU and Texas hanging around the Big 12 all the way through the expiration of their grants of rights agreements in 2025.

When the SEC news broke, I would have bet the mortgage on OU and Texas being SEC programs sooner, not later.

Then College Football Playoff expansion got all screwed up.

Then Bob Bowlsby grabbed the four Big 12 add-ons he did.

Then Steve Sarkisian stumbled out of the gate and Lincoln Riley took the USC job.

Then USC and UCLA bolted for the Big Ten.

Now we’re coming off a weekend where OU and Texas both lost to Big 12 holdovers Kansas State and Texas Tech, a year after OU and Texas were kept from the Big 12 Championship by holdovers Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Whereas once I got the impression the Big 12 didn’t want the Sooners and Longhorns around any longer than the league could stomach them, now I picture Bowlsby and commissioner heir Brett Yormark delighting in their league's mud-dragging of OU and Texas.

I don’t know, 2024 seems to be the dividing line here. That’s when ESPN replaces CBS as SEC network flagship, and when we should know a lot more about the Big 12’s next media package.

It’s just a trip seeing the wheels turn around this story, almost weekly.

---

From Scott: “Enjoyed reading your column today. Certainly OSU and OU can continue playing basketball. It would be great if they played the last game before Christmas each year alternating between Tulsa and OKC. Huge crowds, great for basketball and a loss doesn’t ruin a season.”

I love this email.

We narrow the focus of Bedlam’s future on football, naturally, but let’s not overlook the ramifications of an all-out cold war between the two schools.

Imagine a winter without Bedlam basketball and wrestling, or a spring without Bedlam softball and baseball.

To Scott’s point about a neutral basketball site... I’m not against putting Bedlam nonconference football in Dallas, Houston or some place, if that’s what ESPN or Fox decrees should the networks broker a deal by dangling a few million bucks.

---

From Chris: “Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Maybe the old phrase from the past applies to Bedlam. I think it will take some time to reconnect the two football programs.

“One additional factor to me is the conferences seem likely to grow. The Big 12 could possibly be a 16-team conference before all is said and done. That complicates the OSU decision further as far as scheduling in the future.

“I moved on two weeks after OU’s announcement last summer. I’m excited about the new conference and the 12-team playoff. I’m not going to miss Bedlam, at least not initially. We’ll see after a few years. Maybe it’s this moment in time we live in.

“I am a traditional person, not wild about change. But I know change is inevitable. We are constantly told disruption and change should be embraced these days, so maybe I’m just adjusting to the times and preparing to embrace the future of college football.

“Maybe we’ll meet in the playoffs. Now that would be awesome!”

Another outstanding letter. Nothing to add here but thank you, Chris.

---

From Robert: “The Oklahoma legislature should step up and pass a law requiring the continuation of the Bedlam game. All they have to do is tie it to funding. It might be their biggest accomplishment in years.”

Correction: It would be their ONLY accomplishment in years, though I would argue they should focus on the 2,407 other issues bogging our state down instead.

---

From Norman: “As a Sooner supporter I get the opportunity to witness crimson and orange (Burnt variety) every October. No desire to go to Jerry World for Bedlam - at all. Why on earth would two schools from the same state travel to a different state to play regular season football? Ludicrous.

“Bedlam is done. Only thing left are the jealousies and the quick jabs.”

Why would two schools from the same state travel to a different state to play regular season football? Same reason any schools do anything else related to college football right now.

Because ESPN and Fox pay them (handsomely) to do it.

Back to Venables

From Lowell: “Your column on Venables’ depth of loyalty to programs that he has served is the most distinctive thing that sets him apart from his predecessor. Riley is a great coach. Venables is a great man.”

Lowell refers to the Venables-Bill Snyder column I wrote the week of OU-KState, based on comments by both of those coaches. Loyalty was the theme there.

It will continue to be the theme, I assume, as Venables stays in Norman three times longer than Riley did.

This and that

From Bob: “It would be interesting if you would research how many consecutive games OU has played without being shut out. What is the NCAA record?”

Here ya go, sir...

OU is at 310 consecutive games without being blanked, dating back to a 29-0 loss at Texas A&M Nov. 7, 1998.

Florida’s current scoring run of 427 straight games is also the NCAA record.

Between the Gators and Sooners: TCU at 370 and counting, Virginia Tech at 350, Georgia at 347, Nebraska at 331 and Boise State at 315.

---

From Detlef: “Who are the last three Big 12/ Big 8 perennial doormats? In order, from most recent: KU, preceded by Baylor, preceded by KSU (pre-Snyder). Gotta be those 3, right? Not just one bad year, but year after year.

“OK, and the two flagship teams (who are “ready” for the $EC) are obviously Texas and OU.

“This weekend, the last three one-time doormats all won and the flagships both lost. I wonder if this parlay has ever happened before. The hardest part would seem to be that both Texas and OU lost while KU won. That alone should be a very short list.”

I have no idea how often Detlef’s anomaly has occurred, but I sure know the last time it did before last Saturday. Wasn’t long ago at all...

Nov. 13, 2021.

Baylor 27, OU 14 in Waco

K-State 34, West Virginia 17 in Manhattan

KU 57, Texas 56 in Austin

Video: OU's Brent Venables previews TCU, 'a great, great challenge for us'