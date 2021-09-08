Guerin Emig mailbag: Did OU, OSU, TU have lousy season openers, or are they headed for lousy seasons?

We’ll get to some mail in a sec, but first from a conversation I had last Sunday night with a good friend: “Do we need to adjust our expectations for Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa football based on their lousy openers, or was it just a lousy weekend?”

A valuable question that leads to another: Is it teams or games we’re dealing with here?

I tend to lean toward games, probably because I’d rather lean toward games. If what we saw from OU, OSU and TU last week is what we’re going to get the rest of 2021, we’re in for a dark, cold fall.

I choose to believe the Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane have a lot more to offer us than they showed in winning ugly, winning ugly and losing ugly, respectively.

OU didn’t play three hours of bad football against Tulane. They did have bad moments.

Spencer Rattler, Rattler’s offensive line and OU’s secondary need to smooth out their rough edges in particular for their team to go where it expects to. Here I might put some faith in Lincoln Riley, Bill Bedenbaugh and Alex Grinch to help that along.