Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the "sabotage," stay for the "Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman"

You have thoughts on the Oklahoma football coach search/soap opera. Boy do you have thoughts.
A sample...
From Pete: “If my dear mother were still alive, I’d be begging her for a novena in our behalf. Unfortunately, we may not have nine days before Joe makes his pick! Still, maybe there’s hope!”
Our friend Mr. Brittanica tells us a novena is “a term designating a spiritual devotion consisting of the recitation of a set form of prayer for nine consecutive days.”
No, Pete, we’re not waiting nine days for Joe Castiglione to find a coach. Also, let’s remove the “un” from “unfortunately.”
Castiglione needs to make this happen soon. Recruits are fleeing, current players are entering the transfer portal. The clock is ticking for one player in particular – Caleb Williams.
It’s the most important decision Castiglione has made since he hired Bob Stoops exactly 23 years ago. He’s got to get this right.
But he’s got to get this right quickly.
---
From Brian: “Great column! Would love to see Brent Venables back in Norman!”
A reaction to the blog I posted Tuesday where I admitted to rooting for Venables to get Lincoln Riley’s old job.
The faster Castiglione makes his pick, the better Venables’ or Shane Beamer’s chances. They were the two most out-of-the-box sensible candidates on the board, and they don’t have games to prepare for this weekend.
If this drags out past this week, the wild way the past three days have gone, Castiglione is liable to introduce Nick Saban.
---
From Will: “Now the odds will be heavily in favor of OU joining the ranks of schools like Texas and Nebraska, who are still trying to find the ‘right guy.’”
I don’t blame Bob Stoops a bit for his passionate sermon Monday about the program being the thing here. That has to be the way the Sooners look at this after being scorched by Riley.
To Will’s point, though, it’s like a wise editor of mine always said: Every team, no matter the history, administration or resources, is one lousy coaching hire from mediocrity.
I’m telling you, Joe Castiglione is about to make a monumental decision. One way or the other.
---
From George: “Venables is so obvious. Why hasn’t he been a head coach by now? He’s only two years younger than Dabo Swinney so he’s not waiting him out. Too intense? Not a good recruiter? Everyone wants offensive-minded head coaches?
“Also, does Jadon Haselwood going into the transfer portal mean he expects Caleb to bolt?”
Excellent questions, sir. Let’s see...
Venables has been famously picky since joining Clemson, gosh, nearly 10 years ago now (how crazy is that?!!!). Too picky, some would say.
I give him credit for recognizing a great thing. He makes head coaching money ($2.5 million). He’s near the most fertile recruiting ground in the country. He has a terrific relationship with his boss. Oh, and Clemson is 120-17 with two national championships with him aboard.
There is some truth about George’s offensive-minded point. Nothing excites a fan base/booster base like a coach who can come in and light up a scoreboard.
As for waiting Swinney out... If Alabama was always Dabo’s ultimate destination job – he was a Tide receiver – it feels like Saban might coach till he’s 100.
This feels like Venables' time to strike, whether at OU or elsewhere.
Regarding Haselwood, I tend to think he’s leaving because of what Riley has done, not because of what Williams will or might do.
---
From Randy: “I don’t think Caleb Williams will leave at least until after next year and gets another year under his belt.”
Williams is an astute young man. I’ll be he waits to see who OU’s next coach is going to be, studies the situation, and then determines if he wants that coach to be his next coach.
As he should, since high school players choose colleges primarily because of coaches, not those colleges. That goes triple for high school quarterbacks.
---
From Michael: “Mike Leach as the next OU coach. Just think how easy this would make Eric Bailey’s job.”
Now there’s a reader with his priorities in order. LOL.
Leach is still a trip, and great copy for sportswriters, but he will not be OU's next coach.
---
From David: “Has anyone thought of Seth Littrell?”
The 2000 OU national championship fullback and current North Texas coach? Timing is everything when it comes to coach searches.
If this was December of 2018 and Littrell was riding the Mason Fine Train to 9-win heights? He’d have an outside shot at a Joe C phone call at least.
He has gone 4-8, 4-6 and 6-6 since.
I like Seth, but he’d better worry about keeping his own job before wondering about OU’s.
---
From Jordan: “Actually this is a golden opportunity for OU. The gift from the gods. In the playoffs against SEC teams, Riley’s teams have given up 54 points and 500+ yards, 45 points and 500+ yards, and 63 points and 600+ yards.
“Perhaps this is the perfect time for OU to transition from worshiping genius offensive minds to hiring someone who can build a team around a defense that can stop the big, fast, and talented players in the Southeastern Conference.”
I trust Jordan will like it if Castiglione announces Venables, Luke Fickell or even Matt Rhule.
It’s another interesting thought, and we’ll see both who Joe C hires and how the new coach works out. It really could be a gift.
But as it stands right now? With tension and turmoil everywhere you look?
What Riley did was much more hurtful than helpful. Much, much more.
---
From Mike: “I really don’t blame Riley from running from the SEC challenge, but to quote the current quarterback for Alabama, ‘Football is a niche sport in California, but it is a religion in the South.’”
You know who used to say that when they played for the Sooners? Tony Jefferson, Kenny Stills and Brennan Clay. “The Cali Trio.”
They all preferred the weather and scenery back home, but that got trumped by how seriously Okies took their football. The Trio could not believe that. They reveled in it.
Riley will discover that himself... unless he wins like Pete Carroll did in the mid-2000s and USC football replaces Lakers basketball as LA’s “in” sport. We’ll see.
---
From Bill: “I’m hearing Riley was not consulted on the move to the SEC until late in the process and he was not in favor.”
Castiglione, Harroz and Riley all say otherwise. They’re all sticking with this being a man’s personal choice.
To Bill’s assertion, Riley was consulted. Castiglione and Harroz aren’t going to hatch a realignment plan and then wait until it’s three quarters down the track before informing their head football coach about it.
What’s open to interpretation is how Riley truly felt about it. His joining a Pac-12 Conference, where he has to beat Oregon, Utah, Washington and UCLA instead of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU for postseason spoils, tells me how to interpret it.
---
From Ron: “Feel certain you’ve heard terms of Riley’s contract. I heard on a financial podcast this morning that it was $100 million plus benefits.”
I haven’t seen reported specifics of Riley’s USC agreement, but yeah $100 million plus benefits is a safe place to start. I’m sure Trojans brass dressed up the deal nice and pretty.
Just know that Castiglione and OU president Joe Harroz stated they were “weeks” into a new contract with Riley, aware as they were of his attractiveness in the market.
Riley just made $8 million coaching this season. He could have approached $10 million annually had he stuck around.
The money for a coach who reaches a certain point of riches is relative.
The path to championships and playoff berths is not.
---
From Tom: “There is no doubt that Riley is more likely to make headlines at Southern Cal than by taking on the SEC’s powerhouses.”
I think Riley would have done just fine in an SEC in its current state. But say OU switches leagues in two years...
Alabama and Georgia will still be great. Texas A&M will still be very good, long as Jimbo Fisher sticks around.
Tennessee and Ole Miss is already good under Josh Heupel and Lane Kiffin and will be even better. LSU and Florida will have begun their climb back up the ranks under Brian Kelly and Billy Napier.
Arkansas, Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina and Texas are all wild cards capable of complicating things.
That’s... Man... That’s a whole lot of danger for whoever’s coaching the Sooners in the SEC.
The onset of a 12-team playoff will take some of the pressure off, but still...
---
Steve: “Did Lincoln Riley inadvertently or advertently sabotage OU’s season by being distracted, not interested, not wanting to go to playoffs, etc. etc.? The Sooners played in a very bizarre, unmotivated, undisciplined way throughout the season.”
It’s a million-dollar question. Or $10 million in this case.
The LA Times reported USC brass reached out to Riley’s representatives weeks ago, which allows Riley to maintain he didn’t jump in directly until after OU lost Bedlam. But it’s semantics, absolutely.
Riley was very aware of USC’s attraction as his Sooners played uneven football through the season. So sure, it absolutely could have had an effect on that football. Could have.
But know this as well: Schools have done this dance with agents/representatives of countless coaches over countless years. Riley was hardly the first coach potentially distracted by a potential next job.
As many coaches have managed the distraction splendidly as sorrily. Riley always seemed to have his stuff together, so I figured he would have handled it on the plus side.
But gosh the season really was, to borrow Steve’s term, bizarre. Reasons for that could number in the hundreds.
If you’re asking me today, I’d put USC’s play for OU’s head coach in the top half.
---
Richard: “I hope Joe C. now knows how the Big 12 leftovers felt when they learned of the OU/Texas/SEC betrayal.”
Yep.
I swear that irony wasn’t on my mind Monday when I asked Harroz if OU wished Riley would have handled anything differently during the process.
The part of Harroz’s answer that caught a lot of attention: “Yeah, we would have liked more notice. We were surprised by it yesterday.”
Once again... Yep.
---
From Thompson: “I couldn’t help compare OU’s situation to the Big 12’s when OU and Texas announced they were leaving. The shock factor, the fact a mess is being left behind that someone else has to clean up, the uncertainty of the future, who will replace them, the wringing of hands by the fan base - will we ever be this good again, etc etc.”
Once again... Yep.
---
From John: “I have been a subscriber for many years and was pleased with the general coverage of all the college teams in our state. However, in the last year or two there has been a definite slant to OU over the other two. If OU had won Bedlam and going to the championship, we would be reading about it for the next 3 days or more with top billing.”
I knew this was coming.
Seriously, it sucks that the mess in Norman has stolen attention from the heights being scaled in Stillwater. I’ve written about both OSU’s chances against Baylor Saturday and the Cowboys’ College Football Playoff position, but I realize I have written much more about OU since Sunday afternoon.
Hang with us, John. Eli Lederman is a tremendous beat writer who does the work of two or three. And I promise to go heavy on OSU again soon.
---
From Max: “Maybe, just maybe (Riley’s departure) was the embarrassment of that OSU loss. I’ve found embarrassment creates an enormous psychological impact in one’s thinking.”
Easy, big fella.
---
From another Bill: “Besides a gazillion dollars, perks and a private jet, Riley was wise to move. But no statue for you, Riley!”
Remember Barry Switzer questioning BYU’s national championship legitimacy 40 years ago? And how BYU folks named a Utah sewage treatment facility after him?
That’s where this is headed. The “Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman.”