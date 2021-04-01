Guerin Emig mailbag: Addressing your feedback on Bookie, OU's basketball job and OSU's quarterback situation

It was an immature decision. Radley-Hiles recognized it, head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed, and deleted the tweet.

Bob is right. It is a two-way street. Subjecting yourself to social media opens you to give and take. And if you give, as Radley-Hiles did in Stoops’ case, you should be man enough to take.

There’s just a line to that take. It was crossed when some Oklahoma fans got word of Radley-Hiles’ transfer.

Hopefully those fans learn from their errors in judgment as Radley-Hiles did.

---

From Duane: “I appreciate your straightforward approach to both sides of this issue. I’m an OU fan. However me and some buddies have always tried to evaluate ‘commits’ before signing day and compare them to each other and others across the country with the same star ratings. Honestly, it blew our minds when we saw Bookie with a 5-star rating. Completely shocked us as we compared him to other 5-star D-backs across the country...

“Then we saw where he was from, IMG Academy, and started looking at star ratings for their graduates versus others.”