Guerin Emig: Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson and Sooners' core chose OU culture over portal culture and laid groundwork for a rebuild

NORMAN — If Oklahoma took strides toward gaining a No. 4 seed and hosting an NCAA women’s tournament regional this past basketball season, the Sooners’ most momentous step occurred last April.

That’s when OU hired a new coach and the old players stayed.

Either of you consider transferring?

“No,” Madi Williams, the Sooners’ 2020-21 leading scorer, said Friday on the eve of OU’s ’22 tournament opener against IUPUI.

“Never did,” echoed Taylor Robertson, the Sooners’ 16-points-per-game shooter in 20-21.

The same month Jennie Baranczyk replaced Sherri Coale as OU coach, Bradley coach Andrea Gorski said there were 900 women’s basketball players in the transfer portal. She decried that “culture.”

The month after Baranczyk replaced Coale, UConn coach Geno Auriemma bumped the portal number to 1,000. He, too, decried that “culture” while calling the situation a “mess” and tossing buzzwords “entitlement” and “delusional” onto his fire.

Meanwhile, in Norman …

“I wanted to finish my few years out with ‘Rob’ (Robertson),” Williams said. “Also, coming into college or going through my recruiting process, I knew that I wanted to go somewhere where I was going to stay. I didn’t want transferring to be anywhere in the conversation. I mean, I got that.”

“Same,” Robertson said. “I knew what we had here with our whole team and with us two. We knew we had something special here and that we could win here, and we knew that we could do it this year. So never thought about it.”

Williams and Robertson stuck it out.

So did Gabby Gregory, OU’s second-leading scorer in 2020-21. So did Skylar Vann, OU’s fourth-leading scorer and blocked-shots co-leader along with Williams.

Liz Scott, OU’s leading rebounder, stayed. Nevaeh Tot, OU’s assists leader, stayed. Nydia Lampkin, OU’s leading shot-blocker in 2019-20 before missing 20-21, stayed.

Ana Llanusa, who averaged 17 points from 2018-20 before missing the 20-21 season due to a back injury, stayed. She averaged another 17 points over this season’s first 10 games before going down with a knee injury.

“Her voice continues to shine,” Baranczyk said of the influential Llanusa on Friday.

Baranczyk has filled the few holes she inherited deftly. She did lose 20-21 rotational player Tatum Veitenheimer to the portal last summer (20-21 reserve Mandy Simpson relocated to Boise State as a graduate transfer before Baranczyk’s hiring) but added North Carolina transfer Kennady Tucker last June and retained four-star Coale signee Kelbie Washington.

Baranczyk has handled everything deftly. That helps explain OU’s 24-8 record heading into this NCAA tournament versus the Sooners’ 32-52 mark the previous three years.

But without her players, her players’ faith in her and their faith in the program, this rebuild never gets off the ground.

“When I first got here … I didn’t recruit anybody,” Baranczyk said. “We didn’t have a previous relationship. But I think it’s a true testament to Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson in terms of their leadership and the fact that they have kept this group really together. There’s been a lot of change during their time. It would have been very easy a year ago to jump ship and go somewhere else, and everyone would have welcomed them with open arms.”

That goes for Williams, Robertson, Llanusa, Gregory, Vann, Tot, Scott and Lampkin. It would have been very easy for any of them to trade one culture for another and go the route of the 900 to 1,000 players in the portal.

And yet here they are, back at the Lloyd Noble Center for OU’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018 and first opportunity to host since 2012.

“I think that just shows the character of every single person on our team,” Robertson said, “to be able to trust everybody else on the team and trust the people making the decisions for our new coach and all of that.”

“Yeah, and piggy-backing off that, that also shows the kind of love that we have for each other,” Williams said. “I didn’t want to go somewhere and try to make new relationships with other people. I like the relationships that I have here.”

