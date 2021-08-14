Guerin Emig: Looming SEC move intensifies OU need to cash in Big 12 dominance this season

In answer to Hall’s “How can we get there?” question: Start by taking advantage of a league you have dominated for one more year, before you enter parts less known and more dangerous.

Nobody can say when OU and Texas will officially jump to the SEC. Could be next year.

The Sooners would really like it to be next year — their fan base already whipped into an SEC frenzy might mutiny if they have to endure OU hosting Kansas and Kansas State in 2022 — but that’s going to depend on how sharp OU’s (and Texas’) attorneys are and which way the wind blows the remains of the Big 12.

Could be the Sooners wait until their Big 12 grant of rights expires after the 2024-25 sports year, although I’d bet on their departure happening closer to ’22 than ’25.

Sooner rather than later, OU will be going from an open College Football Playoff road on the Big 12 prairie to three wide at Talladega Superspeedway. And Riley won’t automatically have the fastest car any longer.

He has it this year. It could be a Bugatti, provided quarterback Spencer Rattler and OU’s defensive line reach their potential. It could be fast enough to race with Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State in the playoff. We’ll see.