Guerin Emig: Looming SEC move intensifies OU need to cash in Big 12 dominance this season

Jeremiah Hall dropped the first hint of urgency last month at Big 12 Media Days.
“How can we get to the national championship?” Oklahoma’s influential H-back said. “We have those expectations. We’re not oblivious to those expectations. So we’re figuring out, how can we get there?”
Everyone went home from Arlington, and then one week later the Sooners’ need to go big, verrry big, this season intensified.
We all learned OU would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC sometime after the upcoming season. The Sooners were trading their golden ticket to the College Football Playoff for a gauntlet loaded by Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU and Auburn.
Since teams must make the playoff in order to reach the national championship, some quick analysis seems prudent...
1. OU has made four of the seven CFPs by winning the Big 12 title.
2. Alabama has made five of the seven CFPs by winning the SEC title.
3. Alabama is the only SEC team to make the CFP without winning the conference.
4. Nick Saban still coaches the Crimson Tide and still recruits the nation’s best talent.
5. Lincoln Riley coaches the Sooners, is recruiting four- and five-star talent, is thought to be closing the gap on Alabama, but would still probably be considered touchdown underdog against Alabama in an SEC championship game. Because Alabama.
In answer to Hall’s “How can we get there?” question: Start by taking advantage of a league you have dominated for one more year, before you enter parts less known and more dangerous.
Nobody can say when OU and Texas will officially jump to the SEC. Could be next year.
The Sooners would really like it to be next year — their fan base already whipped into an SEC frenzy might mutiny if they have to endure OU hosting Kansas and Kansas State in 2022 — but that’s going to depend on how sharp OU’s (and Texas’) attorneys are and which way the wind blows the remains of the Big 12.
Could be the Sooners wait until their Big 12 grant of rights expires after the 2024-25 sports year, although I’d bet on their departure happening closer to ’22 than ’25.
Sooner rather than later, OU will be going from an open College Football Playoff road on the Big 12 prairie to three wide at Talladega Superspeedway. And Riley won’t automatically have the fastest car any longer.
He has it this year. It could be a Bugatti, provided quarterback Spencer Rattler and OU’s defensive line reach their potential. It could be fast enough to race with Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State in the playoff. We’ll see.
We just know the Sooners should outrun the Big 12 — they always do these days — and that puts them in position to reach that national championship Hall referenced.
The track won’t be so open whenever OU hits the SEC. The Sooners will need some outside help from the College Football Playoff itself.
Remember in June when a CFP working group recommended the playoff swelling from four to 12 teams? While the CFP’s statement announcing the news reminded us that the current four-team agreement remained through the 2025-26 season, it also mentioned that the format “would not change this year or next year.”
So 2023, we all figured. A 12-team playoff would energize a sport suffering from royal fatigue, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and OU having monopolized CFP access, while triggering an even richer financial windfall than the annual $470 million deal already in place with ESPN.
What could possibly get in the way?
The Houston Chronicle provided that answer July 21 by reporting OU’s and Texas’ SEC intentions.
Now everyone outside the SEC and ESPN is busy exchanging conspiracy theories over the two dominant college football entities’ end game. Since both entities have such a firm stake in the College Football Playoff, that 2023 target date for CFP expansion has become hazier than OU’s 2022 target date regarding the SEC.
Fastest-track scenario on both ends has the Sooners playing next season against Bama and those other SEC bruisers under a four-team playoff umbrella. OU won’t want to do that more than once. What sane program would?
Back at Big 12 Media Days, Riley was asked about the need to make a CFP breakthrough and play for a national championship, something OU has not done since 2008.
“I mean, this is Oklahoma,” he said. “Every year is the year to do that.”
Understood, Coach. Still this isn’t like every year, and not just because of the talent on your team.
It’s the conference you remain in, and the one you are headed for.