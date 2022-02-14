Guerin Emig: Longtime tandem Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine go different directions in Super Bowl LVI

But yeah, that really felt like a rough way to go out.

A few more SBLVI thoughts while you’re here...

Pour one out for poor Zac Taylor

Judging from social media, Bengals fans blame their head coach for Perine’s back-to-back sequence more than the player.

They can’t believe Taylor didn’t run Mixon on third-and-1, given his relative effectiveness and Perine’s inability to pick up third-and-1 back in the first quarter, or have Mixon as a pass-catching option on the fatal fourth-and-1 call (not that that would have solved the problem of blocking Donald).

Taylor went through a measure of hell while going 6-25-1 his first two years in Cincinnati. I figured taking this Bengals team to the Super Bowl was enough to calm the mob, but gracious is he taking a beating.

Taylor is a great dude from a wonderful family. I hate to see that.

I get it. It’s a coach’s reality. I just hate it in this case.

I was wrong about the quarterbacks