Guerin Emig: Longtime tandem Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine go different directions in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine entered Super Bowl LVI as a feel-good story from an Oklahoma perspective, a chance to see Bob Stoops’ old running back partnership together again.
It’s too strong to suggest Mixon and Perine exit the Super Bowl, where the Rams beat their Cincinnati Bengals, a feel-bad story. But let’s just say they had divergent experiences Sunday.
Mixon played well. He was the game’s best running back (15 carries for 72 yards) by a wide margin. He threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins to pull Cincy within 13-10 in the second quarter, a moment of real poise when you consider he hadn’t thrown a pass since his 26-yard touchdown toss to Dede Westbrook in OU’s 2016 victory over Kansas State.
Perine carried twice in the Bengals’ 23-20 loss. Both came on third-and-1. Both times the Rams stopped him for no gain.
The first stop was noticeable, since it directly preceded Joe Burrow’s fourth-and-1 incompletion, which turned the ball over to the Rams for a 51-yard touchdown drive and 7-0 lead.
The second stop, coming at the Rams’ 49-yard line with :43 second left, was a killer.
Perine took Burrow’s shotgun handoff, barreled straight ahead and ran into Aaron Donald’s tackle for no gain. That play directly preceded Burrow’s fourth-and-1 desperation heave as Donald was spinning him down.
Burrow flung the ball toward Perine, who was positioned a few yards past the first-down marker.
“It looked like Perine might have had a shot to make the grab,” NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels noticed.
Yeah. It sort of did.
I didn’t see that in real time, I was too busy gasping at Donald’s pass rush, but my son did. “I actually thought he might complete that,” he texted me after the play.
Rewatching the play later Sunday night... Sure enough, the ball didn’t appear to land but a few feet out of Perine’s reach, and the play might have even been salvaged had Perine attempted to lunge or dive forward to try to catch the thing.
I’m not sure he would have pulled it in. I’m not sure he had time to react in the moment. I still haven’t seen an end zone-angled replay to give us a better indication of where Burrow’s heave landed in relation to Perine.
But yeah, that really felt like a rough way to go out.
A few more SBLVI thoughts while you’re here...
Pour one out for poor Zac Taylor
Judging from social media, Bengals fans blame their head coach for Perine’s back-to-back sequence more than the player.
They can’t believe Taylor didn’t run Mixon on third-and-1, given his relative effectiveness and Perine’s inability to pick up third-and-1 back in the first quarter, or have Mixon as a pass-catching option on the fatal fourth-and-1 call (not that that would have solved the problem of blocking Donald).
Taylor went through a measure of hell while going 6-25-1 his first two years in Cincinnati. I figured taking this Bengals team to the Super Bowl was enough to calm the mob, but gracious is he taking a beating.
Taylor is a great dude from a wonderful family. I hate to see that.
I get it. It’s a coach’s reality. I just hate it in this case.
I was wrong about the quarterbacks
I got sucked so deep in the Burrow phenomenon the past three or four weeks that I believed he would outplay Matthew Stafford and tilt the Super Bowl in Cincy’s favor. Whoops.
Stafford executed two of the most clutch throws you’ll ever see on the Rams’ winning drive, a 22-yard laser to Cooper Kupp to the Bengals’ 24, and the second-and-goal back-shoulder strike to Kupp for the 23-20 lead.
The 22-yarder was a thing of beauty in real time. I had no idea it was a no-look beauty until replays showed Stafford staring down tight end Brycen Hopkins underneath Kupp’s route before he unleashed the pass 10 yards deeper... between four Bengal defenders right into Kupp’s path.
Just jaw-dropping.
M-V-P (??)
My immediate postgame reaction: Donald’s gotta be MVP after his game-ending wreckage.
Reaction after 15 minutes to think about if: Yeah, Kupp actually deserved it.
Reaction the morning after: Stafford was the real MVP.
If it was the two interceptions that kept him from it... The first was an end zone bomb where receiver Von Jefferson didn’t make a play to contest. The second was a Ben Skowronek drop that caromed into defensive back Chidobe Awuzie’s right-place-right-time hands.
If nothing else, Stafford (along with Donald) should have been presented the Lombardi Trophy on the postgame stage instead of Rams bag man Stan Kroenke.
Hip-hop hooray
Loved the halftime show, seeing Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Eminem again. My only quarrel was Eminem performing “Lose Yourself” as opposed to “The Real Slim Shady” while channeling his old alter ego.
Oh yeah, the commercials
Most exciting: the trailer for Jordan Peele’s next movie “Nope.” A looooong wait until it premieres July 22.
Most disappointing: Seth Rogen’s and Paul Rudd’s spot for Lay’s. I love both those guys, but I got the impression they were going through the motions.