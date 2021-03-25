Guerin Emig: Lon Kruger leaves OU in the same manner as he arrived — as a man of grace and dignity

Before saying his first word the day he was introduced as Oklahoma basketball coach, Lon Kruger made his way down the row of players he had just inherited. He shook hands with them all.

It seemed a small gesture amid the balloons, streamers and music at what amounted to a pep rally inside the McCasland Field House where Kruger once played for Kansas State. It was not small.

It was the most important, most telling moment of that 2011 day, for it signaled the graceful, dignified manner the Sooners would be coached for the next decade.

The 68-year-old Kruger retired Thursday more a man than a coach, really. He has too much substance to be pigeonholed by his job.

Buddy Hield, the player most synonymous with Kruger’s run, said this about his OU coach right before taking his National Player of the Year awards to the NBA: “What he’s done for us the past four years has changed our life.”

It wasn’t by Tony Robbins seminars. It was honest. It was principle dug from Kruger’s Kansas farming community roots.