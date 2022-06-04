Guerin Emig: Locked-in Sooners at WCWS meant game over, party over for Longhorns

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas defanged the Oklahoma softball beast April 16 and the Longhorns celebrated like they had just caught King Kong and Godzilla in the same net.

In retrospect of OU’s 7-2 rematch victory in Saturday’s Women’s College World Series, it’s worth asking: Was that a burnt orange mistake?

Well ... Yes and no.

“I was like, ‘You know, I would celebrate like that, too,’” OU star Jocelyn Alo allowed. “I mean, our record speaks for itself.”

At the same time ...

“Yeah, I think for sure that was on our mind,” Sooners co-star Tiare Jennings said of Texas’ party scene. “We had something to prove. No team beats us twice.”

The Sooners are monstrous enough taking shadow swings in the on-deck circle. Give them an excuse to lift their focus to the level of their ferocity, and opponents have an unsolvable problem.

It wasn’t just that party scene that got OU’s attention April 16. It was the box score.

Alo and Jennings went 0-for-6 that day, with no balls out of the Texas infield. They went 1-for-19 in the three-game weekend series.

“I wasn’t in the right head space down in Austin,” Alo said. “I knew we would meet them again somehow, somewhere. I prepared a lot for that.”

The third pitch Alo saw in Saturday’s second shot at Texas hurler Hailey Dolcini caught the outer edge of the plate.

“She got it. She didn’t miss it,” Texas coach Mike White said of Alo. “That’s what great teams and hitters do.”

Alo deposited Dolcini’s offering over the left-field fence for a 2-0 lead five minutes into the game.

“Last time we faced Dolcini, she shut us out,” Alo said. “No one shuts out the Sooners twice.”

Alo drilled an RBI single up the middle in the top of the fifth inning to push OU ahead 4-1. That was Dolcini’s last pitch.

The second pitch Texas reliever Sophia Simpson threw was to Jennings. It caught a lot more of the plate than the one Dolcini fired to Alo.

Jennings came within five rows of launching it over the left-field bleachers.

“They didn’t know us today,” Jennings said of the Longhorns. “We came in a whole different team than we were in Austin.”

White called the Sooners “Murderers’ Row” on Saturday.

This OU softball team resembles the ’27 Yankees just going through the motions. You get them digging in a little harder at the plate, with a little something to prove?

Have fun trying to ensnare that beast.

“As good a pitcher Dolcini is, I’m a really good hitter,” Alo asserted. “I’m going to trust myself. I’m going to pick myself no matter what. I knew the adjustments I had to make, and I went out there and made them.”

The team that hit .176 in the three-game series in Austin hit .333 Saturday. Alo and Jennings went 5-for-7 with two homers, three extra-base hits and five RBIs.

Of Alo, OU coach Patty Gasso said: “That’s what confidence looks like and what it sounds like.”

She could have said that about her 56-2 team now one win from the WCWS championship series.

The Longhorns partied pretty hard their victorious day in Austin. Call it a case of temporary insanity.

The Sooners saw their 40-game winning streak end and saw their bitter rivals carry on accordingly. Then they regathered, regained their momentum and went about retaking their familiar place at the WCWS.

When Texas showed up opposite them in Saturday’s winners bracket, it was game on. Game over.

And party over.

