Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley's delightful description of Caleb Williams begs one question: Why not allow the young phenom to tell his own extraordinary story?

Lincoln Riley isn’t comfortable with his Oklahoma freshmen talking to media. That means we get to watch quarterback Caleb Williams, but we don’t get to hear from him, at least for the time being.
“I’m just gonna let it evolve. I wouldn’t take anything off the table,” Riley said Tuesday. “My only (concern) comes from what I think is best for the team and for the individual.”
Understood, but I still hope Riley adjusts his policy and puts Williams behind microphones.
Not because it would propel Williams’ Heisman Trophy charge. The teen’s outlandish quarterbacking speaks for itself in that case, especially in a year void of clear-cut Heisman favorites.
Williams has rocketed to third, behind Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, according to some Heisman oddsmakers. He can get to New York City without uttering a word to reporters.
And it’s not that reporters have to talk to the kid. We have questions, sure, and curiosities.
How did it feel to save the Texas game? What spurred you to strip the ball from your teammate at Kansas? Have you ever done that before? Ever done this before? Because we haven’t seen this or that before. Not from an 18-year-old kid who was supposed to carry a clipboard this year.
But really, we can spend the rest of this season writing about what Williams does and what others say about him and type away just fine. That isn’t the issue.
Riley’s description of Williams is.
“He’s a very unique kid,” Riley began Tuesday. “He’s got different interests. He’s got a unique but fun personality. He does a good job relating to different people. Sometimes you bring a guy in your program, you can tell he’s maybe comfortable around people from similar backgrounds or from a similar part of the country. Others, you can tell he’s kind of trying to figure that out.
“Caleb gets along with everybody, can talk to anybody. He can have a conversation with anybody. He can have a conversation with my 5-year-old. He can have a conversation with anybody on our team. He can have a conversation with an adult and interact and be very personable.
“So he’s got a unique ability to connect with different kinds of people.”
A young man with that self-assuredness, who moves so comfortably among folks, would be a delight to get to know. We’re getting a taste of Williams’ personality with sideline camera shots during games, and quotes from staff and teammates.
Wouldn’t it be cool to get a fuller dose? After how Riley just described him?
Williams is on the verge of authoring one of the greatest individual single-season stories not just in OU history, but... I mean...
For a true freshman to be in November Heisman consideration after spending the first half of this season as a name on the depth chart? While rescuing his team’s championship aspirations in the process?
Who in the archives of college football has ever done something like that?
Seriously, who is this dude?
“He’s a football guy. I mean, he really is into it. Puts a lot of time into it, very driven,” Riley continued with his Williams portrayal. “But also can laugh, can joke, can have some fun. He’s got, for a young guy, pretty good balance.
“Some young guys get in here and they’re so tense, they almost take it too serious and they can’t relax any. You’ve got to relax them. On the flip side and probably more often, you get a guy that doesn’t know how to be business-like when it’s time to be business-like.
“He’s got a pretty good feel for a young guy. He can be pretty serious and into it but also it doesn’t tense him up. There’s certainly a relaxed side to him, too.”
Sure is. Those cameras have shown us that Williams paints his fingernails.
“He’s a neat kid. He really is,” Riley said. “Got a cool personality and a good way about him.”
Hearing that makes this fascinating story even better. I just hope we hear from the story himself soon.
Williams has already shown us by his football he is no standard freshman. Riley recognized as much when he made his quarterback change 3½ games ago.
Riley should recognize that again and adjust his media policy. That way Williams can put his extraordinary season in his own words, and we can all benefit by getting to know him a little better.