Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley, Spencer Rattler respond to pressure ahead of OU's season of great expectations

The other day I asked Lincoln Riley about pressure, a topic media tend to address with coaches of a No. 2-ranked football team.

“This is Oklahoma. What do you expect?” Riley said. “You don’t shy away from it. It’s part of it, the way you want it. Embrace it as an opportunity. When people talk about it like ‘pressure,’ it doesn’t ever feel that way to me.

“It feels like we have the chance to do something really good and that creates an excitement about what can be.”

Riley speaks wisely on the subject, but then he should. This is his seventh season in the OU vice, his fifth as head coach.

He has met his share of boosters who smile as they shake his hand, and then remind him it’s been far too long since the last national championship. He knows full well how expectations work around here.

He had the benefit of mentors when he didn’t know as well.

“I learned a lot in the first couple of years with Coach Stoops and how he handled it and how it just became the norm. Like ‘Of course we have high expectations,’” Riley said. “Through conversations with him, Coach Switzer, Donnie Duncan, other people in my life that know this place like that, that would be the one common theme. You expect it.”