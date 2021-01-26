Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley shows coaches don't have to like the transfer portal to make it work for them

College football coaches don’t have to be totally comfortable with the transfer portal to make it work. Case in point: Lincoln Riley.
The Oklahoma Sooners’ CEO worries about players making rash decisions because they have more freedom to do so. Players are deciding to transfer for all sorts of reasons -- scrolling through the 247Sports portal tracker shows the number of players in there is closer to 1,000 than a few hundred -- and that complicates coaches’ roster/scholarship management.
The portal complicates coaches’ lives, really. They can retaliate by cursing the thing, fighting against it or doing their darnedest to ignore it.
Riley went a very different route the past seven days. He used the portal to reseed his depth chart.
Riley needed more bodies on his offensive line, a position of attrition at any program and a position of concern at OU with the departure of All-American center Creed Humphrey and starting right tackle Adrian Ealy.
Tennessee starting left tackle Wanya Morris needed a change of scenery with the Vols’ coaching change and general disintegration. Arizona starting guard Robert Congel decided to leave the Wildcats after Kevin Sumlin, the coach he followed from Texas A&M, was fired.
Morris announced on social media he had joined the Sooners on Jan. 18. 247Sports reported Congel’s enrollment at OU on Jan. 23.
Riley needed some quarterback depth with Tanner Mordecai’s and Chandler Morris’ decisions to leave OU after last season. Solidified as Spencer Rattler is, talented as five-star signee Caleb Williams is, Riley didn’t relish making it through 2021 with two scholarship QBs.
Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens was buried on the Nittany Lions’ depth chart. The Athletic reported a connection between Bowens, a three-star prospect originally from Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School, and DeMarco Murray, the OU running backs coach and Bishop Gorman alum.
Bowens declared on social media he had joined the Sooners on Jan. 19.
Riley needed to fortify his secondary with the departure of starters Tre Brown and Tre Norwood. Riley’s staff recruited Nashville high school safety Keshawn Lawrence a couple years ago before Lawrence signed with Tennessee.
The Vols melted down over the past year. Lawrence found himself in Morris’ position.
Lawrence rejoined Morris with the Sooners on Monday.
Coaches have always used relationships and contacts across high school recruiting grounds to stock their rosters. They still do. Riley signed 15 high school prospects, plus one from junior college, last Dec. 16.
Now coaches can use those relationships and contacts to reach players in the transfer portal. They should do so, since the NCAA has made it easy for players to enter the portal, and easy for coaches to access those players.
“We’ve got some people in our office that monitor the portal each day,” Riley has said.
Every coach does, or should, whether he is comfortable with the idea or not.
Every coach should use the portal to supplement what happens on Signing Day, or to offset Signing Day disappointments.
Riley has missed on a handful of high-profile high school prospects during this recruiting cycle. His 2021 class is ranked nationally at a top-15 level. Very good, but not great.
Add the two Tennessee transfers to OU’s class -- Morris was a five-star prospect out of high school, Lawrence was a four-star and both have multiple years of eligibility remaining -- and it crackles a little more.
It’s good PR. Mostly, though, it’s good business.
It’s keeping up with college football’s version of free agency, whether you have misgivings about its onset or not.
Three years ago as the NCAA signaled the portal era by loosening transfer restrictions, Riley said: “I do think there’s going to be some unintended consequences that we’re going to have to create five or ten more rules in the future to address those. But I get the fact that the players feel like they need to have some freedom, too. That’s a little bit the world we live in.
“If we just stomp our feet against it, I think we’re being a little archaic, honestly.”
Riley isn’t stomping his feet over the portal now, he’s using his head to deal with it. So that it might help him do his job, not prevent him from doing so.