Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley shows coaches don't have to like the transfer portal to make it work for them

The Vols melted down over the past year. Lawrence found himself in Morris’ position.

Lawrence rejoined Morris with the Sooners on Monday.

Coaches have always used relationships and contacts across high school recruiting grounds to stock their rosters. They still do. Riley signed 15 high school prospects, plus one from junior college, last Dec. 16.

Now coaches can use those relationships and contacts to reach players in the transfer portal. They should do so, since the NCAA has made it easy for players to enter the portal, and easy for coaches to access those players.

“We’ve got some people in our office that monitor the portal each day,” Riley has said.

Every coach does, or should, whether he is comfortable with the idea or not.

Every coach should use the portal to supplement what happens on Signing Day, or to offset Signing Day disappointments.

Riley has missed on a handful of high-profile high school prospects during this recruiting cycle. His 2021 class is ranked nationally at a top-15 level. Very good, but not great.