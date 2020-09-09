Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley must cut "competitive disadvantage" from his COVID vocabulary and remember he is a model for his profession

There is no place for competitive disadvantages right now. There hasn’t been over the last six months.

Riley seemed to get that. He advocated for the potential of a spring season if it meant buying time to manage the virus. He pushed back against the rushed return of his players for the same reason.

He was honest and rational the first time he had coronavirus cases in his program last month. He said: “We’re kind of a microcosm of the whole country right now.”

He looked beyond his realm and recognized the stakes were much higher than beating Missouri State in the 2020 opener.

Well, now the Missouri State opener is this week. The football is as real, apparently, as the pandemic.

What a disappointment for Riley to retreat into football mode Tuesday. How sad that he is hardly alone; the University of Tulsa has stopped publicizing positive coronavirus test results as well.

Schools including OU continue to supply their campus, local and state health officials with test results. Why not continue to share that information with the public via weekly social media updates, a staple of several programs since their players returned to campus?