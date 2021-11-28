Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley leaves for Southern California, and Lord knows how the dust from that settles here in Oklahoma

There is no natural successor in this case. Stoops can steady the ship for the time being, something he’ll apparently do while OU athletic director Joe Castiglione identifies his next coach, but the permanent transition is going to be wickedly complicated.

Who’s next doesn’t already work in the Switzer Center.

Who’s next must sweat keeping those 2022 and ’23 recruits on board, and prepare to pivot on the good chance the recruits pivot.

Who’s next must keep current Sooners on the roster, future-of-the-program quarterback Caleb Williams most obviously, with the transfer portal beckoning like a bowl full of candy bars Halloween night.

Who’s next must answer to the two Heisman Trophies and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick prestige that Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray supplied OU under Riley’s direction.

Who’s next must enter a world where he potentially game-plans for Big 12 opponents for the very first time, then turns it around does it again against the SEC.

Who’s next must relocate the family. Must find schools, groceries and places to get a cold, private beer. Must win the press conference and then win over the boosters. Must assemble a staff and, potentially, reassemble a roster.