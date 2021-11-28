Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley leaves for Southern California, and Lord knows how the dust from that settles here in Oklahoma

This has been done before, but only in the pages of fiction.
Lincoln Riley is flesh and blood, unlike “Grapes of Wrath” hero Tom Joad. His leaving Oklahoma for California, the Sooners for the USC Trojans specifically, impacts real lives.
There are players, coaches, administrators and recruits all tied to OU football who are staggering around like an earthquake went off. Because the moment news leaked Sunday that Riley was leaving, one did.
Mr. Joad left an Oklahoma dust bowl behind 82 years ago.
We worry if Riley is doing the same thing.
Forget the “why” just for the moment, impossible as that will be. Ignore whatever money play Riley is making here.
Or whatever easier pickings he might make in the Pac-12 Conference compared to the SEC whenever OU lands in its new league.
Or whatever California recruiting inroads he has made having secured commitments from two five-star and two four-star Cali prospects in OU’s 2022 and ’23 classes.
Of whatever notion exists that coaching college football in Los Angeles makes for a wider path to the NFL than coaching in Norman does.
The “what” here is just ...
It is hard to take into account, honestly.
OU has tied its image to football since Bud Wilkinson took over for Jim Tatum 74 years ago. The face of the university is the head football coach.
Riley was as bright a face as Wilkinson’s, Barry Switzer’s and Bob Stoops’ in their earliest years on campus, at least when the Sooners were rolling through Big 12 Conference championships and College Football Playoff berths. The day Riley succeeded Stoops, OU’s president, athletic director and football staff members would all tell you: Riley has “it.” He just does.
Now USC has it. USC has him.
Another university has him. Not the NFL. Not retirement. Another school. And it’s his choosing.
Remember Wilkinson taking over for Tatum? Before Sunday, it was the last time the Sooners lost a football coach to another college program, Tatum having left OU for Maryland in 1947.
So this was personal. I see OU administrators ripping down framed Glamour Shots of Riley succeeding Stoops at that royal succession of a press conference June 7, 2017, and slamming their feet through them.
But it’s a business, you say?
Agreed.
Just know the business side to this story does nothing to cushion the blow.
There is no natural successor in this case. Stoops can steady the ship for the time being, something he’ll apparently do while OU athletic director Joe Castiglione identifies his next coach, but the permanent transition is going to be wickedly complicated.
Who’s next doesn’t already work in the Switzer Center.
Who’s next must sweat keeping those 2022 and ’23 recruits on board, and prepare to pivot on the good chance the recruits pivot.
Who’s next must keep current Sooners on the roster, future-of-the-program quarterback Caleb Williams most obviously, with the transfer portal beckoning like a bowl full of candy bars Halloween night.
Who’s next must answer to the two Heisman Trophies and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick prestige that Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray supplied OU under Riley’s direction.
Who’s next must enter a world where he potentially game-plans for Big 12 opponents for the very first time, then turns it around does it again against the SEC.
Who’s next must relocate the family. Must find schools, groceries and places to get a cold, private beer. Must win the press conference and then win over the boosters. Must assemble a staff and, potentially, reassemble a roster.
Do all of that, who’s next can then sit down with Castiglione and OU president Joe Harroz to catch up on all things conference relocation. That should only take a week or two.
As for Castiglione ...
The Sooners’ AD hasn’t earned his nationally-recognized street cred by backing down from challenges. The man just traded a quarter century of Big 12 security for danger lurking behind every bush in the blood sport SEC.
Castiglione sees that as a prosperous adventure. He'll try to sell candidates on that sentiment.
He’ll sell candidates on precious job stability. They’ll ask about Riley and he’ll bring up the fact that OU has had two head football coaches over the same period USC has had seven.
Joe C. has some things going for him, track records of success and resources being primary.
But my word he has a job to do now.
Castiglione has to gather himself, then help gather his prized football program, then find the right coach to keep its pristine shine when there is so much threatening to suddenly tarnish it.
Riley has gone to California. I suppose it might be as interesting to see what becomes of him as it once was of Tom Joad.
But it’s nothing compared to what happens back in Oklahoma after the dust settles.
