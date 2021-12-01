Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley is no weasel, he's just a big-time college football coach. And that makes him a shark.

Riley had baby blues his six years at OU. Maybe you were charmed by them the whole time, and that’s why you are so torqued off right now.

They got to me a few times, I admit. He’d flash them during a press conference, give a thoughtful, nuanced answer to a question about a play call, and I’d decide I sort of liked the guy. I’d decide he was even sincere now and then.

Was he though?

Is he?

In reflection now that Riley is gone, is it his flaw for being anything but sincere? Or my flaw for falling for it?

A piece of advice for OU fans when Joe Castiglione brings in the next coach: Be careful.

It’s fine to get behind the new guy, because he’s going to need your support during the clean-up. It’s fine to cheer the new guy’s successes, because that means your favorite team is successful, and that’s what fandom is all about.

It’s OK to ask for a selfie or an autograph outside the stadium or at the banquet, and to get all giddy when the new guy obliges. It’s OK to decide you really like the new guy in moments like that, because it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and in the fandom.