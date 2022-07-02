Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley escaped SEC only to smack into Big Ten. Does he get last laugh or does Sooner Nation?

Lincoln Riley avoided Alabama by leaving SEC-bound Oklahoma for USC. Now Big Ten-bound USC is due to partner with Ohio State in 2024.

The image shared across Sooner Nation is of a wise guy who reaches the wall in an obstacle course, straps on a jet pack to avoid the climb, and blasts himself back to the starting line.

It’s OK to laugh. Among the endearing things about college football are the long, deep grudges. Among the endangered things resulting from college football’s professionalization is the sport’s wickedly humorous irony. Not in this case.

Now for a spoiler alert: I doubt this turns out funny.

Let’s start with the premise that Riley is very successful the next two seasons with the Trojans. He has the talent, staff and resources, the first being Los Angeles’ name, image and likeness-rich market, to win big immediately.

The Pac-12 might disintegrate in ’24, but Riley should be able to unload on it first. You think present-form Oregon and Washington are going to get in his way? You trust Utah and UCLA to sustain their 2021 success?

Riley has the goods to rack up back-to-back Rose Bowl-worthy seasons. He will return some Pete Carroll glitz to his program, which will help him procure even more talent.

By 2024, Riley should be in position to do one of two things: Say “yes” to an NFL swooning for him even more than it was when he was at OU, or charge into Big Ten battle with a deeper, more lethal arsenal than he had at OU.

I don’t think Riley cuts and runs on the Trojans after just two years, but he will be tempted. He shares a city with the Rams and Chargers. The Raiders are an Interstate 15 drive away. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are a Zoom call away.

Carroll is coming off a 10-loss season with the Seahawks. A recent Seattle Times headline: “Why a sale of the Seahawks is unlikely before May 2024.” That year looks familiar.

More likely, Riley is still USC’s coach the fall of ’24. He has some wanderlust to him, a lot more than old pal Bob Stoops ever did, but not so much he would bail on the Trojans just when things were getting really good and really adventurous.

Riley seems destined for that collision with Ohio State. It will be a headache.

But that brings us to a second premise: This really is a one-game-at-a-time business where navigating through a conference is most important. That’s how you reach your shot at the top.

The tops of the Big Ten and SEC are on equally jagged ridges in Columbus and Tuscaloosa.

But while the middle to bottom of the SEC is habitually incomparable, the structure of the Big Ten is more familiar.

Riley’s Sooners ruled the Big 12 the past five years much like Urban Meyer’s and then Ryan Day’s Buckeyes controlled the Big Ten over the same period. They took flight offensively.

That worked marvelously for Riley at OU because nobody in the Big 12 could tackle. Big Ten defenders can tackle, but they have to run to the ball first.

Ohio State has exposed that deficiency since its Ezekiel Elliott-and-Michael Thomas-turbocharged national championship in 2014. The Buckeyes have hardly let up since, regardless of weather or travel.

If they can score big in sub-freezing temperatures, so can the Trojans. Go easy on USC's climate shock.

Riley needs defensive players closer to Ohio State's caliber by '24. But the offensive talent he has already amassed in half a year at USC gives him a terrific headwind. It will only strengthen.

In two years, he should have enough momentum to surge past the likes of Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. All strong programs, but all there for the overpowering, as the Buckeyes have proven.

A lot can change in two years, conference memberships included. Perhaps Riley’s road to the 2024 Big Ten championship leads not just through Columbus but South Bend. Like everything else related to college football, this is to be continued.

As it stands right now? The college football gods just played a delicious-looking gag on OU’s former coach.

Just be sure to get your laughs in now in case the joke doesn’t land.

