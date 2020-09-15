Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley, contact tracing and the complicated mess that is roster management amid COVID-19

“It’s excruciating,” Riley said Tuesday.

He also said: “A guy can hit on a contact trace and not have the virus. And I will say the high majority of our contact trace guys have not had the virus or gotten the virus. And then he can come back and hit on another contact trace. All of a sudden, that’s 28 days. I mean, gone.

“That has been difficult because not only do you have that, but then those guys obviously haven’t got the virus and haven’t built up any type of immunity. So they’re still susceptible to hitting on a contact trace or the virus.”

It’s exasperating. And it somehow gets worse when we hear Riley explain where the Sooners are getting ensnared. It isn’t on the practice field or weight room, where we might expect.

“Of our contacts, the majority have been guys that are roommates of somebody that tested positive,” Riley said. “We have seriously reduced our number of, I guess what you would call, contact traces that we could have avoided. Doing something dumb, going to a restaurant with somebody, getting into a car with somebody. We’ve really made some big improvements there.