Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley claims he doesn't sweat Big 12's NFL Draft problems, but he should

Since we just had the fifth consecutive draft in which the SEC finished first and the Big 12 fifth among Power 5 representation, here we are again.

“If you go look at the history of the draft over the last 10 years and take Alabama out of the SEC, what’s the SEC’s draft record?” Riley said.

This is a rare slip by one of the sharpest observers in the business. Riley knows better than to go there. Alabama might feel like it has separated from the rest of college football, but it is, in fact, still in the SEC.

Also, say we do remove Crimson Tide players from the recent draft. The updated count reads: SEC 55, Big 12 22. That’s still a major problem, assuming you recruit some of the prospects the SEC recruits as well.

“The other thing that doesn’t get talked about a whole lot is the number of teams we have in our conference versus some of these other Power Five conferences,” Riley continued. “Just by sheer numbers it is what it is.”

That is a little wiser counterpoint. The Big 12, with 10 teams compared to the 12 and 14 of fellow Power 5 conferences, does operate from a membership disadvantage on draft days.