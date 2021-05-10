Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley claims he doesn't sweat Big 12's NFL Draft problems, but he should

The Big 12 Conference air-balled the first round of the recent NFL Draft and barely drew iron over all seven rounds. The league’s 22 total picks paled to the SEC’s 65 and ranked closer to the best total by a Group of 5 conference — the American’s 19 picks — than the next-worst total by a Power 5 — the Pac-12’s 28.
I realize coaches tout their programs a heck of a lot more than their conferences when they recruit, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley included.
But since rival coaches use everything from foul-smelling locker room air fresheners to strange strength and conditioning coordinator haircuts to negatively recruit, I figure Riley’s job got a little harder after the Big 12’s paltry draft showing.
So I asked him the other day whether it did.
“I don’t think so,” he claimed. “It’s the same old conversation.”
Meaning: SEC good, Big 12 bad.
Right. It’s been going on several years, and I don’t blame Riley, Mike Gundy or Gary Patterson if they are fed up with being dragged into it.
That doesn’t make it less relevant, however. It will remain relevant as long as the SEC towers over the Big 12 when it comes to both the College Football Playoff and the NFL Draft, the two events by which conferences are judged.
Since we just had the fifth consecutive draft in which the SEC finished first and the Big 12 fifth among Power 5 representation, here we are again.
“If you go look at the history of the draft over the last 10 years and take Alabama out of the SEC, what’s the SEC’s draft record?” Riley said.
This is a rare slip by one of the sharpest observers in the business. Riley knows better than to go there. Alabama might feel like it has separated from the rest of college football, but it is, in fact, still in the SEC.
Also, say we do remove Crimson Tide players from the recent draft. The updated count reads: SEC 55, Big 12 22. That’s still a major problem, assuming you recruit some of the prospects the SEC recruits as well.
“The other thing that doesn’t get talked about a whole lot is the number of teams we have in our conference versus some of these other Power Five conferences,” Riley continued. “Just by sheer numbers it is what it is.”
That is a little wiser counterpoint. The Big 12, with 10 teams compared to the 12 and 14 of fellow Power 5 conferences, does operate from a membership disadvantage on draft days.
If we measure Power 5 draft tallies by membership average, the Big 12 finishes fifth, fourth, fourth, fifth and fifth over the past five drafts. So barely better than the raw data.
A couple years ago Zach Barnett at Football Scoop compiled draft numbers by Power 5 average membership from 2010-19. The SEC reigned supreme. The Big 12 brought up the rear.
Still a major problem.
“We had a good run of players go after the first round,” Riley continued. “We’ve had several first-rounders, us and other teams, in previous years. I think we will in the coming years as well.”
OU did have five players selected after round one of the recent draft. The only realistically draftable Sooner who instead went undrafted was offensive lineman Adrian Ealy. That’s a strong percentage.
Riley is right to prop up Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb, Marquise Brown and Kenneth Murray as first-rounders since 2018. He is right to point out the potential of coming years. Spencer Rattler will surely be a ’22 first-round pick. Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto could be.
But let’s reexamine the part about “other teams.”
Here are the first-round picks of Big 12 programs other than OU since 2017: TCU’s Jalen Reagor and Jeff Gladney and Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks in 2020. TCU’s L.J. Collier in ’19. Tech’s Patrick Mahomes in ’17.
That isn’t a lot of depth.
“Right now the reality is if a couple schools in our league don’t have a first rounder, we may not have one,” Riley went on. “That’s just the nature of it.”
He isn’t talking about any program specifically, but we’re all aware of the one that comes to mind. Consider this the latest example of Texas needing to flex its old Earl Campbell muscle, for the Big 12’s sake.
“We still continue to produce draft picks at an extremely high level. I think we’ll continue to do that,” Riley said. “I just don’t hear about it as much of a topic anymore honestly.”
Riley’s recent first-round picks can insulate him from the Big 12’s NFL Draft shortcomings both this year and over the past several, but only to a point.
He might not hear about those shortcomings as much when he recruits prospects, but I’ll bet the prospects hear plenty.
The sooner the Big 12 changes the tone of that conversation, and turns a negative recruiting tool into something positive, the better chance it has to sign prospects who can, in turn, help even that lopsided draft board.
