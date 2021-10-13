Guerin Emig: Let's try to learn something from the OU Daily's quarterbacks story, and how OU retaliated

Now, here’s where they erred: They spelled out their process.

Something else you learn in journalism school, or learn the first year or two on a beat: Never, ever feel obligated to spell out the process.

You always do what you can to report or advance the story. You do NOT share how you went about your reporting if it doesn’t advance you or your cause.

The Daily’s publicizing its Tuesday morning process didn’t advance anything but OU’s anger.

It’s here I wish the young reporters’ adviser had told them what an editor once told me: “Some things you write because you know them to be true. You don’t have to explain your source or your process, you just write it because you know it.”

A close friend on the OU beat once put it another way: “I had two sources for this story: my left eye and right eye.”

Hopefully Young and Curtright take comfort in their reporting, while maybe learning a lesson that assists them as they move forward as journalists. They did a terrific job on their story, they just made what I’d term a “rookie mistake.”

OK. On to OU’s retaliation...