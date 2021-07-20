Guerin Emig: Leave jealousy, resentment out of complications from name, image and likeness

You know what’s going to cause the most friction in locker rooms during the NIL era? The same thing that always has.

Losing.

If Rattler quintuples the NIL revenue of his entire offensive line over the course of this season and still does his job as quarterback, which is to lead the Sooners to a bunch of wins, I can’t see guards Tyrese Robinson or Marquis Hayes giving Rattler the stink eye in the locker room.

You remember any jealousy of Kyler Murray in 2018 when he quarterbacked OU after receiving a $4.66 million signing bonus from the Oakland Athletics? Dude won a lot of games plus the Heisman Trophy. That seemed to resonate with teammates more than any designer clothing he wore around the Switzer Center.

Here’s the only place resentment potentially creeps into the locker room under the aforementioned scenario: Rattler doesn’t win.

He spends too much time developing his NIL brand and too little studying film and working on his reads. He keeps the money rolling in but the Sooners suffer as a result of his wandering mind.

This is worrying about a problem that doesn’t exist yet. My sense is it will hardly exist moving forward, at OU or any other college program.