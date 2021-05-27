Guerin Emig: Joe Castiglione explains his bitterness over OU-Nebraska game's 11 a.m. kickoff

OKLAHOMA CITY — Athletic director Joe Castiglione finished up with the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents meetings Thursday and jumped from the business of the day — this included contracts for OU’s two new basketball coaches, one-year extensions for all of OU’s football assistants and raises for football assistants Cale Gundy and Dennis Simmons — straight into the topic everyone was buzzing about.
It wasn’t Alex Grinch’s extension as defensive coordinator through the 2023 season or Porter Moser’s six-year contract as men’s basketball coach starting at $2.8 million. That was interesting.
Castiglione’s statement on the OU-Nebraska football start time next Sept. 18? The one released on OU social media channels through the regents meeting?
Veerrry interesting.
“We are bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m.,” Castiglione stated. “We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case.”
Nuance arrived in the conversation that followed the regents meeting, when Castiglione sought to explain his case to reporters.
He did recognize what others reacting to his statement on social media pointed out — you enter a billion-dollar contract with a national sports network like FOX, you know going in you’re playing by their rules when it comes to broadcast windows.
If FOX Sports hypes its 11 a.m. window as its biggest... And you happen to be one of the hottest properties in college football... And your conference has an agreement with FOX... And you are clearly the hottest property in your conference...
You should know what’s coming.
“We know we have to do our share, be a good partner within these television agreements that every institution signed,” Castiglione said. “We get the rights that partners acquired. They’re exercising their rights.”
He also said: “I certainly understand why (media partners) make these decisions. If we were in their shoes, we probably would be making the same ones.”
With that you can say “End of story. The Sooners should shut up, take their cut from FOX and go play the Huskers at 11 a.m. See you Sept. 18.” I wouldn’t blame you.
But just in case... If you are willing to hear the man out, go a little beyond his original statement...
“We have this very unique tug of war going on,” Castiglione said, “because of what we’re trying to do to protect game day.”
This game day in particular.
I have known Castiglione long enough to realize he is a hopeless college football romantic. It’s why he schedules the likes of Notre Dame and Army. Old OU history can live again and be celebrated.
That’s what he had in mind when working to commemorate OU-Nebraska. An event, not a game. Castiglione wanted to build a scrapbook out of that Saturday along with old Sooner and Huskers dignitaries and their two royal fan bases.
That’s harder to pull off when kickoff is 11 a.m., not 2:30 or 7 p.m.
Older issues crop up again at 11.
“We’re a university that depends greatly on fans that travel from all over the country, if not beyond the continental United States, to come to games, and those that are driving in from areas around the state. That (11 a.m.) just changes the experience,” Castiglione said. “Once in a while, it’s fine. Everybody adjusts. But when it starts happening so many times...
“When we signed this television contract (in 2012), we knew an early window game would be possible. But they weren’t televising that many (11 a.m.) games. The times have changed, obviously.”
Sometimes you push back against changing times, even if there is nothing you can really do about them. So the Sooners and Huskers will play at 11.
Lincoln Riley won’t like it because he’d prefer every game at night to create the maximum spectacle for visiting recruits.
Fans won’t like it because it signals a diminished atmosphere both inside the stadium for the team and outside the stadium for their own tailgates.
Norman merchants won’t like it because that’s less time for patrons to buy OU merchandise in their stores and beer in their bars.
Castiglione recognizes all of this, too, but what really chaps him is a grand celebration squandered. At least in part.
“The reason we’re disappointed is at Oklahoma and places like Nebraska, there’s a great deal of lead-up to the game. The pageantry is special,” he said. “In the case of this game, it’s unique.”