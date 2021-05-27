Guerin Emig: Joe Castiglione explains his bitterness over OU-Nebraska game's 11 a.m. kickoff

If FOX Sports hypes its 11 a.m. window as its biggest... And you happen to be one of the hottest properties in college football... And your conference has an agreement with FOX... And you are clearly the hottest property in your conference...

You should know what’s coming.

“We know we have to do our share, be a good partner within these television agreements that every institution signed,” Castiglione said. “We get the rights that partners acquired. They’re exercising their rights.”

He also said: “I certainly understand why (media partners) make these decisions. If we were in their shoes, we probably would be making the same ones.”

With that you can say “End of story. The Sooners should shut up, take their cut from FOX and go play the Huskers at 11 a.m. See you Sept. 18.” I wouldn’t blame you.

But just in case... If you are willing to hear the man out, go a little beyond his original statement...

“We have this very unique tug of war going on,” Castiglione said, “because of what we’re trying to do to protect game day.”

This game day in particular.