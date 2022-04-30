Guerin Emig: Joe Castiglione among dignitaries worried about NIL's misuse, college sports' sustainability as result

Joe Castiglione stood in Cain’s Ballroom the other night trying to steady himself as the ground shook.

“One minute, you’re talking about name, image and likeness,” Oklahoma’s 24-year athletic director said at the OU Coaches Caravan's Tulsa stop April 28. “And the next minute you realize that while that was a nice concept, the world has moved so far past it that it is really the conduit to something far different. Like some type of pay-for-play.”

Not “some type.”

A couple hours after Castiglione spoke, news broke that Miami basketball player Isaiah Wong would enter the transfer portal unless he received an NIL deal more commiserate with his contribution to the Hurricanes’ 2021-22 Elite Eight season. Wong’s NIL representative, not the player himself, broke the news.

The recent eruption of collectives advanced the concept of college athletics free agency. They are booster-funded nonprofits or limited liability companies that offer compensation opportunities to teams' players, thereby creating a scenario where players in the transfer portal and/or recruits are enticed to sign with those teams, all under the guise of NIL.

The Wong story, even as it changed with the player's reconsideration, introduced the concept of the college athletics holdout.

“You talk to people in this business. I’ve heard people say they’re worried about the soul of college athletics,” Castiglione said. “Not just the enterprise. Because of what we see happening. And no real plan to organize it properly ...

“There’s going to have to be some type of structure, or we’re going to see epic change. The whole enterprise cannot sustain this level of change at such a rate and not have some significant collateral damage.”

Sustainability has very recently crossed the minds of coaches as influential as Nick Saban and Bill Self. It crossed the mind of Gene Smith, the Ohio State athletic director who commands as much national respect as Castiglione, last February.

“We’ve got to get ahold of the inducement part,” Smith said of NIL then. “We recruit, we don’t draft. And so how do we eliminate that? We need help in that space. Otherwise it’s going to keep going crazy.”

It has kept going crazy thanks to the collision of three forces: the misapplication of NIL as an inducement and/or pay-for-play instrument, an increasingly exploding transfer market wrought by the 2018 installment of the portal and the freer movement of players that followed, and the lack of a national or uniform structure that might have contained issues that were inevitably going to arise.

The NCAA allowed for NIL June 30, 2021, nine days after losing the Alston case before the U.S. Supreme Court. It even spelled out "the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school."

Then it abdicated any central-command authority on pay-for-play or inducement encroachments, or any specific NIL structure for that matter, having been humiliated by the 9-0 Alston ruling.

That left state legislatures to initially adopt different NIL measures as guides for their schools, a stopgap trend that prompted Smith among peers to request federal relief.

Short of that relief, collectives now sprout across the country like crabgrass.

“When there’s lack of leadership and lack of direction, there’s a vacuum,” Castiglione said. “It gets filled with something. Now it’s getting filled with whatever somebody thinks is the way they want to go forward.”

Castiglione maintains some optimism that the NCAA Division I Transformation Committee, introduced last October, can make progress on some of the more combustible issues of the day.

That committee, SI.com reported, has already considered measures that would expand direct education-related payments from schools to athletes, something the Alston verdict allows for, and would place calendar restraints on the portal. Maybe that affects NIL, and its misuse, indirectly.

But this feels too far gone for any committee, conference or institution to implement any sweeping change.

“There is a tug of what people thought things were supposed to be like versus the way that they are and/or are evolving,” Castiglione said. “Because it’s happening at such a rapid rate, it’s creating so much chaos in the system that it’s really hard to find a point in the future, set your eyes on it and say, ‘OK, it’s going to be THAT at some period of time. Let’s start working toward that.’”

It’s about adjusting, best everyone can, from here.

“I want to make it abundantly clear, the people expressing concerns are also happy to see athletes able to generate additional income for themselves,” Castiglione said.

The notion that athletes could not generate income off their name, image and likeness until days after the Alston ruling was absurd. It remains so.

Castiglione has used the term “archaic” when asked in the past about the NCAA playing catch-up to athletes’ NIL rights. He used the term again the other night at Cain’s.

He also lamented that the soundest ideas or policies can be implemented so sloppily that their original intent is rendered almost moot.

That’s where he is with name, image and likeness.

“An unregulated entity at the moment,” Castiglione said. “Even pro sports have some structure ... Talking to my colleagues, we’re all just trying to find a way to navigate going forward.”

