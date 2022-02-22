Guerin Emig: Joceyln Alo's home run record pursuit recalls Lauren Chamberlain's and something more: Chamberlain's extraordinary OU legacy

“And we talked about how badly she wanted to be the one and only Jocelyn. Right? Not the next Lauren but the one and only Jocelyn. And how important it was for her to write her own story.”

Chamberlain emerged from that weekend impressed by Alo’s strength at the plate and beneath her batting helmet.

“I knew from the jump it was going to be her,” she said in reference to the all-time record.

Alo’s journey to No. 96 ever since has been inspirational. It has opened Chamberlain to being a confidant, an ambassador and a fan.

It has brought back the buzz from her own college career.

It has helped settle her place in OU history.

“I think my legacy is far more than the home runs. I do,” Chamberlain said. “I think I gave the fans a lot of fun memories. I think I gave them things to talk about and things to look forward to.