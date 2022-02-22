Guerin Emig: Joceyln Alo's home run record pursuit recalls Lauren Chamberlain's and something more: Chamberlain's extraordinary OU legacy

What’s cool about Jocelyn Alo breaking Lauren Chamberlain’s all-time NCAA home run record with her next bomb isn’t just that we get to appreciate what Alo is doing, but what Chamberlain did.
“Watching how quiet everybody gets when she comes up to the plate... It’s a buzz but it’s just quiet,” said Chamberlain, who slugged 95 homers and won a national championship at Oklahoma from 2012-15. “Everybody knows the weight of the moment. Everybody knows that something is about to happen. It’s a crazy transition when you’re watching as a fan.
“You’re watching what you went through almost exactly.”
Alo’s pursuit – her first shot at No. 96 comes Friday at 2:30 p.m. in OU’s Mary Nutter Classic opener against Cal State Fullerton in Palm Springs – allows Chamberlain to relive her own. It allows her to relive her four college years she refers to as “the best.”
It allows us to rewind with her.
To Chamberlain’s record-breaker at North Texas April 30, 2015.
To her back-breaker in the bottom of the 12th inning against Tennessee at the 2013 Women’s College World Series.
To her farewell 2015 super regional at Alabama when she damn near toppled the Crimson Tide single-handedly.
I remember an Alabama sportswriter tweeting what an honor it was to cover Chamberlain’s 2-homer effort in OU’s losing Game 3 cause. It wasn’t the slightest bit corny.
Chamberlain had that effect on those who saw her hit. She had an aura that elevated Patty Gasso’s established program another level.
Alo was more partial to UCLA than OU while growing up in Hawaii, but she recognized softball royalty in her presence.
So it was that when Gasso introduced the then-freshman Alo to Chamberlain at the 2018 Mary Nutter...
“I was like, ‘Holy crap,’” Alo remembered Tuesday, her voice an octave higher.
Chamberlain will be in Palm Springs again this weekend for the record-breaking occasion. It is her latest gesture in a five-year show of support for the future home run queen.
“I love Jocelyn,” Chamberlain said Tuesday. “She’s like family to me.”
Alo’s pursuit for No. 96 doesn’t just allow us to appreciate what Chamberlain did.
It reminds us to appreciate what she is doing.
“I can call her right now and talk to her about anything. It doesn’t even have to be about softball,” Alo said. “We’ve gone to dinner a couple a couple times. It’s just a Sooner sisterhood kind of thing. As far as the record, I feel like she’s happy about it. Yes, it’s being broken but it is staying in the Sooners’ program...
“She’s been a really big advocate for this.”
The advocacy was most obvious at the WCWS last June, when Chamberlain showed up in a crimson Alo No. 78 jersey and yelled the Sooners to their latest national championship directly above their dugout.
Alo broke OU’s single-season home run record she shared with Chamberlain en route to the title. Chamberlain celebrated like she did rounding the bases against Tennessee in 2013.
“A lot of people were like, ‘How do you feel?’” Chamberlain recalled Tuesday. “This is going to show how I feel. I’m gonna rock an Alo jersey.”
The feeling doesn’t change over the career home run record.
“She’s not walking around going, ‘Boo hoo. She’s taking it from me,’” Gasso said of Chamberlain. “She’s just happy that it’s staying in this program. That says a lot about Lauren and who she is now as a woman.”
That initial Chamberlain-Alo meeting in 2018 says just as much.
“We chatted about, ‘How are you feeling? What’s your freshman year like so far? What’s different?’” Chamberlain remembered. “She mentioned all of the comparisons people were making. ‘You’re the next Lauren Chamberlain. We finally have that person coming along.’
“And we talked about how badly she wanted to be the one and only Jocelyn. Right? Not the next Lauren but the one and only Jocelyn. And how important it was for her to write her own story.”
Chamberlain emerged from that weekend impressed by Alo’s strength at the plate and beneath her batting helmet.
“I knew from the jump it was going to be her,” she said in reference to the all-time record.
Alo’s journey to No. 96 ever since has been inspirational. It has opened Chamberlain to being a confidant, an ambassador and a fan.
It has brought back the buzz from her own college career.
It has helped settle her place in OU history.
“I think my legacy is far more than the home runs. I do,” Chamberlain said. “I think I gave the fans a lot of fun memories. I think I gave them things to talk about and things to look forward to.
“I think back to 2013 and everything that was going on in Oklahoma with the tornadoes (that hit nearby Moore and the OKC metro as the Sooners approached the WCWS). ‘Are we going to play or are we not going to play?’ I remember being in the room and making that decision as a team, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna keep playing and give people something to have hope for and look forward to.’
“In the grand scheme of things, wearing the jersey and having the most fun of my life, and bringing fans along the way with me, that part is I think what my legacy is. Hopefully they remember the home runs, but there was a lot more to it.”
There still is.