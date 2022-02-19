Guerin Emig: Jerry Schmidt's 'goosebumps' return to OU football galvanized by players' 'all in' response to his workouts

Jerry Schmidt is remembering the 1998 winter Bob Stoops assembled his first Oklahoma coaching staff, how he roomed with the new offensive coordinator at the old Residence Inn off Interstate 35 until everyone’s housing was ready.
“Mike Leach would never go to bed,” Schmidt says.
A problem since Schmidt’s daily work at literally reshaping Sooners football began before sunrise.
“I’m like, ‘Dude, you know I gotta get up here in a few hours, right?’”
This is the sweet stuff. “Schmidty,” Stoops’ strength and conditioning lieutenant until the 2017 day Stoops retired, has returned to OU after a four-year term at Texas A&M.
It is as invigorating as having Brent Venables around again as head coach. It rushes everyone back to the good ol’ days when the Sooners chewed iron and spit out spikes and could win 10-6 as easily as 58-55.
It is reassuring in the aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s flight to Southern Cal.
“I know what this place is about,” Schmidt says. “It’s about toughness and doing things the right way. Just what this state’s about, y’know?”
That feeling helps explain the process here, how Venables arrived Dec. 5 in Norman and reports of Schmidt’s pending arrival surfaced just three days later.
“I was at a Christmas banquet with my wife,” he says. “Coach Venables and I had stayed in touch just because of the respect that I have for him and the way he’s always operated from when we started here at OU. His name popped up on my phone. I sprinted out of the room. I just had that feeling that something was up.
“We discussed it. ‘Hey, would you be da-da-da’... We’ve always had a good friendship. A lot of respect there, y’know? It was one of those deals where, like, coach Stoops was calling me.”
Schmidt is reportedly getting a raise over his Texas A&M salary, same as he got one to leave OU for A&M following the 2017 season. There is always business in these decisions.
Not all of them, though, are strictly business.
“What really gets me, still, is coach Stoops and coach Venables inviting me to the Alamo Bowl,” Schmidt says. “I was just gonna stay back, just watch.”
He stood next to Venables on the sideline instead.
“When coach Stoops came walking out of the locker room and onto the field it was, like, goosebumps,” Schmidt says. “Like, this is real, dude. This is what this place is all about.”
There really is an intoxicating angle to this story, even cleansing given the end-of-November storm Riley cast down.
But it loses a lot of gleam if grand visions don’t produce meaningful results.
The Sooners must receive “Schmidty” as their ’99 brethren did. They must work just as hard. That way, they can win as many fourth quarters as those players eventually did.
“Yeah, I was worried because I didn’t know,” Schmidt says. “You’ve got these different moving parts. You don’t know about chemistry. But it’s been really good for myself and my staff, just the way these guys have responded.”
Did it take a few sessions for them to adjust?
“It was immediate. Right away you could tell that they wanted to win. They wanted to do things the right way. This team wants to. As a staff we had to show them a few things. You always do. People are different. My program’s different. That’s not good or bad on anybody else. It’s just, ‘OK, this is what it takes right here.’
“And they were all in.”
That supports the vibe sent by Perrion Winfrey, the former defensive tackle who told “The Oklahoma Breakdown” podcast hosts Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman last week: “When ‘Schmidty’ got here, the players that used to quit, I’m hearing he’s turning them into dogs. ... Justin Broiles (an OU defensive back) tells me the mentality of the whole team is different. Everybody in there is getting extra work. There’s no more, just, chilling (where) you get one workout and you’re done.”
Fifth-year OU running back Kennedy Brooks told it straight last Dec. 17: “I love ‘Schmidty.’ My freshman year, he put all of us to work. We all got better from it. Yeah, it’s gonna suck when you’re doing it, but at the end of the day, you’re gonna appreciate it.”
That echoed from the glory days.
“I’m not gonna lie, I hated working out,” OU all-timer Roy Williams once said of his first “Schmidty” encounters. “But there was a method to the madness. It made us who we were.”
“Players gotta trust you, y’know?” Schmidt says. “I just want to show them I’m not here to tear anybody down. I want to show you how to do things the right way that’s going to help you, help us as a group. And be a team. Because it’s like those things are out nowadays. It’s all individualized.
“This is still a team sport. It always will be. Put your hand in the dirt and play for the guy next to you. And you’ve gotta work like that in the offseason...
“I told them when I came in here, ‘There’s no secret formula for this. I’m not asking you to run 4.4 or bench 500 every day. Show up on time and bust your tail and give everything you can. And we’ve got a chance. If you just do the small things and care about each other and lay it on the line, when we walk out of here every day we’ll have gotten better as a team.
“They’ve responded to that.”
There are more memories and stories about reconnecting. Schmidt goes on about Stoops, Barry Switzer and Toby Keith welcoming him back, and how wild it is to coach on the same staff as players he once drilled at the rooster’s crow, DeMarco Murray, Joe Jon Finley and the like.
Ever think you’d be back?
“I didn’t, to be honest with you,” Schmidt says. “I really didn’t... Man. It’s like... Wow.”
A guy swings through some pretty crazy, pretty cool turns in his life.
For “Schmidty,” the man back in charge of shaping the Sooners, it’s now straight ahead, foot down.
