Guerin Emig: Jerry Schmidt's 'goosebumps' return to OU football galvanized by players' 'all in' response to his workouts

“When coach Stoops came walking out of the locker room and onto the field it was, like, goosebumps,” Schmidt says. “Like, this is real, dude. This is what this place is all about.”

There really is an intoxicating angle to this story, even cleansing given the end-of-November storm Riley cast down.

But it loses a lot of gleam if grand visions don’t produce meaningful results.

The Sooners must receive “Schmidty” as their ’99 brethren did. They must work just as hard. That way, they can win as many fourth quarters as those players eventually did.

“Yeah, I was worried because I didn’t know,” Schmidt says. “You’ve got these different moving parts. You don’t know about chemistry. But it’s been really good for myself and my staff, just the way these guys have responded.”

Did it take a few sessions for them to adjust?