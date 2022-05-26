Guerin Emig: Jennie Baranczyk attends OU Coaches Caravan but speaks as mother of two grade schoolers in aftermath of Uvalde

OKLAHOMA CITY — Right now we should be hearing from parents. If they also happen to be coaches, that’s fine, but with 19 elementary school children in Uvalde, Texas, shot dead, we should be offering moms and dads the loudest voice in our conversation about what is happening and how we are supposed to process it.

The voice in this column belongs to Jennie Baranczyk, who we would normally bring into this space to talk about her Oklahoma basketball team, but who spoke to me at the OU Coaches Caravan Thursday evening as a mother.

“It’s shameful that this a continued conversation,” she said, “and it’s one that really hits home with a second and third grader that go to a small school in Oklahoma.”

Eli is Baranczyk’s third grader, Jordi is her second grader. They go to Terre Verde school in Norman.

Mom usually drops them off.

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” Baranczyk said.

“I heard this a long time ago and I try to live it out — when you see your kids come into your space, act like you haven’t seen them in forever,” she said.

Her voice caught.

“They’re always positive. They’re always excited,” she went on. “And then reality hits and we can’t find our damn shoes in the morning, and you get in the car and sometimes you’re yelling and you’re just trying to get (to school) in your five minutes …”

A pause.

“Those parents who dropped their kids off that couldn’t find their shoes that day …” she said. "Or the parents where you don’t think twice about dropping them off and going to pick them up … And as parents you drop them off and then we go to the next thing and the next thing and the next thing …

“I can’t even imagine there not being a next thing.”

Baranczyk is waiting to attend a pep rally as she speaks. Eli, Jordi and her youngest, 4-year-old Hope, are here, just on the other side of the door.

“If you go into that room you’re gonna see them running around,” she said. “I mean, they’re little kids. They’re little kids. They … They don’t even …”

This is what it’s like for all of us right now. We are blurs of sorrow, empathy, rage and confusion.

Those of us with children think of them on a 24-hour loop. Those of us with grade-school children we can still cling to … we cling to them hard.

We try to decide when, or if, to let them go.

“When anything like this happens, you think, ‘Keep them home. Never let them go. Keep them safe,’” Baranczyk said. “And then what comes is … my hope is … I don’t want them to be scared of going to school.”

Eli and Jordi were dropped off Wednesday morning.

“You tell them you love them 27 times more than you normally do,” Baranczyk said. “You don’t want fear to overcome anything. You don’t want them to be scared.”

Her voice caught again.

“You don’t want to be scared,” she said. “You want them to be able to experience life. And yet … There are things out there that are scary.

“I want them to be confident, and I want them to love their teachers and to love their classmates and to be able to love people they don’t know.”

The coach here would flip a switch and be sure there is a way through. She would find herself at this terrifying crossroads and be certain of the correct turn.

But this is the mother speaking. And as much as Baranczyk treasures her players, these are her children she is discussing.

“I don’t want them to be scared of life,” she said, “and yet I don’t want all these bad things to happen. You know? You try to find that balance. Is there a balance? I don’t know. I don’t know. And I don’t have answers.”

Baranczyk knows this much: “We have to be better people.”

She has sensed this watching parents and coaches yell at each other at third-grade baseball games, and parents yell at kids at second-grade basketball games.

God knows she senses this now.

Baranczyk also knows: “We’re not doing enough.”

She has sensed this over the past few years especially, on topics ranging from social justice to the pandemic to the protection of our children.

The children …

“I remember when I was at Drake we were about ready to have a team function right before Sandy Hook,” Baranczyk said. “I had invited everybody over for dinner at my house. It was cold and it was snowing.

“I had a baby at the time. I remember just holding him when they came and it was just … you know … I kept thinking, ‘Oh my gosh.’

“I was with my team and we’re talking and we’re crying and we’re talking some more. And you never think that would ever happen, something like that could ever happen to young kids.”

It happened then.

It has happened now.

And here I am talking to a mom who might be inside an Oklahoma City hotel, but is coping profoundly with a Uvalde, Texas, grade school.

Who, like all of us but especially our parents, is trying to keep what happened to those 19 children at Robb Elementary from eating at her inside out.

“I know it’s happening,” Baranczyk said. “But if I get too into it, I just can’t … I emotionally cannot go there. You send prayer, you send love, you send support, you want to help. You want to do whatever you possibly can.

“And yet there’s part of you that can’t go there.”

