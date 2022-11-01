Guerin Emig: Jaw set as ever, Brent Venables convicted about his Sooners and his methods of coaching them

NORMAN — Brent Venables digs his slippers into the throw rug and bears down before squeezing Colgate onto his toothbrush. This is someone who takes everything he does as seriously as a brain surgeon.

And yet some passages of a person’s life, or a person’s career, feel more challenging than others. Venables’ challenge since Oct. 8 has been to coach Oklahoma out of a three-game tailspin which crash landed in a 49-0 defeat to Texas so bad that the Fort Worth Star-Telegram proclaimed “Oklahoma hired John Blake 2.0.”

OU rebounded to beat Kansas Oct. 22, but that wasn’t enough for Venables to escape a D+ in ESPN.com’s midseason grading of offseason college football coaching hires.

Media have been harsh. Fans have been harsher. You needed safety goggles to read any Sooner-themed message boards in the days following the Texas debacle.

A question to Venables, then, amid all of the doubt/criticism/concern: How much of the past few weeks has been about squaring your jaw and showing everybody, “I got this?”

“I mean, I’ve just tried to continue to be me. Not change through success or failure,” Venables began. “ I’ve always tried to take an even-keeled approach to all of it. I have a humility, respect for (the fact) it doesn’t take much to be on the wrong side.

“And then there’s a toughness aspect. I like to look at myself as tough.”

Now we were getting somewhere.

I could tell by the expression on his face and the grip on his podium that Venables didn’t care for the question one bit. He saw it as calling him into question, and separating him from whatever circumstances he has encountered in his first year on this monstrous job.

He dug in, though, like always. And the more he answered, the more revealing it was.

“I grew up in a tough way and I’ve had to earn what I’ve gotten. Nothing has been handed to me in any way,” Venables continued. “And I’m convicted on certain things from a leadership standpoint in how you have success and how you develop a player, a unit and a team, you develop people.

“I’ve had a lot of experience of bad and good and tried to lean on all of that. I’ve gotten a ton of encouragement. I’ve told ya, I don’t like that. I appreciate support and things like that. Parents, my wife, people I work with... I’ve gotten hundreds of letters of encouragement and it makes you feel great.

“But I’d rather it be a letter of congratulations than words of encouragement.”

The more Venables answered, the more it sounded like he was responding to fans, media or anyone else curious whether “he’s got this.” It felt as insightful as the team’s 52-42 victory over Kansas or its 27-13 triumph at Iowa State last Saturday, because it got directly to the head coach’s state of mind.

“I like adversity. I like to create it. I like the strain. I like to create a lot of stress,” Venables went on. “I make people uncomfortable sometimes in the coaching world, whether it’s with coaches or players, because I think that’s where you can get everyone to a high sense of urgency. I think that’s where we’re all at our best. The more stress there is, the more opportunity there is to improve and get better. So I’ve normalized stress and struggle.

“A lot of times I make it up. Even through all the success (at Clemson) and coach (Dabo) Swinney was saying how great we were, I was telling everyone how much we stink. We did a great job of ‘good cop-bad cop’ to a point where sometimes guys didn’t like me. And that’s fine, too. It’s like your kids. You always love them and they love you, but sometimes we all don’t like each other.”

Veering back from Clemson and family to the task at hand at OU...

“I had to have a talk with the defense Friday,” Venables went on. “‘Just so you all know, here’s who I am. Once you get on that practice field and in this meeting room, there’s gonna be a lot of times that you don’t like me at all and I like that you don’t like me. If you strain and fight and compete out of spite, then good. I’m getting what I want and you’re getting what you need.’”

Veering back to my original question...

“Square my jaw? I don’t know. I’ve always done that,” Venables said. “Sometimes you guys see one version and the players see a whole other version — good and bad, good and tough, encouraging and demanding.”

Square his jaw? I do know. That is precisely what is happening. That is what has happened since Texas posted that 49-0 score in the Cotton Bowl.

“When you feel this week, this day, this moment you’re backed against the wall, that’s when you rely on your convictions,” Venables said. “Players will be wanting to know if you’re going to change this time. What are you gonna do in this team meeting today? Pre-practice, post-practice, guys are watching to see to how you’re acting.

“And I would say that they would say, ‘He’s remained exactly the same.’”

With that Venables moved to the next question, jaw set hard as ever.