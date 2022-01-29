Guerin Emig: Jackson Arnold commits to OU and the relationship between Jeff Lebby and Sooner Nation begins to bloom

The further Oklahoma can distance itself from Lincoln Riley and establish a new order of Sooners football, the better. That makes Jackson Arnold’s commitment to OU important beyond the fact he is a four-star quarterback who just lit up top-level Texas competition as a Denton Guyer junior.

This is a major development because of the player and the new OU coach who recruited him.

Let’s start with the player.

“Jackson is the complete package. I’m talking about on the field, off the field, leadership, passion for the game, IQ, personality. He’s a guy that can be the face of the franchise,” said Rodney Webb, Arnold’s Guyer coach the past two seasons. “What I tell every recruiter who comes through here is ‘Whatever you value in your quarterback, he checks every box.’