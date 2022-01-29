Guerin Emig: Jackson Arnold commits to OU and the relationship between Jeff Lebby and Sooner Nation begins to bloom

The further Oklahoma can distance itself from Lincoln Riley and establish a new order of Sooners football, the better. That makes Jackson Arnold’s commitment to OU important beyond the fact he is a four-star quarterback who just lit up top-level Texas competition as a Denton Guyer junior.
This is a major development because of the player and the new OU coach who recruited him.
Let’s start with the player.
“Jackson is the complete package. I’m talking about on the field, off the field, leadership, passion for the game, IQ, personality. He’s a guy that can be the face of the franchise,” said Rodney Webb, Arnold’s Guyer coach the past two seasons. “What I tell every recruiter who comes through here is ‘Whatever you value in your quarterback, he checks every box.’
“He can play any system. He’s got the arm talent to make any throw. He is a tremendous read progression concept-based quarterback, but he also excels in the play-action choice game that is so prevalent right now. He’s a great RPO (run-pass option) decision-maker. He’s got the ability to run the football as well as anybody you’ll ever see. He’s a big, physical athlete. The zone-read game, the power-read game, extending plays in dropback passes, extending plays in the form of a scramble or buying himself more time to get the throw off...
“He’s got the uncoachable character trait of giving his best when his best is needed. He played his best in our big games this year.”
Arnold threw the two touchdown passes that toppled Denton Ryan and ended Ryan’s 60-game regular-season winning streak. He totaled seven touchdowns in a 6A Div. II playoff rout of Dallas Jesuit. And while perennial state champ Austin Westlake took down Guyer in the state championship game, Arnold staked his team to a 21-20 second-half lead with three touchdowns.
Westlake sacked the kid nine times, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, and he kept getting up to counter-punch. That bodes well for the day Arnold arrives at OU and joins the Sooners’ quarterback battle.
This bodes well:
“A player Jackson reminds me of, just in terms of his impact on the game, is a kid I coached at Rockwall named Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who plays wide receiver at Ohio State now,” Webb said. “They play two different positions, but the game just happens slow for both of them.”
That will spin some heads. We should probably steady ourselves and allow young Mr. Arnold to simply enjoy his commitment and the rest of his junior year of high school.
Let’s turn our attention to the coach who is bringing him to Norman.
“Jackson’s relationship started with coach Lebby before OU,” Webb said.
Jeff Lebby, of course, is the offensive coordinator who Brent Venables hired off the Ole Miss staff after Venables replaced the USC-bound Riley. We have recently become familiar with Lebby’s exploits cranking up UCF's and Ole Miss' offenses since 2018, and with the quarterbacks he helped develop at both places.
Lebby is why former UCF 8,000-yard passer Dillon Gabriel transferred to OU instead of UCLA. That was Lebby’s first direct hit as a Sooners coach.
This feels like his second.
“Jackson had a great relationship with coach Lebby dating back to Ole Miss,” Webb said. “He did a game day visit to Ole Miss in the fall. He was in their camp last summer. Coach Lebby was one of the first coordinators to take an interest in him dating back all the way to spring of his sophomore year.”
Lebby’s Ole Miss scholarship offer came last April. Notre Dame’s and Tennessee’s followed in August. As Arnold excelled in his first season as Guyer’s starting quarterback, Ohio State, Florida, Alabama and Penn State offered him scholarships in October, November and early December.
OU hired Venables Dec. 5. Venables announced the Lebby hiring Dec. 10, the same day Arnold announced his OU offer on social media “after a great talk” with Lebby.
“When the family took Jackson’s visit up there, they were incredibly impressed with coach Venables, just like everybody is,” Webb said. “That guy is such a rock star.”
Webb, an embedded Texas high school coach now 31 years into his career, has known Venables since Venables’ run as OU defensive coordinator from 1999-2011. He has known of Lebby even longer.
“Jeff is the son of a Texas high school coach, so all the high school guys love him,” Webb said. “His dad, Mike, is kind of a legendary west Texas guy. We’re all proud of Jeff, the rise he’s had through the coaching ranks.
“I was out at Ole Miss last summer, spent two days with Jeff in Oxford just hanging out there talking ball with him and John David Baker (Ole Miss’ tight ends coach). They’re both Texas guys.”
Not that Riley and his staff weren’t “Texas guys.” The man is from Muleshoe.
It’s just that it must be comforting for OU fans to have Lebby fortify the old Red River pipeline in the aftermath of Riley’s discomforting departure.
Anyway, Lebby was a comforting enough presence for Arnold to commit to the Sooners last Monday.
“It was kind of weird seeing coach Lebby in different colors, but it was awesome...” Arnold told 247Sports. “Obviously been talking to Lebby for awhile and that relationship with him is big.”
The relationship Sooner Nation is developing with their new offensive coordinator? Also big.
It got a little bigger last week.