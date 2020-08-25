The most reasonable thing anyone connected to college sports has said since the pandemic’s calamitous arrival was in a letter to a fan base. It was written by Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard to the Cyclones’ public July 13:
“I feel it is imperative and timely to clarify the reasons why we are doing everything in our power to try and safely play college sports this fall. Some people have incorrectly framed the issue as safety versus revenue generation.
“The simple fact is that reality lies somewhere in the middle.”
That admission should be taped to the bathroom mirror of every coach, athletic director, president and commissioner in conferences forging ahead with football and any other fall sport right now, the Big 12 and American Athletic included.
It is a reminder that anytime a player, reporter or fan asks the most honest question they can right now — “Why are we doing this again?” — the best response is just as honest.
“Because we don’t want to deprive the athletes who want to play, because we have been advised by doctors it is safe for them to do so, and because we really need the money.”
I thought of Pollard’s clarity Monday as I saw Nick Saban’s comments at Alabama.
“Everybody acts like we want to play for the money,” the Crimson Tide coach told media. “We want to play for the players.”
I don’t believe any coach who says he’s in it for the kids to be disingenuous. Not at a time like this. The last time I talked to a coach one-on-one, Tom McIntosh teared up talking about how much it means to have his Tulsa men’s soccer team back. I get the sentiment, truly.
But I also believe we have reached the point that any coach, AD, chancellor or commissioner who underplays the financial stakes in their game should know better. We understand those stakes. Many of us understood them before the pandemic struck.
Now, they are as clear to us as the spelling of our own names.
Pollard referenced them in that open letter: “If we are unable to play sports this fall, the athletics department would incur approximately $40 million in unfunded expenses in the next six months.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost upped the ante to hundreds of millions the day his Big Ten Conference elected not to pursue a fall football season.
If you want the deepest dive into the financial implications here, read the Sportico.com story from July 24. The title: “ESPN’s $793 million in ad sales on the line with college football.”
Networks need games to sell ads.
Conferences need networks to make good on their media rights deals.
University athletic departments need conference payouts to make good on their budgets.
What does everyone involved need to maintain this circle of fiscal life? Players.
College football players, specifically.
So here’s another pandemic tale that must be told with nuance.
Many players have made it loud and clear they want to have a season. Their coaches and administrators are generally sympathetic to their passion.
The coaches and administrators are trying to deliver the goods safely. They are spending time and resources on protocols and materials to protect the athletes as much as they can.
They insist the moment their medical and scientific advisers decide that protection is no longer substantial enough, then sports will no longer be played. I trust coaches and administrators are being as sincere about this as they are about their athletes’ desires.
Moving forward, everyone must square these two parts of the equation with the third, the one about money. It does irreparable harm to the notion of NCAA amateurism, but we should have been past that before COVID-19 anyhow.
The virus laid bare this reality, like so many others. That’s all. Best to face up to it.
Back in May, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was on his conference’s SiriusXM radio program when he said: “It’s difficult to make principled decisions when there are significant financial implications. I’m proud of the fact we’ve made decisions that are in the best interest of our institutions and our student-athletes, and we’ve tried not to make them for financial reasons.”
I applaud the effort, sincerely, at the conference and university levels the past five months.
It’s just decisions are being made for financial reasons. They must be, as Pollard pointed out so transparently.
It’s OK to admit that, because we all understand by now. It’s right to admit that.
Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
The Big 12 preseason team, voted on by media members, was announced Thursday. Chuba Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last seaso…
From Guerin Emig: Sam Ehlinger will likely be the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, scheduled to be announced this week, which is…