Guerin Emig: It still hurts, but Bob Bowlsby has Big 12 moving forward from OU's, Texas' SEC defections

While five months sounds like a long-enough time to get over heartache, you try losing Oklahoma and Texas to another conference. Let’s give Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby his due feelings.
“Some of the people involved were close friends, and so you sort of would be less than human if that wasn’t a little bit personal,” Bowlsby said before kickoff of the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship. “But you’ve got to quickly get past that. And we did. The board charted a path that I executed along with staff, and we’ve gotten to a place that has turned out well.
“But you don’t replace national brands like the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. We’ll be just fine, but you don’t replace guys like that.”
Let’s give Bowlsby his pragmatism, too. He is right about OU’s and Texas’ brands.
He is right to wonder about the value of the Big 12’s next media rights contract without OU and Texas, given his estimation that OU and Texas account for 50 percent of the current media contract’s value.
“We’ve got a stipulation in our contract to begin conversations in March of ’24,” Bowlsby said of negotiations for the next media deal. “We won’t likely do much before that.”
OU and Texas could be in the SEC by March of ’24.
“They’ve told us they will stay until June 30, 2025,” Bowlsby said. “So that’s what we’re planning on.”
I wouldn’t count on OU or Texas sticking around that long, even if their grant of rights agreements with the Big 12 dictate they do so.
Bowlsby said BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston intend to join the Big 12 “by July 1, 2024, or sooner if they can.” It’s probably a good idea to put a similar timeline on OU’s and Texas’ departures.
At any rate, Bowlsby has more heartache, and headaches, in his future when it comes to his old “close friends” in Norman and Austin.
There is some balm at least. Go back to his initial statement about what he’s losing.
“We’ve gotten to a place that has turned out well.”
Oklahoma State and Baylor, not Oklahoma and Texas, played in the Big 12 Championship. Bowlsby wasn’t about to admit it Dec. 4, but that must have tickled him like his grandchildren Christmas morning.
The Bears won and advanced to the Sugar Bowl. The Cowboys still made a New Year’s Six bowl in the Fiesta.
After OSU-Baylor Dec. 4 came Cincinnati vs. Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship. The Bearcats won and made the College Football Playoff. The Cougars finished 11-2.
BYU finished 10-2. Those Cougars went 5-0 against the Pac-12 and beat Pac-12 champ Utah.
UCF went 8-4. The Knights are playing in the Gasparilla Bowl, and if you think that sounds more like a sentence than a reward, think again – they get a shot at Florida in the Dec. 23 bowl.
“I do think our new members are playing well,” Bowlsby said, “and we thought they would.”
He couldn’t have imagined it going any better.
And here’s a bonus: The runaway coaching carousel that caught college football royals like OU, Notre Dame, USC and LSU in its swirl didn’t affect the remade Big 12 so much.
Bowlsby can still hope Luke Fickell is there to take Cincinnati into a Big 12 featuring Mike Gundy at OSU, Dave Aranda at Baylor and Matt Campbell at Iowa State.
He can still hope Dana Holgorsen coaches Houston and Gus Malzahn coaches UCF into the Big 12. He can expect Kalani Sitake to coach BYU through the transition, Sitake having just signed an extension with the Cougars through the 2027 season.
That bodes remarkably well for a conference widely considered to be teetering on the brink of doom with the news of OU’s and Texas’ plans last July. We’ll see if the redesigned Big 12 can thrive both competitively and financially, but at least we know it has a real opportunity to do so.
When I brought that up with Bowlsby before OSU-Baylor kickoff, and asked if he could take comfort in that when he goes home for a sip of wine, the commissioner replied: “It’s been whiskey lately... I have just tried to work through this the best we could.”
He has done very well for himself and his league, hard feelings and all.