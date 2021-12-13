Guerin Emig: It still hurts, but Bob Bowlsby has Big 12 moving forward from OU's, Texas' SEC defections

While five months sounds like a long-enough time to get over heartache, you try losing Oklahoma and Texas to another conference. Let’s give Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby his due feelings.

“Some of the people involved were close friends, and so you sort of would be less than human if that wasn’t a little bit personal,” Bowlsby said before kickoff of the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship. “But you’ve got to quickly get past that. And we did. The board charted a path that I executed along with staff, and we’ve gotten to a place that has turned out well.

“But you don’t replace national brands like the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. We’ll be just fine, but you don’t replace guys like that.”

Let’s give Bowlsby his pragmatism, too. He is right about OU’s and Texas’ brands.

He is right to wonder about the value of the Big 12’s next media rights contract without OU and Texas, given his estimation that OU and Texas account for 50 percent of the current media contract’s value.