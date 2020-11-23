Guerin Emig: Iowa State and Oklahoma are No. 1 and 1A in Big 12

The last time I did this, there was separation between the top and bottom halves of the Big 12 conference. Given what happened Saturday, there appears to be a new dividing line between the top two teams in the league – Iowa State and Oklahoma – and everyone else.

Things can still get crazy, but as of right now the Cyclones and Sooners deserve a date at Jerry World Dec. 19.

1 – Iowa State (6-2 overall, 6-1 in the Big 12)

Last week: Dominated Kansas State 45-0

The Cyclones who played the first half against K-State would go toe to toe with OU, even if the Sooners brought their level of play from the first quarter of Bedlam.

Running back Breece Hall and the ISU defense are the constants, and they were strong against K-State. They were also complemented by quarterback Brock Purdy at his most crisp, and some acrobatics from wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

Next game: Friday at Texas, 11 a.m. (ABC)

---

1A – Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2)

Last week: Pummeled OSU 41-13