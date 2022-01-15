Guerin Emig: Inside OU's defensive upgrade with Brent Venables and staff now on the job

With Brent Venables’ Oklahoma staff officially in place, I thought we might dive into some analytics and discover just how much OU has upgraded defensively.
Venables was Clemson’s defensive coordinator the past 10 seasons. OU defensive line coaches Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis were at Clemson the past five seasons, Bates as defensive tackles coach and Chavis in player development.
OU defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Ted Roof has been many places over his 32-year college coaching career, including Clemson as an analyst last season.
OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai was at Alabama last season after coaching at Texas and Rutgers in 2020 and ‘19. OU safeties coach Brandon Hall was Troy’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons.
There is some variety to Venables’ staff, but the Clemson element stands out.
Consider it the first time Sooner Nation has ever been excited about mixing orange with crimson. The numbers bear out why.
ESPN posts defensive efficiency figures for FBS teams “based on defense’s contribution to scoring margin on per-play basis, adjusted for strength of opposing offenses faced.” Seems a little more advanced than strict total yardage numbers, so let’s go with it.
Here are Clemson’s defensive efficiency rankings the past 10 seasons with Venables as coordinator: 4, 2, 1, 1, 1, 8, 2, 1, 9 and 52.
Dabo Swinney hired Venables to fix a defense that surrendered 589 yards and nine touchdowns in a 70-33 loss to West Virginia in the 2012 Orange Bowl. Those efficiency rankings indicate Venables did much more than asked.
Here are OU’s defensive efficiency rankings the past 10 seasons: 39, 5, 44, 92, 58, 43, 5, 28, 24 and 33.
By those metrics, Mike Stoops did pretty good work in the first five years following Venables’ departure for Clemson, then struck an iceberg. Stoops' successor Alex Grinch did very good work in 2019 and ’20 before backsliding last season.
Venables, with notable contributions from a staff including Bates and Chavis the past five years, did work unrivaled at any program except Alabama. The Crimson Tide has ranked in the top-10 in defensive efficiency every season since 2008, Nick Saban’s second year on the job.
Two more deductions: Venables’ defensive coaching job the past decade is more comparable to Saban’s than we imagine, and Saban’s defensive consistency is somehow worthier than we imagine. His genius has rubbed off on his program for a very long time.
If it rubbed off on Valai, Alabama’s cornerbacks coach last season, all the better for OU. For what it’s worth, the Crimson Tide ranked No. 9 in pass efficiency defense last season, the Sooners ranked No. 66.
It has become popular to pile onto Grinch and Lincoln Riley since their defection to USC. That isn’t the purpose of this exercise.
The fact is Grinch did what he was hired to do, same as Venables at Clemson once. He improved OU’s defense.
The Sooners rated higher across several traditional FBS defensive statistics the past three years, total defense, run defense and sacks among them. Grinch finally got his players to start forcing turnovers the past two years. OU’s takeaway numbers shot up, too.
With very few exceptions, however, none of OU’s defensive numbers registered with Clemson’s.
The Tigers finished in the top 10 in total defense seven times in the past 10 seasons. The Sooners finished in the top 20 once.
The five years Bates and Chavis contributed, Clemson ranked Nos. 10, 5, 13, 2 and 5 in sacks and Nos. 7, 15, 19, 4 and 12 against the run.
Grinch clearly helped raise the production of OU’s defensive front. The Sooners’ sacks and run defense rankings the past five years support that: 45, 6, 34, 73 and 82 in sacks; 30, 9, 32, 59 and 54 in run defense.
Again, Grinch improved the Sooners’ defense, just not to the degree Venables improved Clemson’s. That isn’t a shot at OU’s former defensive coordinator, but rather a tribute to OU’s new head coach.
It’s a statement of fact that reflects how much the Sooners have upgraded defensively with Venables and his new staff.