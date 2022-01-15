Guerin Emig: Inside OU's defensive upgrade with Brent Venables and staff now on the job

If it rubbed off on Valai, Alabama’s cornerbacks coach last season, all the better for OU. For what it’s worth, the Crimson Tide ranked No. 9 in pass efficiency defense last season, the Sooners ranked No. 66.

It has become popular to pile onto Grinch and Lincoln Riley since their defection to USC. That isn’t the purpose of this exercise.

The fact is Grinch did what he was hired to do, same as Venables at Clemson once. He improved OU’s defense.

The Sooners rated higher across several traditional FBS defensive statistics the past three years, total defense, run defense and sacks among them. Grinch finally got his players to start forcing turnovers the past two years. OU’s takeaway numbers shot up, too.

With very few exceptions, however, none of OU’s defensive numbers registered with Clemson’s.

The Tigers finished in the top 10 in total defense seven times in the past 10 seasons. The Sooners finished in the top 20 once.

The five years Bates and Chavis contributed, Clemson ranked Nos. 10, 5, 13, 2 and 5 in sacks and Nos. 7, 15, 19, 4 and 12 against the run.