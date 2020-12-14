Guerin Emig: In appreciation of Matt Campbell, with hope he'll stick around Iowa State a while longer

There are several players at work here, Breece Hall, Brock Purdy, Charlie Kolar and JaQuan Bailey among them. Campbelll, though, has been the constant. He is, therefore, the center of attention.

What Stoops once sensed about the then-36-year-old Iowa State rookie coach? Everybody gets it now, Stoops’ successor included.

Asked Monday what he admires about Campbell, Lincoln Riley said: “A lot. The way he’s been able to build that program. It’s not the first place he’s done it. He’s had a track record of success. You can see the energy his teams play with. He’s brought a real sense of belief to that program and gotten a lot of good players to buy in...

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, I do. When you’re at a program that traditionally has not had loads and loads of success, one of the toughest and also most rewarding things is to be able to get on a great run and play well and do some things that have never been accomplished.”

It’s uplifting what Iowa State has accomplished under Campbell. Texas doesn’t feel like upholding its football heritage with a who’s who of talent, so here come the Cyclones winning games with a roster mostly made up of who’s left.