Guerin Emig: In appreciation of Matt Campbell, with hope he'll stick around Iowa State a while longer

Bob Stoops saw this coming.
Nov. 2, 2016, after his Oklahoma Sooners beat Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones 34-24, Stoops said: “I was very aware they’re a much better team than their record indicates, and I made sure Matt knew that after the game. They’re on their way, doing the right things and have a lot of good players. I’m sure they’ll keep building on it.”
Campbell’s record at the time was 1-8. The first-year Iowa State coach hadn’t won a Big 12 Conference game.
All he had that night in Ames was belief in his system and his players.
He talked about a play one of his Cyclones barely missed making and said: “We’re an inch short. We’ve got to find ways to make those inches up as a team and a program. And we will.”
You don’t measure Campbell’s progress by inches any longer. Four years later, Iowa State has come light years.
The Cyclones play OU on Saturday for their first conference football championship in over a century. Then they’ll play in their fourth consecutive bowl game, which has never happened.
Beat the Sooners and they’ll play in their first New Year’s Six bowl. Beat the Sooners and they have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.
There are several players at work here, Breece Hall, Brock Purdy, Charlie Kolar and JaQuan Bailey among them. Campbelll, though, has been the constant. He is, therefore, the center of attention.
What Stoops once sensed about the then-36-year-old Iowa State rookie coach? Everybody gets it now, Stoops’ successor included.
Asked Monday what he admires about Campbell, Lincoln Riley said: “A lot. The way he’s been able to build that program. It’s not the first place he’s done it. He’s had a track record of success. You can see the energy his teams play with. He’s brought a real sense of belief to that program and gotten a lot of good players to buy in...
“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, I do. When you’re at a program that traditionally has not had loads and loads of success, one of the toughest and also most rewarding things is to be able to get on a great run and play well and do some things that have never been accomplished.”
It’s uplifting what Iowa State has accomplished under Campbell. Texas doesn’t feel like upholding its football heritage with a who’s who of talent, so here come the Cyclones winning games with a roster mostly made up of who’s left.
The story feels as good as Baylor’s this time a year ago, when Matt Rhule won like Art Briles did while restoring a Bears image that Briles helped poison. Rhule was an elite coach who came off as a class act, someone you enjoyed talking with every summer at Big 12 Media Days.
Campbell emits a similar vibe. He is a similarly sought-after coach. Pete Thamel included NFL and other college interest in his recent in-depth profile of Campbell for Yahoo! Sports.
I wrote about Rhule raising the boats of both Baylor and the Big 12 the week of the 2019 conference championship. I rooted for him to stick around, but he barely made it another month before taking over the Carolina Panthers.
Fishing for Campbell’s comfort level – he has almost made it through a fifth season at ISU versus Rhule’s three at Baylor – I asked Monday if Ames felt like home to him.
“I think what you want is consistency,” he said. “I’ve always believed in coaching that it’s about building a foundation and then having the ability to have the right people continue to anchor in that foundation. I think that’s really hard in our profession today. It continues to get harder and harder. We’ve become result-oriented. I understand that, but I’m a big believer in purpose and process rather than just being totally about the results.
“That creates a sense of home and purpose, and I think we’ve been able to find that here.”
Campbell is under contract through 2025, but we all know how that works. He is handsomely paid and supported by his administration, but what if Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame? Or Andy Reid leaves the Chiefs?
I suppose the message here is enjoy it while you can. That goes for Cyclone fans, anyone interested in the Big 12’s well-being, and even Campbell himself.
Dan McCarney once won a bunch of games at Iowa State and earned a bunch of admirers in the process. He stuck around too long to sustain that success and wound up fired.
Maybe the thing to do is appreciate what Campbell has done and the peak his program has reached, and not worry as much about what happens next. It’s a fantastic story for the sake of this season, and now this week.
Let’s leave it there, see what happens Saturday in Arlington and check back in another month.
