Guerin Emig: Imagine starting a college football season right now. Welcome to North Dakota State's world

If it’s possible to feel for a perennial national champion, let’s take a moment for the North Dakota State Bison.
With all of us exhausted, relieved or both at the end of a long, rough FBS season, the Bison start football practice Friday. They are scheduled to open their season Feb. 21. Given their eight national titles since 2011, they are likely to play until the final date of the FCS postseason, May 15.
That isn’t months before the start of camp for the following fall season, it’s weeks. It’s days before programs traditionally have players back on campus for summer workouts.
“There’s going to be a lot of football packed into a year,” said Matt Entz, who was promoted from Bison defensive coordinator to head coach after Chris Klieman left for Kansas State two years ago.
Forget the year and imagine just trying to pack a season into the current climate.
Old man winter is bearing down hard. The pandemic is striking harder, somehow, a reality some FBS administrators and their health consultants feared last August when they decided to go ahead with a fall schedule as opposed to delaying until spring.
North Dakota State’s Missouri Valley Conference, like other FCS leagues, decided to delay.
“We’re trying to go into a spring season, something that’s never been done,” Entz said from his office Wednesday afternoon. “There’s no blueprint. There’s no ‘How this is gonna look.’ We’re still going to have the same issues we would have had in the fall, potentially. And now there’s a weather piece to it as well.
“Not only do we have to game plan for COVID, we’ve got to make sure we’re protecting each other at practice and being smart, because now we’re going to try to fit two seasons into the calendar. With weather, playing in February and March is a lot different than playing in October and November, especially here in the upper Midwest. Then on top of that, you have to throw in a game plan for an opponent.
“It’s me getting on my soap box. I’m gung ho right now going into the season. But I do think we should have tried to play in the fall.”
In the fall, Entz had a standout team even by NDSU’s standards. He had roughly 10 seniors, he said, who graduated after the semester and moved on. He had quarterback Trey Lance, a likely top-half-of-the-first-round NFL draft pick.
That version of the Bison beat Central Arkansas 39-28 Oct. 3 in the only fall game they could schedule (Entz said they tried to arrange two more). Lance declared for the draft a couple days later.
“We gave our kids about a week off,” Entz said, “then got into an eight-week workout cycle with our strength and conditioning program.”
There is no star quarterback on the other side of that cycle, none of the 10 seniors Entz referenced. Just the hope the team can endure the winter and the virus and get in a delayed season.
Indiana State, NDSU’s scheduled opponent March 6, opted out of the season recently. Entz estimated 20 FCS programs have done the same.
This could be a longer, rougher go than the FBS’ in the fall, if you can imagine that.
I’m not sure I can imagine it, given the strain of Oklahoma’s, Oklahoma State’s and Tulsa’s recent seasons.
When I suggested my concern to Entz, he said: “We’ve challenged our kids. We’re going to have a chance to leave our legacy. I’m excited. Our kids are ready to go. They know the expectation and the standard here at NDSU. We’ve got to continue to work and push the envelope the best we can.”
At one point in our conversation, Entz said: “You live in a place where college football is a big deal. Well, we do too. It didn’t matter if it was going to be a full season in the fall, a partial season in the fall or a season in the spring, North Dakota State wants to play football, is willing to play football.”
Understood. I don’t envy the Bison and their FCS comrades right now, but I absolutely wish them health and success. They need every bit of support they can get this year.
Also, I hope Entz is right when he says, as he did Wednesday: “Hopefully this is going to be once in the lifetime of college football.”