Guerin Emig: Imagine starting a college football season right now. Welcome to North Dakota State's world

“Not only do we have to game plan for COVID, we’ve got to make sure we’re protecting each other at practice and being smart, because now we’re going to try to fit two seasons into the calendar. With weather, playing in February and March is a lot different than playing in October and November, especially here in the upper Midwest. Then on top of that, you have to throw in a game plan for an opponent.

“It’s me getting on my soap box. I’m gung ho right now going into the season. But I do think we should have tried to play in the fall.”

In the fall, Entz had a standout team even by NDSU’s standards. He had roughly 10 seniors, he said, who graduated after the semester and moved on. He had quarterback Trey Lance, a likely top-half-of-the-first-round NFL draft pick.

That version of the Bison beat Central Arkansas 39-28 Oct. 3 in the only fall game they could schedule (Entz said they tried to arrange two more). Lance declared for the draft a couple days later.

“We gave our kids about a week off,” Entz said, “then got into an eight-week workout cycle with our strength and conditioning program.”