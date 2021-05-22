Guerin Emig: I can't wait for Big 12 football media days for reasons more personal than football

For the longest time the Big 12 Conference would announce dates for July football media days in May, and I’d react like a 9-year-old who just saw a back-to-school commercial on the first day of summer.
C’mon, seriously? You can’t let me enjoy vacation just a little?
Then came a pandemic. Our lives sort of disintegrated. Customs definitely did. This included Big 12 media days.
The conference reformatted them as virtual in May, rescheduled them in July, then canceled them altogether just before August as everyone tried to figure out if football was worth playing. It was a fiasco, but you couldn’t really blame the Big 12 because everything was a fiasco then.
Well, last week came word the league was planning to bring coaches and players back to AT&T Stadium for in-person media days July 14-15. The word "planning" is important. The pandemic isn’t over. Things could still turn sideways.
But I’ll be darned if I didn’t see the news, get up from my chair in the home office and celebrate like Billy "White Shoes" Johnson in the end zone.
You mean I might get to ask Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders a question face to face, even if 6 feet away from him? Actually see him in person like it was 2019 again? Observe his mannerisms and body language and other contextual elements that might help me write a more purposeful column about him?
Yes and please!
I am eternally grateful I got to watch Sanders and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler play ball last year. The 2020 college football season helped keep me sane, not to mention employed. Every Cowboys and Sooners game felt like a hopeful sign we might climb out of our deep, dark holes.
Seeing Sanders or Rattler or whoever Mike Gundy and Lincoln Riley decide to bring with them to Arlington July 14-15... Seeing Gundy and Riley themselves and observing their mannerisms and body language and contextual elements...
That’s so much more hopeful.
There are other positive signs. Vaccination cards are popping up and masks are drooping down. The softball parks at OU and OSU look full. The anticipation is football stadiums on both campuses will look likewise next fall.
We missed that so much last year. We missed being around each other, talking, celebrating and agonizing with each other.
Zoom and FaceTime were communicative devices, but they boxed out moods, reactions and emotions. We could see and hear, but it was a hell of a lot harder to feel. We managed because what choice did we have, but it was so impersonal.
That reality sank in every time I dialed into an e-session with the Sooners and Cowboys last year. I asked questions. The players and coaches answered graciously. But conversation, real live interaction, was out.
It is a pleasure interacting with young men like Tre Sterling, Jeremiah Hall and so many of their OSU and OU teammates. Face-to-face, we can get to know each other if just a little.
We can develop some trust. We can improvise based on the questions and answers. That shows up in the columns and stories you read. Everybody wins.
It was hard to feel anybody winning last year. It was more about persisting.
The players, coaches and their school officials did their best, I have no doubt. I’ll always be thankful for their efforts.
I’ll also never again take for granted how good we had it when we could shake hands before an interview session, ask follow-ups during the session and come away from the experience with a better understanding of each other.
I don’t expect it to be that good July 14 when the Sooners come to Big 12 media days, or the next day when it is the Cowboys’ turn. I’m sure some precautions will remain, understandably.
It will be better, though, because it will be personal. I will at least see Riley, Gundy and their players for myself, observe the color and commotion around them and feel better about writing more substantially.
Honestly, I’ll just feel better in general.
I’ll see old friends on the Big 12 beat I’ve missed for over a year. I’ll see administrators and athletic directors.
Mascots might even be there to act silly. ESPN and FOX will undoubtedly be there to act showy.
The whole production, the one I used to dread hearing about every May? Now I can’t wait to be smack dab in the middle of it.
I can’t wait to reunite with the Sooners and Cowboys. I’ll ask, they’ll answer and all of us should have a deeper appreciation that our customs are coming back, our lives are being put back together.