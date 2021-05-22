Guerin Emig: I can't wait for Big 12 football media days for reasons more personal than football

That reality sank in every time I dialed into an e-session with the Sooners and Cowboys last year. I asked questions. The players and coaches answered graciously. But conversation, real live interaction, was out.

It is a pleasure interacting with young men like Tre Sterling, Jeremiah Hall and so many of their OSU and OU teammates. Face-to-face, we can get to know each other if just a little.

We can develop some trust. We can improvise based on the questions and answers. That shows up in the columns and stories you read. Everybody wins.

It was hard to feel anybody winning last year. It was more about persisting.

The players, coaches and their school officials did their best, I have no doubt. I’ll always be thankful for their efforts.

I’ll also never again take for granted how good we had it when we could shake hands before an interview session, ask follow-ups during the session and come away from the experience with a better understanding of each other.

I don’t expect it to be that good July 14 when the Sooners come to Big 12 media days, or the next day when it is the Cowboys’ turn. I’m sure some precautions will remain, understandably.