Guerin Emig: How the 2020 season, grind that it was, opened the eyes, minds of college football coaches

The night his Ohio State Buckeyes fell in college football’s national championship, a worn-ragged Ryan Day pondered the past year he had just endured and said: “We need a break. We need to get away... You can’t just go back into work here. You need some time to rest and reflect.”
It was no surprise to hear a coach speak so heavily at the end of a season that took such a toll. Some of Day’s peers were already reflecting.
“For me personally, it’s probably the greatest growth period of my life,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said toward the end of the Cyclones’ 2020 run.
Interesting. As the year crawled to a finish, and several teams opted against extending their seasons in bowl games, a sense of “let’s just get this over with and forget about it” pervaded.
Not everyone saw things gloomily.
“I’ve seen the last nine or 10 months as a huge positive for myself and my program,” Campbell said, “because it’s allowed us to grow in every way, shape or form.”
While Campbell specified things like “how we practice, how we go about our meetings,” his colleagues touched on their own experiences and what they learned or how they changed from them.
“As coaches, and I’m bad about it at times, you can be a control freak,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “You want to have your hands on everything and control as much as you possibly can and take the variables out for your staff and your players. This thing has taught me more and more that I’ve gotta control what I can. I can’t get too worked up or too down or spend too much time on the things that I cannot control.”
“The ability to adapt and change. That’s what I’m gaining out of this year more than anything,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. “Dealing with the outside, whether it’s the virus or it’s social unrest, whatever it is, there’s been all kinds of outside influences that have changed.”
The world around these football programs changed daily. It was no use for coaches to try to box out that reality. Better to meet issues head on, even incorporate them into teaching and mentoring.
To Brown’s point, that went for matters related to the pandemic and the fight for social justice.
While Kansas coach Les Miles said: “I think I’ve always been a guy who would support his players,” he also saw how 2020 provided an opportunity to tighten the coach/player bond with the help of a broader perspective.
“I think that I have really come alongside those issues in my mind as best I can,” Miles said. “ I recognize the difficulty this country is having. I am somebody who believes that Black lives do matter.”
“In a year like this year, sensitivity reigns supreme,” Tom Herman said toward the end of the ’20 season, his last as Texas coach. “You’ve got to be extremely empathetic to things that are going on in the lives of people around you.”
Not that they were automatons before, but several coaches saw the need for greater empathy toward their players as a result of the past year, while holding more appreciation for the connectivity in their programs.
“I haven’t had a player at my house since February, or maybe the first week of March,” Brown said. “That’s unheard of.”
“We’ve used virtual meetings in every way,” Miles said. “But you know what? You miss the guy’s eyes when you’re communicating. You can’t tell what his reaction is to your words.”
Miles said he would channel the frustrations over our remote existence in 2020 toward communicating better in the future.
Mike Gundy said his Oklahoma State football culture held strong despite the frustrations and tribulations of 2020. He figures the Cowboys will be more together for the experience.
“When you go through something like this, live the life that we have where it’s just non-stop testing, waiting on results, guys getting injured, guys that stop playing, other guys filling in…” he said. “I mean, it’s been a very, very unusual season. I don’t think there’s any question when you stick together as a group like we did that it does make your bond stronger.”
College football was so hard last year. The season sapped coaches’ energy and patience. It flung these men across all kinds of emotional, psychological streams. It toyed with their strategies and control devices.
2020 also showed coaches different paths and perspectives. It gave them a greater appreciation for the mechanisms outside their programs.
The outside stuff can get inside players’ heads so easily. It’s important, then, for coaches to help. Surely coaches see that, and so much else, more clearly now.
If 2020 slammed shut any notion of a traditional college football season, at least it opened some minds and eyes in the coaching profession.
“It’s just continuing to believe what’s possible,” Riley said. “Things we’ve been able to overcome, things we’ve been able to do in a different way than ever before...
“To sit there and tell someone last January that you’re not going to be able to have spring ball, your players aren’t going to be here for three months, you are going to recruit your entire recruiting class on a computer screen, you are going to have to wear a mask everywhere, you are going to try to conduct a sport in a pandemic where our setup with college community type living and young people in a contact sport with a lot of people in an organization is maybe one of the worst recipes that you could possibly have to contain this thing...
“And yet we would still be able to do it all pretty successfully... It kind of makes you realize what’s possible.”