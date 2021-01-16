Guerin Emig: How the 2020 season, grind that it was, opened the eyes, minds of college football coaches

The night his Ohio State Buckeyes fell in college football’s national championship, a worn-ragged Ryan Day pondered the past year he had just endured and said: “We need a break. We need to get away... You can’t just go back into work here. You need some time to rest and reflect.”

It was no surprise to hear a coach speak so heavily at the end of a season that took such a toll. Some of Day’s peers were already reflecting.

“For me personally, it’s probably the greatest growth period of my life,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said toward the end of the Cyclones’ 2020 run.

Interesting. As the year crawled to a finish, and several teams opted against extending their seasons in bowl games, a sense of “let’s just get this over with and forget about it” pervaded.

Not everyone saw things gloomily.

“I’ve seen the last nine or 10 months as a huge positive for myself and my program,” Campbell said, “because it’s allowed us to grow in every way, shape or form.”

While Campbell specified things like “how we practice, how we go about our meetings,” his colleagues touched on their own experiences and what they learned or how they changed from them.