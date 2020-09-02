Guerin Emig: How do we know OU offense will hum? Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler? Don't forget Bill Bedenbaugh and his seasoned O-line

Oklahoma enters a season with a starting quarterback who lacks substantial college game experience. This hasn’t happened in Norman since 2013, when Trevor Knight won the job partly based on his scout team prowess the year before.
That means it hasn’t happened since Lincoln Riley’s five-year-old arrival at OU.
And that makes the Riley-Spencer Rattler pairing as we approach the Sooners’ opener against Missouri State fascinating.
Who do OU fans count on to make this work? Riley?
Seems a smart play, seeing as how Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts sparkled after transferring into Riley’s system.
What about Rattler? The kid threw 11 passes mopping up for Hurts last season. We don’t really know how he’ll do throwing 11 passes in the first quarter Sept. 12.
Just a pretty good idea.
“The physical skills have been there. The playmaking has been there,” Riley said Tuesday. “But he’s really cleaned a lot of things up. As with any player, especially one that young, there’s still going to be a ton of growth that’s going to happen. But I think he’s on a good trajectory right now.”
Match five-star talent with 10-star quarterback development and good things tend to happen.
Ratter is a strong bet, but he isn’t quite a sure thing. Not yet.
Until we know for certain, maybe the wildcard in how this is going to turn out is OU’s offensive line.
Center Creed Humphrey is a preseason All-American. He is flanked by returning starting guards Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson.
Adrian Ealy, who position coach Bill Bedenbaugh touts as a future pro, returns to start at left or right tackle. Erik Swenson, who started eight games at left tackle last fall, also returns.
No position group on OU’s offense has a better combination of experience and proven production. No group has more depth.
“Right now we’re in a good spot,” Bedenbaugh said last week. “We’ve got most of the guys back and we’ve got a lot of good competition. I’ve seen as much improvement these last two weeks because guys know that the person behind them is pushing them.”
Health is always a concern, especially at the line of scrimmage. Double down on that X-factor this year due to the coronavirus.
But as it stands now, the Sooners should take comfort knowing that whatever progress Rattler must make at the outset of this season, his line will give him plenty of time and room to grow.
Riley knows the value in that.
Asked Tuesday if he’d rather start a season with a veteran quarterback or a veteran offensive line, he replied: “They’re both helpful. I think the thing you don’t want, you don’t want to have neither. It’s great that we certainly have one.
“There’s definitely more competition, more game experience. Expectations are high for how we need to play on the offensive line. Whether a quarterback’s played two games or he’s played in 20 games, having a great offensive line is your best friend.
“We certainly have high expectations for how that group can and will play. and that obviously is going to have a direct impact on our quarterback play as well.”
If Riley wasn’t around in 2013, when returning O-line starters Gabe Ikard, Tyrus Thompson, Adam Shead and Bronson Irwin steadied an offense with uneven quarterback play from Knight and Blake Bell, Bedenbaugh was. That was his first season at OU.
By the time the Sooners arrived in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, they knew what they had in the O-line boss.
“He’s done a great job instilling in us that we’d rather have a game where we don’t throw the ball at all,” Ikard said a couple days before OU stunned Alabama. “We can dominate the line of scrimmage and run the ball on every play. That’s been different. In the past, we’d spread them out and throw bubbles and throw the ball 40 times a game.”
Rattler is going to throw plenty against Missouri State. Odds are he’s going to complete plenty and be just fine despite his lack of FBS seasoning
If Rattler does misfire early, odds are his coach will help him take deep breaths and settle him into his job. Riley seems to have a knack for this quarterback thing.
Still, let’s not underplay the role of OU’s offensive line. Those four returning starters, and the man coaching them, are among the Sooners’ most proven commodities at a time the starting quarterback remains, for the moment, unproven.
