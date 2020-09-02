Guerin Emig: How do we know OU offense will hum? Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler? Don't forget Bill Bedenbaugh and his seasoned O-line

Asked Tuesday if he’d rather start a season with a veteran quarterback or a veteran offensive line, he replied: “They’re both helpful. I think the thing you don’t want, you don’t want to have neither. It’s great that we certainly have one.

“There’s definitely more competition, more game experience. Expectations are high for how we need to play on the offensive line. Whether a quarterback’s played two games or he’s played in 20 games, having a great offensive line is your best friend.

“We certainly have high expectations for how that group can and will play. and that obviously is going to have a direct impact on our quarterback play as well.”

If Riley wasn’t around in 2013, when returning O-line starters Gabe Ikard, Tyrus Thompson, Adam Shead and Bronson Irwin steadied an offense with uneven quarterback play from Knight and Blake Bell, Bedenbaugh was. That was his first season at OU.

By the time the Sooners arrived in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, they knew what they had in the O-line boss.