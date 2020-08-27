Guerin Emig: Historic NBA strike affirms "stick to sports" sheep can stick it forever

“Stick to sports” was already the language of the lazy. It was a convenient tool for those who couldn’t think for themselves.

Now, thanks to social media, we see that our most prominent athletes think deeply.

Thanks to the Bucks and their NBA brethren, we see them act with conviction that is just as deep. We see “stick to sports” vaporize into something the gnats might contend with moving forward, but not us.

That was the most obvious triumph Wednesday.

The manager and hostess were in another part of the restaurant the day my brothers and I were refused service. They gave us blank, ignorant looks. Like we’d arrived by spaceship.

It was hard to absorb those faces or the mouths of those racist parents. We managed them, though, since we believed in our cause and in each other devoutly. We pressed on together for almost 10 years.

I still hear about the Whippets in Tulsa today. Sometimes it’s because we were so good. Most of the time it’s because we were so important.

This is what it means to have a wholly human impact beyond a game you happen to play. This is what it means to stick it to “stick to sports.”

I’m just so damn happy to see that driven home, forever.

