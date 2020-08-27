Guerin Emig: Historic NBA strike affirms "stick to sports" sheep can stick it forever

I have had no use for “stick to sports” since I grew up playing on an integrated soccer team in segregated Tulsa. We heard the N-word from parents of opposing players. We were refused service at a restaurant.
We responded by wrapping ourselves in each other’s love, singing “Ebony and Ivory” on road trips and stacking trophies and championships on our bedroom shelves.
The Whippets represented the most beautiful experience of my childhood not just because we kicked tail everywhere we played, but because we knew we were a remarkable racial and social case study. Seven Blacks and seven whites. Fourteen brothers.
I just about cried when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out for their NBA playoff game against Orlando on Wednesday, when the Thunder, Rockets, Lakers and Blazers followed suit, and the WNBA, Major League Soccer and select Major League Baseball teams followed them.
I had no idea where the player strikes would lead or what effect they would ultimately have. But then that was beside the immediate point.
What struck me right away was the only universally true takeaway from Wednesday’s historic action: the affirmation that “stick to sports” is an empty concept.
I knew this to be true when I was a 12-year-old soccer player. Now, thanks to Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, the whole world knows it.
There will be pushback because there are sheep among us disguised as sports fans. They will continue to whimper about NBA players sitting out games, NFL players kneeling during the national anthem and college athletes’ presuming to understand beyond their means.
College athletes do understand, of course. The tweets of Oklahoma Sooners, both Black and white, in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake make that clear.
There are Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane who understand articulately that things are happening in the world that overshadow football and basketball. Since their democracy and their feelings are unalienable rights, these players can and should address the things that concern them most. All that does is make them human.
The sheep struggle with this, mostly because what the players say or how the players feel doesn’t align with their politics or their prejudice. The flock is as strong as it is misinformed.
They will keep bleating “stick to sports.”
It’s just now they will do so in a more cavernous echo chamber. Thanks to what happened in sports Wednesday, it will be easier to ignore them.
We should have been ignoring them all along as Colin Kaepernick knelt or LeBron spoke.
Around here, we should have ignored them four years ago as Keanu Hill knelt at Ohio State and Steven Parker addressed Terence Crutcher’s death. We should have ignored them several weeks ago as Chuba Hubbard protested his coach’s espousing a racially insensitive news outlet.
We should have ignored them even Wednesday, when OU cornerbacks coach Roy Manning spoke emotionally and eloquently about the conversations he's had with his players regarding racial justice the past several months.
My question prompted Manning’s response. The Bucks news broke less than an hour later. My inner Whippet felt completely vindicated.
“Stick to sports” was already the language of the lazy. It was a convenient tool for those who couldn’t think for themselves.
Now, thanks to social media, we see that our most prominent athletes think deeply.
Thanks to the Bucks and their NBA brethren, we see them act with conviction that is just as deep. We see “stick to sports” vaporize into something the gnats might contend with moving forward, but not us.
That was the most obvious triumph Wednesday.
The manager and hostess were in another part of the restaurant the day my brothers and I were refused service. They gave us blank, ignorant looks. Like we’d arrived by spaceship.
It was hard to absorb those faces or the mouths of those racist parents. We managed them, though, since we believed in our cause and in each other devoutly. We pressed on together for almost 10 years.
I still hear about the Whippets in Tulsa today. Sometimes it’s because we were so good. Most of the time it’s because we were so important.
This is what it means to have a wholly human impact beyond a game you happen to play. This is what it means to stick it to “stick to sports.”
I’m just so damn happy to see that driven home, forever.
Guerin Emig
