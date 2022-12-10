 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guerin Emig: Heisman weekend a killer reminder of what OU lost in Caleb Williams

FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass against California during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the AP Player of the Year in college football, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Lincoln Riley’s departure hit Oklahoma football harder than Caleb Williams out of cause and effect. If Riley hadn’t left OU for USC, Williams wouldn’t have followed.

Condense that big picture to this past September, October and November? It’s no contest.

The Sooners missed their former starting quarterback a heck of a lot more than their former head coach.

The Sooners missed Riley unquestionably. While successor Brent Venables pinballed through his first season as a head coach, his team whiplashing to a 6-6 record, Riley went 11-2 at a program that was 4-8 the previous year.

Riley quick-fixed the Trojans because he is college football’s brightest offensive mind by a fair distance.

And because he brought college football’s most difference-making player with him.

Riley is in New York this weekend for Williams’ Heisman Trophy ceremony, amazing when you consider he was just there to see OU quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray hoist the prize and Jalen Hurts finish runner-up.

It is Williams’ accomplishment, however. The quarterback at a Heisman presentation props up his coach more than the coach props up his quarterback.

Williams propped up Riley’s Trojans throughout this season.

He threw for 1,241 yards and 11 touchdowns (versus one interception) in USC’s one-score victories over UCLA, Arizona and Cal. He ran and threw his offense to a late game-winning 84-yard touchdown drive to beat Oregon State 17-14. He rushed for three scores to power a 38-27 triumph over Notre Dame.

Williams elevated a good team into an 11-win Cotton Bowl qualifier which came within a Pac-12 Championship letdown of the College Football Playoff. He elevated USC more obviously than Riley.

Just as he elevated OU more obviously last year.

Recall Venables’ comment the week of the OU-Texas game: “Last year this was one of six wins that came down to the last possession, and the seventh win against Kansas, that was an act of God to win that one.”

If Williams hadn’t acted against Texas and Kansas, the Sooners would have been 8-4 heading into last bowl season, not 10-2. The shine would have been off Riley in his fifth year at OU hoping to win games 49-48.

Now as Williams and Riley gleam from New York, their old program regathers for the Cheez-It Bowl. Would this have been different had Riley stuck around? Yes.

Because Williams would have stuck around.

The Sooners went 0-4 in one-score games this regular season. Dillon Gabriel threw for 779 and 10 touchdowns in two of those setbacks against Kansas State and Texas Tech. Not much more a quarterback can do there.

OU’s other two near misses against Baylor and West Virginia were dogged by interceptions and third-down misplays.

If Williams gifted the Sooners two victories last year, it feels like he could have done at least as much this season. With a blossoming Marvin Mims partnership and a rejuvenated Eric Gray? With his own preternatural skill and flair for the dramatic?

Surely.

It would have been Riley’s offense and a more comfortable chemistry all around.

Still, the Sooners missed Riley’s quarterback more than his offense. That’s no shot at Gabriel. He did about as much as he could.

It’s just Williams did what he does.

“I wanted to try and win games for us and help win games for us,” the sublime quarterback said after a farewell Alamo Bowl victory last December. “I tried to do my best, and I hope that I did well. I think I did well.”

Williams did great. OU fans owe him for 2021.

They also rue that he did even better for USC in ’22. He did for the Trojans what he would have done for the Sooners.

