Guerin Emig: Heisman weekend a killer reminder of what OU lost in Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley’s departure hit Oklahoma football harder than Caleb Williams out of cause and effect. If Riley hadn’t left OU for USC, Williams wouldn’t have followed.

Condense that big picture to this past September, October and November? It’s no contest.

The Sooners missed their former starting quarterback a heck of a lot more than their former head coach.

The Sooners missed Riley unquestionably. While successor Brent Venables pinballed through his first season as a head coach, his team whiplashing to a 6-6 record, Riley went 11-2 at a program that was 4-8 the previous year.

Riley quick-fixed the Trojans because he is college football’s brightest offensive mind by a fair distance.

And because he brought college football’s most difference-making player with him.

Riley is in New York this weekend for Williams’ Heisman Trophy ceremony, amazing when you consider he was just there to see OU quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray hoist the prize and Jalen Hurts finish runner-up.

It is Williams’ accomplishment, however. The quarterback at a Heisman presentation props up his coach more than the coach props up his quarterback.

Williams propped up Riley’s Trojans throughout this season.

He threw for 1,241 yards and 11 touchdowns (versus one interception) in USC’s one-score victories over UCLA, Arizona and Cal. He ran and threw his offense to a late game-winning 84-yard touchdown drive to beat Oregon State 17-14. He rushed for three scores to power a 38-27 triumph over Notre Dame.

Williams elevated a good team into an 11-win Cotton Bowl qualifier which came within a Pac-12 Championship letdown of the College Football Playoff. He elevated USC more obviously than Riley.

Just as he elevated OU more obviously last year.

Recall Venables’ comment the week of the OU-Texas game: “Last year this was one of six wins that came down to the last possession, and the seventh win against Kansas, that was an act of God to win that one.”

If Williams hadn’t acted against Texas and Kansas, the Sooners would have been 8-4 heading into last bowl season, not 10-2. The shine would have been off Riley in his fifth year at OU hoping to win games 49-48.

Now as Williams and Riley gleam from New York, their old program regathers for the Cheez-It Bowl. Would this have been different had Riley stuck around? Yes.

Because Williams would have stuck around.

The Sooners went 0-4 in one-score games this regular season. Dillon Gabriel threw for 779 and 10 touchdowns in two of those setbacks against Kansas State and Texas Tech. Not much more a quarterback can do there.

OU’s other two near misses against Baylor and West Virginia were dogged by interceptions and third-down misplays.

If Williams gifted the Sooners two victories last year, it feels like he could have done at least as much this season. With a blossoming Marvin Mims partnership and a rejuvenated Eric Gray? With his own preternatural skill and flair for the dramatic?

Surely.

It would have been Riley’s offense and a more comfortable chemistry all around.

Still, the Sooners missed Riley’s quarterback more than his offense. That’s no shot at Gabriel. He did about as much as he could.

It’s just Williams did what he does.

“I wanted to try and win games for us and help win games for us,” the sublime quarterback said after a farewell Alamo Bowl victory last December. “I tried to do my best, and I hope that I did well. I think I did well.”

Williams did great. OU fans owe him for 2021.

They also rue that he did even better for USC in ’22. He did for the Trojans what he would have done for the Sooners.

Eric Bailey: Caleb Williams 1. Caleb Williams, USC 2. Max Duggan, TCU 3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Many Oklahoma fans won't like my vote. I understand. But Caleb Williams, in my opinion, was the top player in college football this season. He led the FBS with 47 total touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing). I had an opportunity to watch him last season in person and, after seeing his growth this year, my choice was made. Plus, USC was a four-win program last year. Williams set the tone for USC's success this season. TCU's Max Duggan, my second choice, had a similar impact for his team. He had 418 yards of total offense against OU, which was a springboard game to the Horned Frogs' run to the College Football Playoff.​ Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams 1. Caleb Williams, USC The 2022 Trojans looked a lot like the 2021 Sooners, a very good team that their starting quarterback elevated to another level. USC was even better because Williams got a whole year to showcase his breathtaking talent. The Trojans ranked No. 80 in FBS in sacks allowed and No. 102 in total defense, indictments on their offensive line and defensive structure. And still Williams led this team within one game of the College Football Playoff. 2. Max Duggan, TCU Duggan's impact on the Horned Frogs wasn't far off Williams' on the Trojans. His numbers were comparable. Duggan's was a more complete team highlighted by complementary running back Kendre Miller, but you could still feel the QB1's influence right through TCU's inch-close Big 12 Championship loss to Kansas State. 3. Bijan Robinson, Texas Regional bias? Maybe, but I don't care. Having watched Robinson in person four times over the last two seasons, he's the one FBS player I am certain is going to be an NFL star. Just a beautiful college running back. Kelly Hines: Max Duggan 1. Max Duggan, TCU 2. Caleb Williams, USC 3. Stetson Bennett, Georgia I went with Duggan over Williams because I saw up close the competition Duggan faced weekly in the Big 12, and he beat every single one of those teams and has the Horned Frogs in the playoffs — something no one saw coming before the season started. That alone is incredible, but factor in his journey from preseason backup to perhaps the most valuable player in college football and he's even more impressive. Duggan epitomizes to me what the Heisman is about: the pursuit of excellence with integrity, great ability combined with diligence, performance and hard work.​ Eli Lederman: Caleb Williams 1. Caleb Williams, USC 2. Max Duggan, TCU 3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State At risk of picking an old wound…what could have been for Oklahoma if Caleb Williams stayed in Norman? Flatly, the Sooners quarterback turned USC Trojan was one of the finest offensive player in the nation this fall. Williams' 37 passing touchdowns finished joint-most in the country while he completed 66.1% (24th) of his passes for 4,075 yards (fourth) with only four interceptions and 10 more touchdowns on the ground. Only a couple of hiccups against No. 8 Utah separated the sophomore (and Lincoln Riley) from the College Football Playoff. I do my best to think of the Heisman Trophy as more than a quarterback award, but TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud — a pair of CFP-bound passer — respectively separated themselves from the pack. 