Guerin Emig: Heavy can be the burdens for a 23-year gymnastics coach, just not OU's Mark Williams in pursuit of 10th national title

Oklahoma men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams was on the phone Wednesday morning and it got a little heavy at times.

The sport lost Minnesota and Iowa last year, leaving just 13 NCAA Div. I men’s gymnastics programs to press on. Twelve, No. 2-ranked OU included, will be at the NCAA Championships Friday and Saturday in Norman.

The sport could lose its funding model if the upper quarter, third or half of college football, every athletic department’s sugar daddy, breaks off and starts its own enterprise one day. That possibility feels less crazy every millionth dollar of every football-related media contract, coach’s salary and player’s name, image and likeness deal.

The pandemic drags on. It’s a barrier Williams encounters at his every attempt to get fans inside the Lloyd Noble Center this weekend.

“The NCAA Championships last year were sort of like a gift,” Williams said. “Three or four weeks before, I was like, ‘Is this really gonna happen?’ We went to a meet in January (of 2021) when there was no vaccine and we’ve got masks and shields on and I was like, ‘This is crazy. We’re going where people are and purposely going to have a meet together when this could kill me.’

“It wasn’t until March that I got vaccinated and started to feel more comfortable that we could do things without the risk of death. I’m in my 60s and I’m like, ‘Y’know, they keep saying that older people…’”

Hang on, hang on… You’re in your WHAT now?

“I’m 64 in a few days,” Williams said. “But it’s different for me. When I was in high school I looked 12. When I started to teach high school, I showed up in a three-piece suit and grew a mustache to make myself look older. The kids in the hallway were like, ‘Who’s that kid in the three-piece suit? What’s he doing?’”

Forty years later, Williams could pass for 20 years younger than his age. Maybe that helps him manage the rumblings amid his sport so deftly.

Or maybe it’s that he loves his job so much that the rumblings are more heard than felt.

“I missed this when we were in the pandemic. I missed interacting with my guys. I missed teaching,” he said. “I didn’t miss dealing with the administrative responsibilities as a head coach so much. But the times that I stop everything in the middle of practice to explain to a guy, ‘Hey, I need you to do this...’ This is what I missed.

“When you can see the results and changes, and a kid gets better, that what I love. That’s the part I don’t want to give up.”

The parts of the job Williams never could have conceived he’d have to sort out when he first took over the Sooners in 2000? The transfer portal? Name, image and likeness? The social media onslaught?

Williams acknowledges the portal but doesn’t seem affected by it much. He rationalizes the arrival of NIL.

“Most of my guys have signed up to be involved in that,” he said. “It’s not like they’re beating down the door to use us, though. We’re not as recognizable sports figures.”

As for social media, Williams turned his Twitter account Tuesday into a rolling personal tribute to everyone on OU’s roster, NCAA all-around contenders Fuzzy Benas, Raydel Gamboa and Vitaliy Guimaraes included.

That’s a veteran coach not just adapting to a changing landscape, but using it to his advantage. Williams loves this team same as he loved his first in 2000. It’s just now he gets to share that sentiment with the world.

Twenty-three teams and nine national titles in, Williams loves his program. There is pride and security in what he has built.

“We’re always contending for national championships. We’ve had a hundred percent graduation rate for quite a while. We do the right things,” Williams said. “I feel we still provide the university good PR. There are reasons to continue to have us.

“I feel OK because Joe (Castiglione, OU’s athletic director), every time he’s addressed the coaches, even with the pandemic and the economics of having to reduce budgets of all the teams and reduce the work force and all that, he has said cutting programs is the last thing that we want to do. And I believe him.”

Williams doesn’t sound burdened heading into the weekend, whether it’s keeping up with No. 1 Stanford or living up to his own program’s standards, or worrying about the number of teams on the mat and fans in the stands.

He just can’t wait to compete.

“I guess I always come in with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “We’ve been good a lot. The gymnastics community tends to want to bring the top down, and that makes me want to win more.”

So on he goes. The years have stacked up. With them have come complications.

But yes, expect Williams to win some more.

